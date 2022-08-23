Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Infinity insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who are less concerned with customer service and instead need nonstandard car insurance because of their driving record or other heightened risk factors might find Infinity as their company of choice.
Who Infinity may be good for: If you are a California driver with a less-than-stellar driving history, Infinity could be a good option for you. Although the company's average rates are higher than the national average, it specializes in writing policies for those who are considered high-risk and are unable to purchase a policy from a standard carrier.
Who Infinity may not be good for: If you are looking for affordable coverage and solid customer service, Infinity may not be your first choice. The company's average premium rates are on the high side, and its customer service earns low marks from third-party ranking organizations.
Infinity car insurance
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed more than 100 insurance companies, and according to our assessment, Infinity car insurance could be a good choice for drivers who have difficulty finding coverage with standard carriers. Founded in 1955 in Birmingham, Alabama, Infinity Insurance specializes in nonstandard auto insurance for high-risk drivers. As such, people who cannot purchase regular car insurance from other insurance carriers due to a DUI conviction, poor driving record or claims history might find coverage with Infinity.
Acquired by Kemper Insurance in 2018, Infinity still operates under its own name in California, with its branches in all other states now transitioned under Kemper Auto. This means that while Kemper may be available across the country, Infinity is technically a California-only company. Compared to some of the best car insurance companies, Infinity’s coverage options are limited.
In addition to the standard coverage types that you would expect (bodily injury and property damage, for instance), roadside assistance and rental reimbursement may be available. In addition to providing nonstandard coverage, Infinity provides SR-22 certificate filings, which may be needed to reinstate your license if it has been suspended.
Pros and cons of Infinity car insurance
Finding the best car insurance company can be a tall task, but Bankrate’s insurance editorial team is here to help. One of the easiest ways to evaluate a company holistically is to create a list of pros and cons. The visual below might help you determine if the Infinity car insurance can meet your priorities.
-
SR-22 filings are available
-
Repairs made due to a covered claim are guaranteed for as long as you own the vehicle if you use a shop in the Kemper Repair Network
-
Offers live chat option
-
No accident forgiveness
-
Customer service is not 24/7
-
Higher-than-average Complaint Index with the NAIC
Infinity car insurance cost
According to premiums provided by data analytics company Quadrant Information Services, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage, with minimum coverage averaging $622 per year. However, your insurance company might charge you more or less than average, depending on your individual circumstances.
In contrast, Infinity’s rates are higher than the national average, coming in at $2,075 per year for full coverage and $694 for minimum coverage. Infinity’s slightly higher-than-average premiums could be because the company is geared toward high-risk drivers in California (where the average rate is higher than the national average, at $2,291 for full coverage).
Infinity car insurance rates by driving history
Insurance companies use more than a dozen rating factors to determine your rate, with your driving record being one of the most significant. However, the type of activity on your motor vehicle report (MVR) and comprehensive loss underwriting exchange (CLUE) can affect your premium differently. For example, an at-fault accident may cause your rate to increase more than a speeding ticket, as demonstrated by the table below.
|Infinity full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,075
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,729
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,930
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,324
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Infinity car insurance quotes by age
Unless you live in Hawaii or Massachusetts, car insurance companies may use your age as a way to determine how much to charge you for coverage, and generally, younger drivers pay some of the highest premiums. Statistics show that the fatal crash rate for drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 is almost three times higher than that of drivers 20 years old or older. Because younger drivers are more likely to be involved in an accident, insurance companies charge them higher premiums to offset this risk.
Although young people may pay higher-than-average rates, they could save if they are listed on their parents’ policy as a driver rather than purchasing a policy of their own. The tables below demonstrate this difference in premium.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Infinity full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$7,620
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$7,218
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$6,956
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$4,545
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$4,044
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Infinity car insurance discounts
Infinity may not be the cheapest car insurance company, but it does offer some discount opportunities that may help you save, including the following:
Infinity home insurance
Infinity home insurance is offered through a network of non-affiliated independent insurance providers. Infinity does not underwrite its policies, nor can you bundle a home and auto insurance policy, unlike some of the best homeowners insurance companies. To learn more about Infinity’s home insurance policies, prospective customers should contact the company’s customer support.
Because Infinity does not underwrite its own homeowners insurance policies, it is difficult to say what coverage types are available. A description of included coverage options in the homeowners insurance policy is also not available online. However, some basic coverage options that are part of standard homeowners policies include dwelling, other structures, personal property and liability. If you are looking for coverage add-ons, sewer backup and replacement cost are popular options that you may want to ask about.
Infinity home insurance cost
Average rates for Infinity home insurance are not available because the company uses multiple underwriters. The average cost of a homeowner policy with $250K in dwelling coverage in the U.S. is $1,428 per year. Your own rate is likely to differ from this depending on variables such as where your home is located and its age. Contact an Infinity agent if you would like to find out what a policy with the company would cost.
Infinity home insurance discounts
The discounts you may be eligible for with an Infinity home insurance policy will vary depending on the underwriting company that does your policy. Infinity's website does not include information on possible discounts, but you should be able to ask your agent for more information, so that you can be sure you're receiving all the discounts to which you are entitled.
Infinity life insurance
Like its homeowners insurance product, Infinity life insurance policies are underwritten through undisclosed, non-affiliated companies. Because of this, speaking with a licensed agent and requesting a life insurance quote is the best way to know what policy types or riders are available. For more information, please contact the company directly.
