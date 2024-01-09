First-Time Homebuyers
If you’re new to buying a home, here’s what you can expect and how to navigate the process
Latest First-Time Homebuyer Articles
-
Is the housing market going to crash? What the experts are saying
Yes, the housing market has cooled. But there’s wide agreement among experts about one thing.9 min read Jan 14, 2024
-
Should you apply for a mortgage online?
It’s the 21st century way. But is it the right way for you? Here’s everything to consider.6 min read Jan 12, 2024
-
Pro tips for how to buy a condo in 2024
Condos can be complicated. Here are our top tips for buying one.10 min read Jan 12, 2024
-
How to buy a house with low income
Yes, you can buy a house with a low income.8 min read Jan 12, 2024
-
How to shop for a mortgage without hurting your credit score
Protecting your credit score is important when shopping for a mortgage.7 min read Jan 11, 2024
-
How to compare lenders for first-time homebuyers
Select the best mortgage lender for you with these tips.7 min read Jan 11, 2024
-
Closing documents: A guide for homebuyers
Be prepared for closing day with this checklist.5 min read Jan 10, 2024
-
3 percent down mortgages: A guide to your options
You don’t have to have a 20 percent down payment to get a mortgage.5 min read Jan 10, 2024
-
How to improve your finances before your first mortgage
Here are three ways to boost your financial profile — before you apply for a home loan.7 min read Jan 09, 2024
-
What is PITI?
Lenders look at PITI to help determine whether you’ll be able to repay your loan.6 min read Jan 09, 2024
First-Time Homebuyer Programs by State
- Find your state's first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- Arizona first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- California first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- Florida first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- New Jersey first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- North Carolina first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- Pennsylvania first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- Tennessee first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- Texas first-time homebuyer grants and programs
- Washington first-time homebuyer grants and programs
Get guidance
- First-time homebuyer guide
- First-time homebuyer qualifications
- First-time homebuyer grants
- Tips for first-time homebuyers
- Avoid first-time homebuyer mistakes
- First-time homebuyer classes
- First-time homebuyer tax credit
- First-time homebuyer down payment
- How to compare lenders as a first-time homebuyer