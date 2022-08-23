Infinity insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who are less concerned with customer service and instead need nonstandard car insurance because of their driving record or other heightened risk factors might find Infinity as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Infinity

Company details Who Infinity may be good for: If you are a California driver with a less-than-stellar driving history, Infinity could be a good option for you. Although the company's average rates are higher than the national average, it specializes in writing policies for those who are considered high-risk and are unable to purchase a policy from a standard carrier. Who Infinity may not be good for: If you are looking for affordable coverage and solid customer service, Infinity may not be your first choice. The company's average premium rates are on the high side, and its customer service earns low marks from third-party ranking organizations. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,075

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $694

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-800-690-3818

1-800-690-3818 Claims: 1-800-353-6737

1-800-353-6737 Sales: 1-800-463-4648

1-800-463-4648 Mailing address: 200 E. Randolph St. #3300

Chicago, IL 60601

State availability: Although Infinity's parent company, Kemper Insurance, sells policies across the country, Infinity Insurance is only available to residents of California. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Infinity car insurance

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed more than 100 insurance companies, and according to our assessment, Infinity car insurance could be a good choice for drivers who have difficulty finding coverage with standard carriers. Founded in 1955 in Birmingham, Alabama, Infinity Insurance specializes in nonstandard auto insurance for high-risk drivers. As such, people who cannot purchase regular car insurance from other insurance carriers due to a DUI conviction, poor driving record or claims history might find coverage with Infinity. Acquired by Kemper Insurance in 2018, Infinity still operates under its own name in California, with its branches in all other states now transitioned under Kemper Auto. This means that while Kemper may be available across the country, Infinity is technically a California-only company. Compared to some of the best car insurance companies, Infinity’s coverage options are limited. In addition to the standard coverage types that you would expect (bodily injury and property damage, for instance), roadside assistance and rental reimbursement may be available. In addition to providing nonstandard coverage, Infinity provides SR-22 certificate filings, which may be needed to reinstate your license if it has been suspended.

Infinity home insurance

Infinity home insurance is offered through a network of non-affiliated independent insurance providers. Infinity does not underwrite its policies, nor can you bundle a home and auto insurance policy, unlike some of the best homeowners insurance companies. To learn more about Infinity’s home insurance policies, prospective customers should contact the company’s customer support. Because Infinity does not underwrite its own homeowners insurance policies, it is difficult to say what coverage types are available. A description of included coverage options in the homeowners insurance policy is also not available online. However, some basic coverage options that are part of standard homeowners policies include dwelling, other structures, personal property and liability. If you are looking for coverage add-ons, sewer backup and replacement cost are popular options that you may want to ask about.

Home insurance cost

Infinity home insurance discounts Infinity home insurance cost Average rates for Infinity home insurance are not available because the company uses multiple underwriters. The average cost of a homeowner policy with $250K in dwelling coverage in the U.S. is $1,428 per year. Your own rate is likely to differ from this depending on variables such as where your home is located and its age. Contact an Infinity agent if you would like to find out what a policy with the company would cost. Infinity home insurance discounts The discounts you may be eligible for with an Infinity home insurance policy will vary depending on the underwriting company that does your policy. Infinity's website does not include information on possible discounts, but you should be able to ask your agent for more information, so that you can be sure you're receiving all the discounts to which you are entitled.

Infinity life insurance

Like its homeowners insurance product, Infinity life insurance policies are underwritten through undisclosed, non-affiliated companies. Because of this, speaking with a licensed agent and requesting a life insurance quote is the best way to know what policy types or riders are available. For more information, please contact the company directly.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Infinity with other insurers

Bankrate’s Infinity Insurance review has revealed that this company could be a good choice for California drivers seeking nonstandard insurance. However, you may still have questions on if Infinity is the right company for you. If you want some additional options, or if you live outside of California, you may want to consider requesting quotes from the carriers below:

Is Infinity Insurance a good insurance company?

Bankrate has been a trusted voice in the financial services sector since 1976, and to better support our readers in understanding their coverage needs, four members of our editorial team are licensed agents. As a whole, our insurance editorial team has nearly 50 years of combined industry experience and we leverage our knowledge to conduct comprehensive company reviews. Our goal is to give you a clear and honest view of an insurance company and its offerings. With that said, Infinity insurance may not be for everyone, but it could be an excellent choice for high-risk drivers in California. Many companies may not provide coverage to those with multiple incidents on their record or don’t provide SR-22 filings, but Infinity may be able to help in these situations. However, if you’re a Californian with standard risk who values customer service and a highly-rated mobile app, you may have better options. To see if Infinity is a good fit for you, you might find it helpful to contact the company or go online to request a quote.

