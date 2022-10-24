When should you consider a 3/1 ARM?

In general, ARMs have lower interest rates initially compared to a fixed-rate mortgage, so they can be attractive for borrowers looking for lower monthly payments upfront. The savings from those first three years of a 3/1 ARM can be put toward a higher-yield investment or other financial goal.



A 3/1 ARM can be a good idea if you know you won’t live in the home long-term. The ARM allows you to take advantage of a lower interest rate, then sell before the rate potentially increases to an unaffordable level. Some ARMs have a prepayment penalty if you sell too soon, however, so keep that mind.



With an ARM, you might be able to buy a more expensive property, as well. This is because the lender factors the lower monthly payment into your debt-to-income ratio calculations, increasing what you can afford.



After the three-year mark, though, your rate can rise. If you’d prefer more stability in your budget and predictable payments — and you plan to stay in the home for a while — a 3/1 ARM might not be the best choice for you.



Keep in mind that mortgages aren’t permanent. If rates fall, or if you decide to keep the home for a longer period of time than you originally planned, you can refinance your 3/1 ARM into a new loan.