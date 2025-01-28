Best jumbo mortgage lenders in 2025
If you’re looking to buy a home, choosing the right mortgage lender can save you money. That’s especially true if you’re planning on taking out a larger jumbo loan. To help you in your search, here is our guide to the best jumbo mortgage lenders in 2025.
Best mortgage lenders for jumbo loans
|Lender
|Credit requirements
|Down payment minimum
|Bankrate score
|Chase
|620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA and VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.9
|Veterans United Home Loans
|620 for conventional loans, 620 for VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.9
|Bank of America
|620 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|Better
|620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans, 620 for VA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|Undisclosed
|3% for conventional loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|PenFed Credit Union
|650 for conventional loans, 700 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|PNC Bank
|620 for conventional loans, 620 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans, 640 for USDA loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans or USDA loans
|4.8
|SoFi
|620 for conventional loans, 600 for FHA loans, 600 for VA loans
|3%-5% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|U.S. Bank
|620 for conventional loans, 640 for most FHA loans, 740 for most jumbo loans (will approve some borrowers with scores as low as 660)
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
|4.8
|Wells Fargo
|620 for conventional loans
|3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA and USDA loans
|4.8
Chase
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 680 for jumbo loans, 640 for FHA loans, 640 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Veterans United Home Loans
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 620 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Bank of America
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Better
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing and more
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 580 for FHA loans, 620 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online
-
Navy Federal Credit Union
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, VA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: Undisclosed
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
PenFed Credit Union
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 650 for conventional loans, 700 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Pros
- Competitive rates
- Convenience of managing banking and mortgage with one provider
Cons
- No ability to customize rates online
- Higher minimum credit score requirements
- No USDA loans
PNC Bank
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, USDA, VA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 620 for jumbo loans, 620 for FHA loans, 640 for USDA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans or USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
SoFi
-
- Availability: All U.S. states except Hawaii (no refinances in New York)
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 600 for FHA loans, 600 for VA loans
- Down payment minimum: 3%-5% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Online
-
U.S. Bank
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans, 640 for most FHA loans, 740 for most jumbo loans (will approve some borrowers with scores as low as 660)
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
Wells Fargo
-
- Availability: All U.S. states
- Loans offered: Conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, refinancing
- Credit requirements: 620 for conventional loans
- Down payment minimum: 3% for conventional loans, 3.5% for FHA loans, none for VA loans and USDA loans
- Where to find: Branch locations and online
-
How to find the best jumbo loan lender for you
Before you start comparing mortgage lenders, it’s important to make sure your finances and credit file are in good standing. Regardless of what lenders have to offer, you’ll get the best loan terms if your credit score is high, your DTI ratio is low and you have a large down payment. Jumbo lenders might also ask to see a substantial amount of cash reserves before lending you money.
As you shop around, get prequalified or preapproved with at least three jumbo loan lenders. You might even consider working with a mortgage broker who can help you with this process.
With the rates and closing costs laid out side by side, you’ll be able to choose the best lender based on what they have to offer. You might also be able to use this information to negotiate with lenders to cut their rates or costs.
Take your time with this process, because even a small decrease in your interest rate could save you tens of thousands of dollars, especially when you’re borrowing such a large sum of money.
Learn more: Compare jumbo loan mortgage rates
What is a jumbo loan?
A jumbo loan is a mortgage for an amount that exceeds the limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency on behalf of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises that buy most U.S. home loans and package them for investors. For 2025, the limit for conforming loans in much of the country is $806,500. However, the loan limits are higher (up to $1,209,750) in more expensive areas. If you’ll need to borrow more than those amounts, you’ll have to shop around for a jumbo loan.
FAQ about jumbo loans
-
Many jumbo loans are conventional loans. A conventional loan is simply a mortgage that’s not guaranteed or insured by the government. However, conventional loans can be either conforming or non-conforming, which is where the difference lies for jumbo loans. A jumbo loan is a type of non-conforming loan.
-
Because you’re borrowing an amount that’s greater than what’s acceptable for a conforming loan, jumbo loans typically have stricter eligibility requirements, such as a higher minimum credit score and bigger minimum down payment.
-
To determine the best mortgage lenders overall, Bankrate periodically evaluates more than 75 lenders for factors relating to affordability, availability and borrower experience, assigning each a Bankrate Score out of five stars. The best mortgage lenders overall generally have a Bankrate Score of 4.8 stars or higher. Learn more about our methodology.