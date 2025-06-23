ARM Loans
ARM Loan Latest Articles
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What is a 7/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)?
A 7/1 ARM has a more appealing interest rate to start, but there is risk.5 min read Feb 27, 2026
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Pros and cons of an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)
Adjustable mortgages have lower interest rates — at first. But be ready when it resets.6 min read Oct 27, 2025
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What is a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)?
A 5/1 ARM is a common type of adjustable-rate mortgage.7 min read Aug 20, 2025
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10/1 or 10/6 ARM vs. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
Plan to stay in your house for 10 years or less? A 10/1 ARM may be a good choice.7 min read Jul 28, 2025
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Refinancing your ARM into a fixed-rate mortgage
Considering refinancing your ARM into a fixed-rate mortgage? Here’s what to know.7 min read Jul 23, 2025
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Should you get an adjustable-rate mortgage?
Although ARMs are buzzy again, the risk hasn’t changed.5 min read Jul 18, 2025
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Adjustable-rate mortgages: What they are and how they work
It’s a mortgage with a fluctuating interest rate. Which can be to your advantage — or not.6 min read Jul 18, 2025
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What is a fixed-rate mortgage?
It’s America’s favorite home loan by far. But is it the best choice for you?4 min read Jul 15, 2025
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ARM loan requirements in 2026
ARMs are similar to fixed-rate loans, but beware the fluctuating interest rate.4 min read Jul 15, 2025
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Guide to FHA adjustable-rate mortgages
It’s pretty similar to any ARM — and despite the low intro rates, it comes with caveats.6 min read Jun 23, 2025