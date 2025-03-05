What is non-standard auto insurance?

Key takeaways Non-standard policies cover high-risk drivers with serious and/or numerous infractions on their driving record.

A non-standard auto insurance policy works the same way as a standard insurance policy.

Options for non-standard auto policies may be limited in your state, and they are usually more expensive than regular coverage.

When a car insurance company is evaluating your application, they consider a lot of factors. The company looks at the safety rating on your vehicle, the property crime rate in your neighborhood and how many years of driving experience you have, among other things like personal demographics. But perhaps most important is your driving history. If you get a lot of speeding tickets or have a serious driving-related conviction, you may not qualify for a standard insurance policy. In this case, you might need a non-standard policy designed for high-risk drivers. Here’s what you need to know about this type of insurance.

What is non-standard car insurance?

Simply put, non-standard insurance is auto insurance for high-risk drivers. While some insurers will drop your coverage if you are classified as high-risk, not much will change if your insurance company places you on a non-standard policy—other than the price. The average cost of car insurance for a full coverage policy is $2,678 per year (as of March 2025), but you will likely pay an above-average rate if you have non-standard car insurance.

Regarding coverage, standard and non-standard car insurance fundamentally work the same way. You pay a premium for an agreed-upon level of coverage, and if you experience a covered loss, you file a claim. However, coverage options for non-standard insurance may be more limited. These coverage limitations may be placed by your insurance company, the DMV or both.

Let’s look at the case of a DUI on your record in Florida. As a result of your infraction, the DMV may require you to carry an FR-44 and liability coverage limits of 100/300/50 (higher than the normal minimum amount required in Florida). In this case, your insurance company will likely place you on a non-standard policy.

Some insurance companies place narrow restrictions on the liability coverage that a policyholder can carry on a non-standard policy. In this hypothetical scenario, the exact coverage amount must be 100/300/50. Anything lower won’t meet DMV requirements, but you also can’t carry anything higher due to your company’s coverage restriction on non-standard auto policies. Of course, this is just an example, and different insurers and/or different states may have other minimums and caps for non-standard insurance.

Why would someone need non-standard car insurance?

If you’ve had enough traffic violations, your insurance company might place you on non-standard insurance. In a broad sense, this classification is for drivers who are risky to insure, and primarily refers to but is not limited to more serious traffic or insurance violations, such as:

These types of offenses, especially when they occur more than once, cause insurance companies to view a driver as a greater risk than someone with a squeaky-clean record. This is because drivers with past offenses or accidents are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident in the future. For instance, someone who speeds a lot or has had multiple DUIs is more likely to get into a serious accident.

Drivers with a salvage title and non-car owners may also require non-standard car insurance. In the case of drivers with a salvage title, their vehicle is generally in such bad shape that it’s not very safe to drive. Non-standard insurance helps the carrier mitigate the risk that comes with this type of car. Meanwhile, non-car owners may be required to get a non-standard insurance policy if they occasionally drive someone else’s vehicle.

How do you get a non-standard car insurance policy?

Many of the larger car insurance companies offer non-standard insurance options, so you may not even need to switch carriers. However, shopping around may be a good idea. Some auto insurers specialize in risky drivers and may offer more competitive rates to those customers as a result.

Before you shop, you might want to also look into the average cost of auto insurance in your state to establish a baseline for reasonable premiums in your area.

When in doubt, find a licensed insurance agent to talk to about your insurance needs when comparing quotes. A licensed expert can help you navigate all the different options available.

Companies that offer non-standard car insurance

Car insurance companies calculate premiums based on risk. If a driver poses a higher risk, the auto insurance company will likely charge a higher premium. In certain instances, a car insurance company can even refuse to insure a driver. Fortunately, some companies cater more to high-risk drivers and offer non-standard car insurance. There are no guarantees that these companies will be the right fit for you, but you may want to include them in your search.

How do you save money if you have higher premiums because of a non-standard policy?

The increased rates that go with non-standard auto insurance policies can be a pain, but there may still be ways to lower your costs, including:

Shop around: Requesting quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies may help ensure you’re getting the most competitive rate possible. Be sure to provide the exact same details to each potential insurer so you’re getting a true apples-to-apples comparison.

Requesting quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies may help ensure you’re getting the most competitive rate possible. Be sure to provide the exact same details to each potential insurer so you’re getting a true apples-to-apples comparison. Review your discount opportunities: It may benefit you to make sure that you are taking advantage of all available discounts, even those that might require a bit of extra work. For instance, some companies may offer you a discount on your car insurance if you complete a defensive driver course.

It may benefit you to make sure that you are taking advantage of all available discounts, even those that might require a bit of extra work. For instance, some companies may offer you a discount on your car insurance if you complete a defensive driver course. Consider bundling: Many insurance companies offer a bundling discount if you carry your auto and property policies with the same carrier.

Many insurance companies offer a bundling discount if you carry your auto and property policies with the same carrier. Improve your driving record: Although improving your driving record isn’t a quick fix, it may result in car insurance savings over the long term.

Although improving your driving record isn’t a quick fix, it may result in car insurance savings over the long term. Work on your credit: Like your driving record, improving your credit score isn’t something that happens overnight. If you live in a state that allows car insurance companies to use a credit-based insurance score, a bump in your credit score may mean a dip in your premium.

Like your driving record, improving your credit score isn’t something that happens overnight. If you live in a state that allows car insurance companies to use a credit-based insurance score, a bump in your credit score may mean a dip in your premium. Report your mileage: Many insurers will give you a break on your premiums if you are driving fewer than 7,000 miles per year. If you’re someone who doesn’t commute to work or lives near the office, you may be able to get lower insurance if you do a mileage check-in. This lets your insurance company know you’re not moving the odometer too much.

Frequently asked questions