Compare Infinity with other insurers
Bankrate’s Infinity Insurance review has revealed that this company could be a good choice for California drivers seeking nonstandard insurance. However, you may still have questions on if Infinity is the right company for you. If you want some additional options, or if you live outside of California, you may want to consider requesting quotes from the carriers below:
|
Featured
Infinity
Read review Read Bankrate's full Infinity Insurance review
|
Erie
Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review
|
Direct Auto
Read review Read Bankrate's full Direct Auto Insurance review
|
State Farm
Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who are less concerned with customer service and instead need nonstandard car insurance because of their driving record or other heightened risk factors might find Infinity as their company of choice.
|
Although Erie is a smaller regional carrier, it is limited to 12 states and Washington, D.C. compared to Infinity’s California-only coverage. Erie’s competitive rates could help high-risk drivers save on their car insurance.
|
Another nonstandard auto insurance carrier, Direct Auto could be an alternative to Infinity. The company also caters to Spanish-speaking customers and offers life insurance, although it does not sell homeowners insurance. Direct has a generous list of discount opportunities, along with flexible payment plans and due dates.
|
As the 2023 Bankrate Award winner for best insurance company for high-risk drivers, State Farm could be a solid choice for those considering Infinity. Along with auto, it also underwrites its own homeowners and life insurance products, which could be ideal for those who wish to keep their policies under one insurer.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$2,075
|
$1,356
|
No rates available
|
$1,480
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
No rates available
|
$957
|
No rates available
|
$1,462
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
663/1,000
|
Not scored
|
714/1,000
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
515/1,000 (Kemper)
|
530/1,000
|
Not scored
|
532/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A- (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Infinity Insurance a good insurance company?
Bankrate has been a trusted voice in the financial services sector since 1976, and to better support our readers in understanding their coverage needs, four members of our editorial team are licensed agents. As a whole, our insurance editorial team has nearly 50 years of combined industry experience and we leverage our knowledge to conduct comprehensive company reviews. Our goal is to give you a clear and honest view of an insurance company and its offerings.
With that said, Infinity insurance may not be for everyone, but it could be an excellent choice for high-risk drivers in California. Many companies may not provide coverage to those with multiple incidents on their record or don’t provide SR-22 filings, but Infinity may be able to help in these situations. However, if you’re a Californian with standard risk who values customer service and a highly-rated mobile app, you may have better options. To see if Infinity is a good fit for you, you might find it helpful to contact the company or go online to request a quote.
Infinity customer satisfaction
Bankrate's insurance editorial team looks at ratings from third-party organizations to assess customer service and financial stability. J.D. Power's annual rankings for customer satisfaction and digital experience can indicate the quality of a company's customer service. Unfortunately, Infinity does not appear on the J.D. Power listing for digital experience-service due to its small size. Its parent company, Kemper, earns a below average score for digital experience-shopping, however. Another indicator of quality is AM Best's financial ratings, which looks at an insurer's financial management and ability to pay out on claims. Here, Infinity scores well, indicating that its finances are well-managed.
|Study or Rating agency
|Infinity
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|515/1,000 (Kemper)
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A- (Excellent)
|N/A
Infinity auto claims satisfaction
Although J.D. Power did not include Infinity in its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it did include Infinity’s parent company Kemper. In the California region, Kemper earned last place for overall customer satisfaction with a score of 736, far below the regional average of 813. Although Infinity and Kemper aren’t technically the same company, since Kemper owns Infinity, this data could cause those with customer service at top-of-mind to pause.
Infinity customer complaints
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team also reviews the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index Report. Through it, the NAIC keeps track of the customer complaints it receives about an insurance company as a whole and complaints for individual product lines. It then converts the number of complaints into an index score. If an insurance company gets an average number of complaints for a company of its size, it will have a complaint index score of 1.0. If the company has more complaints than average, its index score will be higher than 1.0, and vice versa — a score lower than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints than average.
Infinity auto complaints
Infinity's ratings with the NAIC for passenger auto complaints is fairly high. In 2022, for example, the company had more than four times the number of complaints as the average company. This may be worth noting for customers who value a high level of customer management.
Other Infinity tools and benefits
For the most part, Infinity offers no-frills non-standard car insurance for drivers who may have trouble finding coverage elsewhere. However, the company does offer a few perks, including:
- Mobile app: Infinity's mobile app reviews indicate that it may have functionality issues, but it could be a tool worth considering for those that prefer to take a hands-on approach to their car insurance.
- Commercial auto: If you use your vehicle for business purposes, you may have unique risk exposures that a traditional personal auto policy may not cover. This is where a commercial auto policy from Infinity may help.
- Commercial general liability: Infinity's commercial general liability (CGL) policy can provide essential liability coverage, legal fee coverage and financial protection against slander and libel for those who own their own business.
- Knowledge center: Infinity's knowledge center is a repository of informational articles that may help you better understand your car insurance.
- Infinity Driver Club: This is a service that anyone, even non-Infinity customers, can use for roadside assistance. Instead of paying an annual fee, members can enroll in the program and pay for services as needed.
- Kemper Repair Network: Infinity customers can repair their vehicles at a facility that is part of a repair network run by their parent company. Although you can choose your repair shop, choosing one of Kemper’s partner facilities does mean that the repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car.
Frequently asked questions about Infinity
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.