Carol Pope

Former Writer, Insurance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Auto Insurance
  • Underwriting Principles
  • Writing
Education EDUCATION
  • B.A. in English with a specialization in writing, University of Michigan

 

Carol Pope is a former insurance writer for Bankrate and prior to joining the team, she spent 12 years as an auto insurance agent. During this time, she sold, serviced and underwrote auto insurance for people across the country. She also has experience selling supplement coverage such as umbrella insurance.

Carol held her Property and Casualty license in 36 states, so she understands the nuances of insurance regulations and how they vary from region to region. She also knows that insurance can be intimidating, so her mission is to make sure readers understand their many options when purchasing a new policy.

When Carol isn’t writing about insurance, she likes to learn about maximizing her retirement savings, long-distance running, and tending to her tropical garden.

Carol's latest articles