At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Louisiana drivers face some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country, according to average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. But the penalties for driving without insurance far outweigh insurance costs. To help drivers make informed decisions, Bankrate’s guide outlines Louisiana car insurance laws, consequences of failure to comply and optional insurance coverage you may want to consider.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

What are the car insurance laws in Louisiana?

The 3.4 million licensed drivers in Louisiana are required to carry a certain amount of car insurance to drive legally in the Bayou State. Louisiana auto insurance laws mandate the following:

Drivers are required to show proof of insurance to receive a driver’s license.

Drivers must be able to show proof of insurance at all times while behind the wheel.

Drivers are required to carry minimum liability coverage, which includes both bodily injury and property damage coverage.

Liability insurance in Louisiana

Louisiana car insurance laws require minimum liability coverage with 15/30/25 policy limits. This means drivers must carry:

$15,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

Meeting these minimum requirements will keep you square with the law, but this coverage may not be enough to protect you from financial issues. Drivers who cause an accident that results in substantial damage to other drivers’ vehicles or major injuries to other parties will be held liable for damages exceeding their policy limits.

Further, liability coverage does not help pay to repair or replace your own vehicle after an accident you cause. Nor does it pay for damage related to vandalism, theft or weather-related incidents. For that, you would need to add full coverage to your car insurance policy. Full coverage typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance.

Is Louisiana a no-fault state?

Louisiana is an at-fault state, or “tort” state. This means that if you are responsible for causing an accident, your insurance policy helps pay for the other driver’s medical bills and vehicle damage up to your policy limits. If the other driver’s bills exceed your policy limits, you would need to finance the remaining costs out of pocket.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Louisiana

Drivers face stiff penalties for disobeying Louisiana’s car insurance laws. Louisiana law requires that all registered car owners carry automobile insurance. Those caught driving without it are subject to fines ranging from $500 to $1,000.

There are additional penalties if you fail to present proof of an active insurance policy or if you let your insurance lapse. If these insurances, your driving privileges could be suspended and your vehicle impounded. Your car registration and license plates could be revoked or canceled, as well.

If you are involved in an accident without liability insurance, your driver’s license could be suspended and your registration revoked for up to 180 days. Falsely claiming you have insurance has severe consequences, too.

Importantly, Louisiana is considered a “No Pay, No Play” state. This means if you do not have insurance, there are limits on how you’ll be compensated after an accident — even when it is the other driver’s fault. Without insurance, you are unable to recover the first $15,000 for personal injuries and the first $25,000 for property damage.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in Louisiana

Louisiana drivers spend an average of $3,618 per year for full coverage, the third-highest average in the country. While opting for minimum coverage can help you save money on your policy, it may leave you financially vulnerable in the event of an accident. There are numerous options to customize your policy for further financial protection:

Collision: This covers your car if it’s damaged in a collision with another vehicle or a stationary accident.

This covers your car if it’s damaged in a collision with another vehicle or a stationary accident. Comprehensive: This is the insurance that covers damage to your car caused by circumstances other than an accident. Common examples of this include theft, fire, vandalism and flooding. Comprehensive coverage can also help if you are involved in an animal collision.

This is the insurance that covers damage to your car caused by circumstances other than an accident. Common examples of this include theft, fire, vandalism and flooding. Comprehensive coverage can also help if you are involved in an animal collision. Uninsured/Underinsured motorist: This provides financial protection if you are involved in an accident and the at-fault driver does not carry insurance or does not have adequate insurance. It helps pay for necessary medical payments, loss of income and other expenses from the accident you need to recoup.

This provides financial protection if you are involved in an accident and the at-fault driver does not carry insurance or does not have adequate insurance. It helps pay for necessary medical payments, loss of income and other expenses from the accident you need to recoup. Rental car reimbursement: For added convenience, this inexpensive option reimburses you if your car is in the repair shop due to an accident. Many carriers work directly with a rental car company for direct billing when you have this option.

For added convenience, this inexpensive option reimburses you if your car is in the repair shop due to an accident. Many carriers work directly with a rental car company for direct billing when you have this option. Gap coverage: If you total your new car in an accident, the amount you owe on your car loan or lease may be greater than the value of your vehicle. Gap insurance helps cover the difference.

If you total your new car in an accident, the amount you owe on your car loan or lease may be greater than the value of your vehicle. Gap insurance helps cover the difference. Roadside assistance: This provides help if you need towing, fuel delivery, lockout service and more.

Frequently asked questions