FHA streamline refinance: What is it and how does it work?
Learn how to more easily refinance your FHA loan.5 min read Jan 23, 2024
Guide to first-time homebuyer loans and programs
A comprehensive guide to grants and other tools that can make your homeownership dreams come true.11 min read Jan 23, 2024
Best construction loan lenders in 2024
Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best construction loan lenders.5 min read Jan 08, 2024
Best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers in 2024
Here are some of the best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers in 2024.5 min read Jan 04, 2024
Best FHA mortgage lenders in 2024
When it comes to these easier-to-qualify-for loans, these lenders are tops.3 min read Jan 04, 2024
Best FHA 203(k) rehab mortgage lenders in 2024
Here is Bankrate’s guide to the best 203(k) rehab mortgage lenders.4 min read Dec 21, 2023
FHA loan requirements for 2024: Here’s how to qualify
They’re easier to get, but they still have their criteria. Here’s what you need to make the grade.6 min read Dec 19, 2023
How to find the best FHA mortgage lender
You’ll need to do a bit of legwork to find a good fit, but it’s worth it to get one of these loans.8 min read Dec 19, 2023
FHA loan limits in 2024
FHA loan limits have increased for 2024. Here’s what to know if you’re looking for a mortgage with a low down payment requirement.3 min read Dec 18, 2023
FHA cash-out refinance guide
Here’s how an FHA cash-out refinance works.7 min read Dec 14, 2023