Infinity customer satisfaction Bankrate's insurance editorial team looks at ratings from third-party organizations to assess customer service and financial stability. J.D. Power's annual rankings for customer satisfaction and digital experience can indicate the quality of a company's customer service. Unfortunately, Infinity does not appear on the J.D. Power listing for digital experience-service due to its small size. Its parent company, Kemper, earns a below average score for digital experience-shopping, however. Another indicator of quality is AM Best's financial ratings, which looks at an insurer's financial management and ability to pay out on claims. Here, Infinity scores well, indicating that its finances are well-managed. Study or Rating agency Infinity Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 515/1,000 (Kemper) 521/1,000 AM Best rating A- (Excellent) N/A

Infinity auto claims satisfaction Although J.D. Power did not include Infinity in its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it did include Infinity’s parent company Kemper. In the California region, Kemper earned last place for overall customer satisfaction with a score of 736, far below the regional average of 813. Although Infinity and Kemper aren’t technically the same company, since Kemper owns Infinity, this data could cause those with customer service at top-of-mind to pause. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Infinity customer complaints Bankrate’s insurance editorial team also reviews the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index Report. Through it, the NAIC keeps track of the customer complaints it receives about an insurance company as a whole and complaints for individual product lines. It then converts the number of complaints into an index score. If an insurance company gets an average number of complaints for a company of its size, it will have a complaint index score of 1.0. If the company has more complaints than average, its index score will be higher than 1.0, and vice versa — a score lower than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints than average.

Infinity auto complaints Infinity's ratings with the NAIC for passenger auto complaints is fairly high. In 2022, for example, the company had more than four times the number of complaints as the average company. This may be worth noting for customers who value a high level of customer management.

Other Infinity tools and benefits For the most part, Infinity offers no-frills non-standard car insurance for drivers who may have trouble finding coverage elsewhere. However, the company does offer a few perks, including: Mobile app : Infinity's mobile app reviews indicate that it may have functionality issues, but it could be a tool worth considering for those that prefer to take a hands-on approach to their car insurance.

Infinity's mobile app reviews indicate that it may have functionality issues, but it could be a tool worth considering for those that prefer to take a hands-on approach to their car insurance. Commercial auto : If you use your vehicle for business purposes, you may have unique risk exposures that a traditional personal auto policy may not cover. This is where a commercial auto policy from Infinity may help.

If you use your vehicle for business purposes, you may have unique risk exposures that a traditional personal auto policy may not cover. This is where a commercial auto policy from Infinity may help. Commercial general liability : Infinity's commercial general liability (CGL) policy can provide essential liability coverage, legal fee coverage and financial protection against slander and libel for those who own their own business.

Infinity's commercial general liability (CGL) policy can provide essential liability coverage, legal fee coverage and financial protection against slander and libel for those who own their own business. Knowledge center : Infinity's knowledge center is a repository of informational articles that may help you better understand your car insurance.

Infinity's knowledge center is a repository of informational articles that may help you better understand your car insurance. Infinity Driver Club : This is a service that anyone, even non-Infinity customers, can use for roadside assistance. Instead of paying an annual fee, members can enroll in the program and pay for services as needed.

This is a service that anyone, even non-Infinity customers, can use for roadside assistance. Instead of paying an annual fee, members can enroll in the program and pay for services as needed. Kemper Repair Network: Infinity customers can repair their vehicles at a facility that is part of a repair network run by their parent company. Although you can choose your repair shop, choosing one of Kemper’s partner facilities does mean that the repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car.

Frequently asked questions about Infinity

How do I file a claim with Infinity? Caret Down Filing a car insurance claim is usually a straightforward process. When you contact Infinity to report the accident, the claims representative will ask for some basic information. For example, they will need to know the date the accident took place and the details surrounding the accident. Additionally, they will ask for the other party’s information (if applicable), such as driver’s name, insurance company and policy number. When you’re ready to file a claim with Infinity, you can do so by: Calling 1-800-353-6737 Reporting the claim on the company’s online portal Reporting the claim on Kemper’s mobile app Getting into a car accident can be stressful, but knowing how to handle the insurance claim might relieve some of the pressure.

Is Infinity a sustainable company? Caret Down Infinity does not share if it has any corporate sustainability initiatives or donations contributed to non-profit organizations. Its parent company, Kemper Insurance, publishes an annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report that outlines the company's efforts toward sustainability and providing an equitable workplace for all.

Did Infinity Insurance change its name? Caret Down Infinity Insurance was founded in 1955 in Birmingham, Alabama, as Dixie Insurance Company. In 1971 it became American Vehicle Insurance Company (AVICO). It did not assume the Infinity name until 2002, when it became Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation. It grew to become one of the largest non-standard insurers in the U.S., and was acquired by Kemper in 2018. At that time, all Infinity offices outside of California transitioned to become Kemper Insurance, with only the California agents continuing under the Infinity name.

Is Infinity Insurance good with claims? Caret Down Infinity has a good rating with AM Best, indicating that it has the financial means to pay out on claims in an efficient manner. However, the company appears to struggle with customer service, and earned low ranks from NAIC and J.D. Power. That suggests that some policyholders have not had a good experience with the company when filing claims. Your own experience is likely to be unique, and will be dependent on factors such as the complexity of your claim and the amount of the claim.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.