Best mortgage lenders in California for 2025
With home prices in California among the highest in the country, owning a piece of property here likely means you’ll need to borrow some money. You shouldn’t just borrow from the first mortgage lender you find, though. Compare mortgage lenders in California to find an option that’ll help lower your costs — and stress — on the road to closing. Here are some of the best lenders in the state that have earned high marks from Bankrate and positive feedback from borrowers.
Best mortgage lenders in California
|Lender
|Credit requirements
|Down payment minimum
|Bankrate Score
|Bethpage Federal Credit Union
|620 for conventional loans, 500 for FHA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans
|4.9
|Chase
|620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.9
|Tomo
|580 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|Veterans United Home Loans
|620 for conventional loans, 620 for VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.8
Bethpage Federal Credit Union
-
- Availability: All U.S. states except Texas
- Loans offered: Conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional, 500 for FHA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans
- Where to find: Online
-
Chase
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional, 680 for jumbo, 640 for FHA and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online and branch locations
-
Tomo
-
- Availability: 30 states, including California, and Washington, D.C.
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA and more
- Credit requirements: 580 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online only
-
Veterans United Home Loans
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional and VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA, none for VA and USDA loans
- Where to find: Online or branch location
-
How to find the best mortgage lender in California
While the best mortgage lender ultimately depends on individual circumstances and what feels “right” to you, it’s helpful to narrow down your options. Here are some tips:
- Set your priorities. Do you want to talk to a loan officer in person? Do you need a faster closing? Want to apply for and track your mortgage status through an app? Consider these and other questions as you come up with your short list of lenders.
- Get prequalified or preapproved. If you haven’t determined a homebuying budget, get prequalified for a mortgage first. This can help you understand how much a lender might allow you to borrow based on some preliminary financial information. If you’re ready to shop for homes, skip the prequalification and ask for a preapproval, which involves a credit check.
- Ask about first-time buyer and down payment assistance. Many mortgage lenders in California work with the state’s housing finance agency to connect eligible borrowers with more affordable mortgages and down payment help. Some programs are available to both first-time and repeat buyers, too. Compare what different lenders offer and how that might impact your budget.
California conforming loan limits
Depending on the type of loan you use to purchase your home, it might be subject to conforming loan limits:
-
Conventional loan: $806,500 in most areas in 2025 with limits above the $1 million mark in high-priced areas such as Los Angeles, Orange and Marin Counties
-
FHA loan: $524,225 in most counties in 2025
Check out Bankrate’s county-by-county listing of conforming loan limits in California to see what applies to you.
California first-time homebuyer programs
If you qualify as a first-time homebuyer — meaning you haven’t owned a home in the last three years — see if you’re eligible for one of California’s programs designed to put purchasing a home within your reach. The California Housing Finance Agency, also known as CalHFA, offers a range of options geared toward buyers with low or moderate incomes for the area. You might be able to qualify for a loan with a low interest rate and/or a deferred loan to help cover a down payment and closing costs.
Certain cities might offer additional help, so be sure to search for municipal housing authority options, too. Don’t wait to start your search, however: Many of these programs are first-come, first-served and funds run out quickly.