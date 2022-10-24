Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

For Bankrate’s overnight averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments. To determine the Bankrate Monitor mortgage rate averages, Bankrate collects APRs and rates from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

