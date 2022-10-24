Lenders nationwide provide weekday mortgage interest rates to our comprehensive national survey to bring you the most current rates available. Here you can see the latest marketplace average interest rates for a wide variety of purchase loans. The table below is updated daily to give you the most current interest rates and APRs when choosing a home loan. Interest rates and APRs are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments. For these averages, the customer profile includes a 740 FICO score and a single family residence. To learn more, see understanding Bankrate rate averages .

While adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) fell from favor during the era of low interest rates, they could be the right loan product today for some borrowers.

Adjustable-rate mortgages are best for those who plan to keep them only for the initial term. If you’re looking to move within seven years, or know you’ll be able to refinance to lock in your interest rate in that time, a 7/1 ARM could be the right mortgage for you.

Use Bankrate's ARM vs. fixed-rate mortgage calculator to see which type of mortgage works best for you.