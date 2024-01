How does a 10/1 ARM work?

Adjustable-rate mortgages usually start with lower interest rates than their fixed-rate counterparts, so they help some homeowners qualify for a bigger loan because the payments are lower, at least in the beginning. Because a 10/1 ARM will begin to see annual adjustments to the interest rate after 10 years, you’ll want to make sure you understand the changes that are coming after the first decade. When the adjustments start, you might see a jump in how much interest accrues, how much you owe and how much you have to pay every month.

The variable rate on an ARM is based on a benchmark, typically the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This rate fluctuates based on such factors as what’s happening in the global economy and how the Federal Reserve and other central banks are responding to those trends.

You’re protected from steep year-to-year increases, however, because the loan has rate caps limiting the changes in both rates and payments: