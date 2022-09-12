Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Louisiana for 2024
Based on Bankrate's research, Geico, Southern Farm Bureau and Progressive offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Louisiana
Louisiana car insurance costs are on the higher end of the spectrum. On average, Louisiana drivers pay $3,609 per year for full coverage and $942 per year for minimum coverage. This is about 42 percent more and 27 percent more than the national averages, respectively. Higher prices can make it challenging to find a cheap car insurance policy, but Bankrate’s research can help. Our insurance editorial team has identified several companies offering cheap average rates for Louisiana car insurance based on numerous driver profiles. By shopping around and getting quotes from the companies below, you may be able to find lower-cost car insurance in LA.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Southern Farm Bureau
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Geico and Southern Farm Bureau
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Southern Farm Bureau and Louisiana Farm Bureau
Cheapest car insurance in Louisiana for minimum coverage
Bankrate knows that drivers looking for the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana might want to purchase a minimum coverage policy. What’s minimally required to hit the road legally varies from state to state, but in Louisiana, you’ll need liability-only coverage. This type of insurance covers the damage and injuries that others sustain in an accident you cause. Generally, the damage done to you, your vehicle and your property is not covered under a liability-only policy. Of the providers we looked at, Geico offers Louisiana drivers the cheapest annual rate for minimum coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$40
|
$476
|
- $466
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$53
|
$631
|
- $311
|
$54
|
$647
|
- $295
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$59
|
$706
|
- $236
|
$67
|
$799
|
- $143
Minimum coverage requirements for Louisiana drivers
Driving without car insurance in Louisiana is illegal. If you are interested in insuring your vehicle with only the coverage required by law, here are the state’s minimum requirements:
- $15,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $30,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
Minimum coverage car insurance typically amounts to lower premiums, but you may spend more out of pocket in the long run if you cause an accident where damage exceeds your policy limits. Plus, drivers who lease or finance their vehicles will likely be required to have full coverage insurance by their financial institution so the lienholder can ensure enough coverage is available to repair or replace the vehicle in the event of an accident. Louisiana also has a fairly high uninsured motorist rate (11.7 percent), according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). So, you may want to consider adding uninsured motorist coverage to your policy.
Cheapest car insurance in Louisiana for full coverage
Full coverage is not an industry-standard term. Therefore, its definition may change from provider to provider. Most often, it means that a driver carries comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to their state’s minimum coverage. Full coverage car insurance almost always costs more than minimum coverage but is designed to provide drivers with greater financial protection. According to our research, Southern Farm Bureau offers cheap car insurance in Louisiana for this kind of policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$217
|
$2,606
|
- $1,003
|
$231
|
$2,778
|
- $831
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$235
|
$2,825
|
- $784
|
$258
|
$3,095
|
- $514
|
$276
|
$3,316
|
- $293
Cheapest car insurance in Louisiana for drivers with prior incidents
There are multiple factors that influence the cost of your car insurance, and your driving record is one of them. Drivers with clean driving records typically have more favorable rates, while drivers with prior incidents may have a harder time securing a cheap insurance premium. We reviewed rate data from Quadrant Information Services for drivers with a variety of different incidents on their records that can make insurance more expensive. Based on our findings, Geico and Southern Farm Bureau have the cheapest auto insurance in Louisiana for drivers with imperfect driving records.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Louisiana Farm Bureau
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Louisiana with a speeding ticket: Geico
A single speeding ticket can be enough to cause an increase in your premium for the next three years. Enrolling in a defensive driving class or joining your insurer's telematics program following a ticket may earn you a discount that can help offset the increase. You may also want to consider switching to one of the insurers below if you’ve received a speeding ticket in Louisiana, as they offer the cheapest average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket on their records. Of the group, Geico has the lowest rates for minimum coverage and Southern Farm Bureau has the lowest rates for full coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$688
|
$3,907
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$726
|
$2,879
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$749
|
$2,942
|
$833
|
$4,457
|
$1,023
|
$4,860
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Louisiana with an at-fault accident: Geico
If you cause an accident in Louisiana, you are likely to see an increase in your premium for the next five years. If you have accident forgiveness as an add-on to your policy, however, you may not see an increase after a single accident. This may be a good time to consider switching to one of the companies below, which have lower average rates for drivers with a single accident on their records in Louisiana. Like with speeding tickets, Geico stands out for its cheap average rates.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$811
|
$3,110
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$862
|
$3,268
|
$900
|
$4,739
|
$1,162
|
$6,104
|
$1,211
|
$5,275
Cheapest rates in Louisiana for high-risk drivers: Louisiana Farm Bureau
If you are deemed a high-risk driver, you may have some challenges finding an insurer who is willing to work with you. Every company has its own criteria for determining who is a higher risk, but generally, if you have multiple speeding tickets or at-fault accidents or if you have been convicted of a DUI, you may be deemed high-risk. Many insurers work with high-risk drivers — although others do not. Regardless, car insurance for high-risk drivers tends to come with rates that are higher than the state averages. Consider the following companies if you are looking for affordable high-risk car insurance in Louisiana. Once again, Louisiana Farm Bureau has the lowest average rates for full and minimum coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$811
|
$3,110
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$862
|
$3,268
|
$900
|
$4,739
|
$1,162
|
$6,104
|
$1,211
|
$5,275
Bankrate’s take: If you have a DUI conviction on your record, finding a cheap insurance policy may not be your only hurdle. In Louisiana, the law requires drivers with a DUI conviction to file an SR-22 certificate, which is a form that certifies that you carry the minimum amount of required insurance. This is usually something an insurer will file with the state on your behalf, but not all insurers extend this service. You may need to do a little extra legwork to make sure that you have all of your bases covered.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Louisiana
In Louisiana, insurers are allowed to factor your age into your rate calculation. Younger drivers, specifically those 25 and under, are usually seen as more high-risk and therefore see higher insurance rates. But, cheap car insurance for young drivers is still possible. If you’re young or you are about to add a teen driver to your policy, you might want to request a quote from Allstate or Southern Farm Bureau. Our research suggests that they are among the cheapest car insurance companies in Louisiana for young drivers:
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Southern Farm Bureau
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Southern Farm Bureau
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Southern Farm Bureau
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Cheapest Louisiana car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Southern Farm Bureau
If you add a teen driver to your policy, it's likely you'll see a significant increase in your premium. Teens are statistically more likely than any other age group to be involved in accidents, so insurers charge more to insure them. Like adult drivers, teens with incidents on their records cost more to insure. That said, many insurance providers extend special discounts for teens, like student discounts. Based on our research, these insurance companies might be able to help you keep the increase to a minimum if you’re a Louisiana parent adding a teen to your policy:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$1,074
|
$3,419
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$1,104
|
$3,891
|
$1,611
|
$7,094
|
$1,784
|
$7,338
|
$1,863
|
$7,130
Bankrate’s take: The rates listed above reflect the cost of adding a 16-year-old teen driver to their 40-year-old married parents’ policy. Generally speaking, it is almost always cheaper for a teen to be added to a parent’s policy than to purchase one of their own.
