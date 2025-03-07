Missouri state income tax rates and calculator
Missouri has a graduated income tax system, with a top rate of 4.8 percent. Below are the rates for the 2024 tax year, for tax returns filed in 2025.
Missouri personal income tax rates for 2024
Missouri has eight income tax brackets but there is a fairly low income threshold for the top tax rate: Income above $8,911 is taxed at 4.8 percent. Tax rates are indexed for inflation and apply to all taxpayers — that is, they’re not differentiated based on filing status (single, married filing jointly, etc.).
|Missouri income tax rates for 2024
|Tax rate
|For all filing statuses
|0%
|$0 to $1,273
|2.5%
|$10,756 to $25,499
|3%
|$25,499 to $40,245
|3.5%
|$40,245 to $55,866
|4%
|$55,866 to $70,606
|4.5%
|$70,606 to $360,659
|4.8%
|$360,659 to $432,787
Source: Missouri Department of Revenue
Who has to file Missouri state taxes?
Generally, if you are required to file a federal tax return, you also have to file a state income tax return in Missouri. In addition, if you meet one of the following criteria, you must file Missouri state taxes:
- Residents with more than $1,200 in Missouri adjusted gross income
- Nonresidents with more than $600 of Missouri income
- Filers with Missouri adjusted gross income that is more than the standard deduction and exemption amount
Residents of the ShowMe State have to file state tax returns by April 15 or the next business day if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Is there a personal exemption or standard deduction in Missouri?
Missouri has adopted a standard deduction closely aligned with the federal standard deduction.
Missouri does not have general personal exemptions, but there are additional exemptions pertaining to age, occupation and benefit programs that may help reduce your taxable income further. Taxpayers may also deduct $1,200 for each dependent claimed.
Missouri standard deduction amounts for 2024
|Filing Status
|Standard Deduction
|Single
|$14,600
|Head of Household
|$21,900
|Married Filing Jointly
|$29,200
|Married Filing Separately
|$14,600
Source: Missouri Department of Revenue
There are additional deductions for taxpayers who are over the age of 65 or blind: $1,550 for taxpayers who are married filing jointly or separately, and $1,950 for those who are filing as single or head of household.
Missouri sales tax rate
Missouri’s sales tax rate for most items is 4.225 percent. However, additional local sales tax may apply. According to the Tax Foundation, the average combined state and local sales tax is 8.39 percent.
Other things to know about Missouri taxes
- Missouri’s effective (average) property tax rate is 0.82 percent, according to the Tax Foundation. The state offers a property tax calculator to help residents figure out how much they owe.
- There is no inheritance or estate tax.
- The corporate tax rate is 4 percent.
- The gasoline tax rate is 27 cents per gallon, as of July 1, 2024.
- The cigarette tax rate is 17 cents per pack.
- Marijuana is taxed at 4 percent for medicinal use and 6 percent for recreational use.