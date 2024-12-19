Skip to Main Content

2025 New Jersey conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Find the 2025 New Jersey conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

New Jersey conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Atlantic $806,500 $524,225
Bergen $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Burlington $806,500 $594,550
Camden $806,500 $594,550
Cape May $806,500 $667,000
Cumberland $806,500 $524,225
Essex $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Gloucester $806,500 $594,550
Hudson $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Hunterdon $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Mercer $806,500 $524,225
Middlesex $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Monmouth $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Morris $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Ocean $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Passaic $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Salem $806,500 $594,550
Somerset $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Sussex $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Union $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Warren $806,500 $524,225