Cheapest Louisiana car insurance for teens with a ticket: Southern Farm Bureau
On average, teens with speeding tickets on their records will pay higher insurance costs. They have two things working against them: a lack of experience behind the wheel and a tendency to engage in risky driving behaviors. Below, we’ve put together a list of rates for 18-year-old drivers who have their own insurance policies. According to our findings, Southern Farm Bureau offers competitive rates for teens with a ticket.
Cheapest Louisiana car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Southern Farm Bureau
Louisiana teens with at-fault accidents on their records may be deemed high-risk drivers and pay even more for their insurance coverage. Depending on your coverage level, you may also face high out-of-pocket costs after an accident. Southern Farm Bureau offers lower average rates for teens of this driving profile. Like the table above, these rates also reflect costs for an 18-year-old driver on their own insurance policy:
Bankrate’s take: When shopping for car insurance, it’s important to know if your state is a no-fault state. Louisiana is not a no-fault state — it is a tort state, which means that after an accident, the not-at-fault driver would rely on the at-fault driver’s insurance to cover their accident-related injuries. If you do not have high enough coverage limits and are deemed at fault for an accident, you might have to pay out of pocket for the other driver’s medical expenses.
Cheapest Louisiana car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
According to our research, young drivers with a DUI conviction may want to get a quote with Progressive, as it offers the lowest average minimum coverage rates. Drivers who would prefer a full coverage policy may want to consider Southern Farm Bureau, though, as it offers the cheapest full coverage average rates.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$1,434
|
$6,393
|
Louisiana Farm Bureau
|
$1,699
|
$5,682
|
$1,710
|
$8,183
|
$1,759
|
$8,877
|
Southern Farm Bureau
|
$1,761
|
$5,268
Cheapest cities in Louisiana for car insurance
Your ZIP code has an impact on the price you pay for cheap auto insurance in Louisiana. Areas that see a higher rate of accidents — which is often the case in congested cities — may pay more to compensate for the increased number of claims there. Likewise, an area where there are fewer claims made may have lower rates in general. Keep in mind, however, that there are other factors that may be just as important in determining your rate. Here are some of the cities that have the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana on average:
Cheapest cities in Louisiana for car insurance
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Franklinton
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$820
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$420
|
Bogalusa
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$833
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$420
|
Saint Francisville
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$840
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$444
|
Kentwood
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$837
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$444
|
Oakdale
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$831
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$409
Cheapest car insurance in larger cities in Louisiana
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Lake Charles
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$946
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$450
|
Lafayette
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$968
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$461
|
Baton Rouge
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,033
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$544
|
New Orleans
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,091
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$519
|
Kenner
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$1,132
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Geico
|
Company average annual premium
$538
Car insurance discounts in Louisiana
Making sure you are getting all the discounts you're entitled to is another way to save on your premium. Almost all insurers offer at least a few potential discounts, and some are easy to earn. The following are some of the most common ones that may help you save on car insurance in LA:
- Young driver discounts: Young drivers who are still in school can often earn a discount if they maintain a "B" average or higher. College students may also net savings if they attend school more than 100 miles from home and leave their car behind.
- Safe driver discounts: You could earn a discount if you go a certain number of years — often three — without filing any claims. You may also save if you take a defensive driving course to improve your driving skills.
- Telematics discounts: Telematics programs use your smartphone or a plug-in device to monitor your driving in real-time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you could earn up to 40 percent off your premium with some carriers. Keep in mind that certain telematics programs could result in an increase in your rates if you exhibit unsafe driving habits.
- Low-mileage discounts: If you are retired or work from home, you may not be on the road as often. This could earn you a break on your premium, depending on how many miles you drive per year.
- Vehicle-based discounts: Common safety features, such as airbags and anti-lock brakes, are good for savings from some insurers. Installing an anti-theft device or security alarm system could earn you some savings, as well.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.