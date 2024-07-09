At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways With a 10/1 or 10/6 ARM, you'll have a fluctuating interest rate after a set introductory period, while with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the rate never changes.

For their first decade, the ARMs offer a lower interest rate than the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Your financial circumstances, long-term plans and tolerance for rate variability play a significant role in deciding the right mortgage type for you.

Various types of mortgages are available to meet different home financing needs. Adjustable-rate mortgages, including the 10/1 ARM and the 10/6 ARM, are common options in addition to the traditional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. ARMs and fixed-rate mortgage interest rates are directly tied to the economy, but there are key differences.

Differences between a 10/1 or 10/6 ARM and 30-year fixed-rate mortgage

Both types of ARMs (the 10/1 and the 10/6) and the 30-year fixed mortgage are loans with 30-year terms. The key difference lies in how their interest rates change.

In a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is set at the beginning of the loan term, and remains unchanged for the loan’s duration.

For the first 10 years, the interest rate on a 10/6 or 10/1 ARM stays the same every month, just like a fixed-rate mortgage. But after that decade ends, it becomes a variable rate, and continues to be so until the end of the mortgage term. With a 10/1 ARM, the interest rate adjusts every year. With a 10/6 ARM, the interest rate adjusts every six months.

So, let’s say you close your loan on December 30, 2024. On December 30, 2034, your interest rate will change — moving either up or down based on movement in the index the rate is tied to.

The rate will adjust again annually or bi-annually until you pay off the loan, sell the home or refinance the mortgage. Each time the rate changes, your monthly payment amount changes to reflect the difference in interest. Generally, there are caps on how much the interest rate can change within the designated period and over the lifetime of the loan.

Mortgage 10/1 ARM vs. 10-year fixed mortgage Don’t confuse a 10/1 ARM with a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage. A 10/1 ARM is a 30-year mortgage with a 10-year introductory rate period; the rate then adjusts annually. A 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is a fixed-rate loan with a term of only a decade. That means your monthly payment will be much larger with the 10-year fixed-rate mortgage than with the 10/1 ARM because you’re paying off the loan in 10 years instead of 30. While your payment will be larger, the upside is you’ll pay off your mortgage much faster, and you’ll pay less total interest.



Example of a 10/1 ARM vs. 30-year mortgage

Let’s compare the costs of a 10/1 ARM with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. For this example, we’ll use a loan of $350,000 with a rate of 6.49 percent for the ARM and 6.99 percent for the 30-year fixed. Here’s a glimpse at how the first 10 years would look:

10/1 ARM 30-year fixed-rate mortgage APR 6.49% 6.99% Monthly payment $2,209.94 $2,326.21 Remaining principal after 10 years $296,641.39 $300,272.48

Over the first 10 years, the 10/1 ARM is a clear winner: You save more than $100 per month to free up additional room in your budget, and you make a bigger dent in the principal balance.

Once the introductory period is over, you could be on a rocky road. Let’s say your ARM has a lifetime cap of 11.49 percent (a maximum increase of 5 percent). If the benchmark rate has risen to your cap (or higher), your payment would be $3,135.15. In contrast, those with a fixed rate would maintain the same payment of $2,326.21.

ARM or fixed-rate calculator Use our ARM or fixed-rate calculator to make comparisons using your own information. Use the calculator

What to consider

If you’re comparing a 10/1 ARM vs. a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, consider the following questions:

How much are you saving? The big reason to consider a 10/1 ARM is the potential for a lower minimum monthly payment. So, do the math to determine whether the savings now are worth the potential uncertainty in the future.

The big reason to consider a 10/1 ARM is the potential for a lower minimum monthly payment. So, do the math to determine whether the savings now are worth the potential uncertainty in the future. What is your plan for the extra money you might save with an ARM? Make a plan for how you’ll make the most of your savings. Will you make additional payments to the principal to accumulate equity faster? Or can you use the money to pay off debt or put it toward your retirement?

Make a plan for how you’ll make the most of your savings. Will you make additional payments to the principal to accumulate equity faster? Or can you use the money to pay off debt or put it toward your retirement? How long are you planning to be in the home? If this home is a starter home, a 10/1 ARM can be a wise choice. By selling the property in the first 10 years, you’ll never even have to worry about what an interest rate adjustment means for your budget.

If this home is a starter home, a 10/1 ARM can be a wise choice. By selling the property in the first 10 years, you’ll never even have to worry about what an interest rate adjustment means for your budget. Can you afford the worst-case scenario? Even if you have plans to sell the home before the 10-year marker arrives, your plans might change. What will you do if you can’t sell the home or you’re unable to score a lower refinance rate? While it’s impossible to predict the future, you should be prepared to be able to pay a higher rate.

Is a 10/1 or 10/6 ARM worth it?

ARM rates look more attractive because they are usually lower than those attached to 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. However, fixed-rate mortgages come with a rate that always stays the same. By locking in your rate, your monthly payment stays the same. That means less uncertainty about your loan cost over time and easier budgeting.

Choosing between an ARM or a fixed-rate mortgage involves considering your finances and plans for the property. If you can get a lower interest rate and plan to refinance or sell within a decade, a 10/1 or 10/6 ARM can be a smart move. However, if you plan to own the property long term, a fixed-rate mortgage may make more sense.

10/1 or 10/6 ARM vs. 30 year fixed-rate mortgage FAQs