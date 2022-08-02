Best car insurance in Louisiana for 2024

USAA, Geico and State Farm are among the top companies for car insurance in LA, according to Bankrate’s research.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Louisiana

Our extensive research found Geico, USAA, State Farm, Progressive and Allstate to be among the best car insurance companies in Louisiana. To make those determinations, we analyzed average annual car insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services, reviewed customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and factored in AM Best financial strength ratings.

Geico, USAA and State Farm’s annual premiums fall below Louisiana’s average for full coverage ($2,909 per year). The same companies, plus Allstate, have average premiums below the state’s average ($805) for minimum coverage, as well.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$2,171
$450
USAA
4.2
$2,065
$596
State Farm
4.2
$2,812
$559
Progressive
4.4
$3,857
$916
Allstate
3.9
$3,833
$720
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for digital policy management

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,171 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico’s self-service model offers flexibility when it comes to reviewing your policy wherever you are, although coverage options are more limited compared to other national carriers. The company also offers generous potential discounts, savings for military members, federal employees, good students and safe drivers.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico car insurance could be ideal for drivers who want to manage their car insurance through a mobile app or online portal.

Read full Geico review

Best for military-specific discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 876/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,065 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA offers special military discounts, including a vehicle storage discount, which could be added if you store your vehicle while deployed, and a military installation discount if you garage your vehicle on a military base.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be a great choice for Louisiana drivers who value excellent customer service. The company received the highest score on our list for claims satisfaction with J.D. Power but does not qualify for official ranking due to the fact that it sells coverage exclusively to current and retired military and eligible family members.

Read full USAA review

Best for telematics-based programs

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 847/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,812 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm offers two telematics programs that reward drivers with extra savings based on how safely they drive. Its Drive Safe and Save could reward experienced drivers with up to 30% off their premium based on driving habits, while its Steer Clear program would be ideal for young and new drivers. However, its add-on coverage options are fairly limited for a national insurer, and it notably does not offer gap coverage.

Who State Farm may be good for: Drivers who want to have a direct influence on their car insurance savings through telematics programs may want to consider State Farm.

Read full State Farm review

Best for add-on coverage options

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 836/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 3,857 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers a host of policy options that can help policyholders tailor their coverage, including loan/lease gap coverage, custom parts and equipment coverage and a deductible savings bank. And you might be able to lower your premium by getting a quote and buying a policy online, having continuous insurance or participating in the Snapshot program. Before purchasing, keep in mind that Progressive received the lowest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score of the companies on our list.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive may be a good option for policyholders who are looking for a wide array of add-on coverage options.

Read full Progressive review

Best for savings opportunities

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 832/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 3,833 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers a host of discounts opportunities, like savings for new cars, smart students and safety devices. It even offers Deductible Rewards, which rewards $100 up to $500 off your collision deductible for every year of safe driving, and Drivewise, a usage-based telematics program that offers cash back and other rewards for safe driving. If you’re looking to round out your car insurance policy, Allstate offers several optional coverage types to personalize your policy, like sound system coverage and ridesharing coverage. Unfortunately, it scored below average in the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast region.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a good choice for policyholders looking for savings opportunities.

Read full Allstate review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Louisiana

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed the largest Louisiana car insurance companies by market share. We first analyzed average quoted premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services and then extensively reviewed each company’s coverages, discounts, policy features and third-party financial rankings from AM Best and S&P. We also looked at customer satisfaction scores from third-party rating agency J.D. Power.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Louisiana drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Louisiana

The best car insurance in Louisiana will depend on your individual needs and preferences. It can be helpful to be aware of requirements from your state and lender. Then, you may want to factor in individual preferences such as whether or not you’ll want roadside service. Finally, to find the best auto insurance in Louisiana, you may want to get car insurance quotes and compare car insurance discounts from the top providers to help keep your insurance costs in line with your budget.

How much is car insurance in Louisiana?

The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $2,909 per year on average for full coverage, nearly $1,000 more than the national average of $2,014 per year. The cost of car insurance in Louisiana is much higher than in surrounding states. For instance, the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $1,771 per year for full coverage, and the average cost of car insurance in Texas is $2,019 per year for full coverage.

The high cost of coverage in Louisiana could be due to the economic strain that auto accidents put on Louisiana’s economy. Other possible reasons for the high cost could be the cost of parts and labor during repairs, the cost of medical care from resulting injuries, the state’s frequent natural disasters and the likelihood of getting into an auto accident in the state.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Louisiana

News

News that affects Louisiana car owners

According to Will Green, President of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, dealerships in the state are ordering extra parts in anticipation of a labor strike that could lead to a shortage of auto workers in the state. If a strike occurs, it could result in increased vehicle repair costs after an accident and future increases in insurance premiums for drivers in the state.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Savings

Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management