Direct Auto Insurance review 2024
Auto
Home
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who have trouble finding a company that will offer them a policy due to driving activity, insurance history or credit tier might consider Direct Auto Insurance as their company of choice. Direct Auto has a long list of discount options compared to many other high-risk carriers.
Direct Auto may fit the needs of drivers who struggle to qualify for standard car insurance or policyholders in search of a flexible pay plan.
Direct Auto Insurance car insurance
Direct Auto car insurance may be an option for drivers who do not qualify for standard car insurance due to their driving record, insurance history or another car insurance rating factor. Compared to other carriers, Direct Auto’s coverage options are pretty basic. However, you may be able to purchase optional accidental death coverage, which would pay $5,000 to your spouse or other beneficiary if you passed away due to a covered accident while in your car.
Pros and cons of Direct Auto car insurance
It’s essential to look at the big picture when you’re requesting car insurance quotes, and an easy way to do so is by considering a company’s pros and cons.
-
Specializes in non-standard auto policies
-
Flexible payplans and due dates
-
Long list of discounts could help you save
-
Mobile app is not highly rated
-
Coverage not available nationwide
-
High number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Direct Auto Insurance car insurance cost
How much you pay for car insurance depends on your individual rating factors and coverage selections. You may want to request a quote to find out how much a Direct Auto policy will cost you.
Direct Auto Insurance car insurance discounts
Direct Auto offers a long list of discounts that could save money on your car insurance. Some of these savings opportunities include:
Direct Auto Insurance life insurance
Direct Auto Insurance life insurance is not as robust as some of its competitors, but it could be a good choice for shoppers looking for a term life policy with no medical exam. Direct Auto’s term life coverage ranges from $10,000 to $25,000, and once approved, the company provides a two-year renewal guarantee with no change in rate.
People who need a whole life policy will need to look elsewhere, as Direct Auto only offers term life. However, the company boasts cheap rates and an easy application process with little wait time between application and approval. Direct Auto will even waive your life insurance down payment if it already insures your vehicle.
Pros and cons of Direct Auto Insurance life insurance
There’s a lot to consider when choosing a life insurance policy. This list of pros and cons may help you make an educated decision:
-
No medical exam
-
May earn a discount that could save up to five percent on your Direct Auto policy when term life is purchased
-
Inexpensive premiums are advertised
-
No online quotes
-
Only term life is available
-
No riders
Direct Auto Insurance life insurance endorsements
Direct Auto only offers one type of life insurance product, which is term. It also does not list any endorsement options.
Compare Direct Auto with other insurers
If after studying this Direct Auto Insurance insurance review, you’re still not sure if this company is right for you, you may want to consider these alternatives.
Direct Auto Insurance vs. Bristol West
Bristol West is a member of the Farmers Insurance Group and could be ideal for high-risk drivers, as it also specializes in non-standard car insurance. The company also offers an online portal and mobile app accessibility. However, unlike Direct Auto, it does not offer life insurance.
Direct Auto Insurance vs. Encompass
Backed by Allstate, Encompass sells auto insurance through local independent agents and provides a wide range of coverage options and discounts to help build the right policy for your needs. This company does not sell life insurance but it does offer homeowners insurance, whereas Direct Auto does not.
Direct Auto Insurance vs. Geico
Tech-savvy drivers who prefer to manage their policy via mobile app or online customer portal may consider Geico, as its digital tools are highly-rated. Geico also offers a long list of car insurance discounts to help make premiums affordable. It also sells term, whole and universal life insurance through partnerships with other companies.
Is Direct Auto Insurance a good insurance company?
Since it offers non-standard auto insurance, drivers with less-than-ideal driving records or credit history may find it worth their time to request a quote with Direct Auto. Direct Auto Insurance life insurance could also be an excellent choice for shoppers who want quick approval for a low-cost basic term life policy with no medical exam. However, Direct Auto’s customer service might be lacking when measured by complaints lodged with the NAIC. If you prioritize customer service, then you may want to do further research before finalizing your policy.
Direct Auto Insurance customer satisfaction
Although inexpensive premiums and coverage options are important metrics to use when evaluating an insurance company, you may also want to consider customer satisfaction when shopping for the best car insurance company. To measure this, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzes third-party customer satisfaction scoring from J.D. Power and AM Best ratings for financial strength. For our analysis, we looked at the AM Best rating for Direct Auto's parent company, National General.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Direct Auto
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
Direct Auto customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaints lodged by customers against their insurance companies. Common causes for complaints include issues with a claim denial or delay or being unhappy with a settlement offer. Using these complaints, the NAIC assigns carriers complaint indexes by product type. Complaint indexes compare the number of complaints against a company's market share for a baseline index of 1.00. An index over 1.00 means the carrier receives more complaints than expected and vice versa.
Direct Auto auto complaints
According to the NAIC, Direct Auto’s parent company, National General, has twice the amount of complaints than expected as of 2022. However, the carrier had no complaints in 2021. Based on these inconsistencies, you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experiences with the carrier before purchasing a policy.
Other Direct Auto tools and benefits
In addition to personal auto and term life insurance, Direct Auto offers a few more perks and policy types that could meet your needs:
- Mobile app: Although it isn’t highly rated, Direct Auto offers a mobile app that policyholders can use to make payments and manage their policies. Not all smaller carriers include this feature.
- Motorcycle insurance: A personal auto insurance policy will not cover a motorcycle, as this is considered a different type of vehicle. If you own a motorcycle, you will need to purchase a separate motorcycle insurance policy.
- Commercial auto insurance: When you use a vehicle for business, it will often need specialized coverage. Direct Auto offers commercial auto insurance for individual cars and fleets, including up to 20 vehicles.
- Renters insurance: Renters may not need to insure the structure of the home they live in, but a renters insurance policy could provide coverage for their belongings and liability.
- Accident medical expense insurance: Direct Auto’s accident medical expense insurance can help with out-of-pocket expenses that your health insurance may leave after an accident or injury. Unlike medical expense coverage on an auto policy, this coverage can apply to many accidents, even those that don’t involve a vehicle.
- Mexico car insurance: Direct Auto offers international coverage through its affiliate MXGA Inc. Many standard auto policies don’t provide coverage outside the United States or its territories. Tourists traveling to Mexico may find peace of mind by purchasing a Mexico auto policy through Direct Auto that keeps them protected when they travel across the border.
- Emergency protection plan: This optional add-on can help cover accident-related expenses such as ambulance reimbursement, cash for hospital stays and reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles.