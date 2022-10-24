When should you consider a 10/1 ARM?

Adjustable-rate mortgages are usually best for those who are only planning to hold them for the initial term. So, if you’re looking to move within 10 years, or know you’ll be able to refinance to lock in your interest rate in that time, a 10/1 ARM could be the right mortgage for you.

Use Bankrate's ARM vs. fixed-rate mortgage calculator to see which type of mortgage works best for you.