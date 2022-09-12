Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average cost of car insurance in Louisiana for 2024

Louisiana car insurance costs an average of $2,909 per year for full coverage and $805 per year for minimum coverage.

Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Nov 02, 2023
Pay less for auto insurance
A better rate is around the corner. See how much you could save in 3 minutes or less.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Compare quotes from reliable carriers
+ MORE
User
Provide some info to get offers
We only ask for info that can impact your rate so we can share accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Select your policy
Compare and move forward with as many offers as you want from a list of trusted carriers.
Congrats
Settle your rate and policy details
Once you’ve decided on a carrier, wrap up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. 
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Louisiana? 

To determine how much you can expect to pay, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed Louisiana car insurance rate data from Quadrant Information Services. The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $2,909 per year for full coverage and $805 per year for minimum coverage. Auto policies are typically more expensive in Louisiana than they are nationwide, where full coverage averages $2,014 per year and minimum coverage averages $622 per year.

Key takeaways

  • On average, full coverage car insurance in Louisiana costs $242 per month.
  • Minimum coverage car insurance in Louisiana costs an average of $67 per month.
  • Drivers in New Orleans pay an average of $3,236 annually for full coverage, while drivers in Sulphur pay just $2,694, on average.
  • An at-fault accident typically increases full coverage car insurance premiums in Louisiana by about 38 percent.
  • Of the vehicle models we analyzed, Ford F-150s were the cheapest to insure in Louisiana at an average of $2,577 per year for full coverage.

What would you like to do today?

Louisiana car insurance rates by city

Car insurance rates in Louisiana can be higher or lower than average based on your city. Larger metropolitan areas like New Orleans may have more vehicles on the road (which makes accidents more likely) and may have higher costs of living (which makes claims more expensive). These factors typically equate to higher rates than one might find in less densely populated cities. Here are 10 of the biggest cities in Louisiana and the average annual car insurance rate in each:

Louisiana city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from LA avg. annual full coverage premium
Baton Rouge $260 $3,117 7%
Kenner $279 $3,344 15%
Lafayette $323 $2,786 -4%
Lake Charles $236 $2,833 -3%
Metairie $271 $3,247 12%
New Iberia $225 $2,702 -7%
New Orleans $270 $3,236 11%
Prairieville $247 $2,966 2%
Slidell $231 $2,775 -5%
Sulphur $225 $2,694 -7%
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Louisiana

Louisiana car insurance rates vary by age, as is the case in other states. Younger drivers pay some of the highest premiums, even when added to their parents’ policies, due to their inexperience and increased likelihood of being involved in an accident.

Males tend to pay higher rates than females, as well. This is because men are statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behavior than women. Rates can creep up again for seniors, as well — although they generally aren’t as high as teen rates so long as the driver has a clean driving record.

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Louisiana Average minimum coverage premium in LA
Age 16* $6,823 $2,305
Age 18 $9,595 $3,167
Age 20 $6,649 $2,098
Age 25 $3,734 $1,063
Age 30 $3,053 $846
Age 40 $2,923 $808
Age 50 $2,698 $742
Age 60 $2,685 $745
Age 70 $2,943 $866

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Average annual full coverage premium in Louisiana Average minimum coverage premium in Louisiana
Age 16* $6,150 $2,133
Age 18 $8,317 $2,837
Age 20 $5,659 $1,841
Age 25 $3,453 $1,007
Age 30 $2,999 $839
Age 40 $2,895 $803
Age 50 $2,711 $744
Age 60 $2,674 $742
Age 70 $2,902 $858

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: Not all states allow insurers to factor gender into rates, but in states where it’s allowed, it is often noted that male drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in traffic incidents or file claims. To compensate for this increased risk, insurers often charge male drivers more for coverage.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Louisiana

If you are a younger driver with your own policy, the average car insurance cost in Louisiana is even higher than if you were added to your parents’ policy. Eighteen-year-olds on their own policies pay a staggering $8,956 per year on average for full coverage. However, rates typically decrease as drivers get older and gain more experience.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in LA Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in LA Percent difference
Age 16 $6,486 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $6,044 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $5,409 $8,956 66%
Age 19 $4,759 $6,812 43%
Age 20 $4,443 $6,154 39%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Louisiana?

Drivers of any age who are cited for speeding or driving under the influence or who are responsible for an accident will likely face higher rates than drivers with a clean driving record. In fact, just a single speeding ticket could raise your premiums by over 20 percent in Louisiana, and a DUI conviction could cost you 93 percent more for insurance than if you had no incidents on your record.

Considering that Louisiana auto insurance rates are already high, such increases could certainly put a strain on your budget. Depending on the infractions, these incidents could see you labeled a high-risk driver or mean you’ll need to file an SR-22, as well. The table below highlights the average rate increases in Louisiana associated with various diving infractions:

Driving incident Avg. annual premium* in LA Percentage increase from LA avg. annual premium*
Clean driving record $2,909 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $3,535 22%
At-fault accident $4,025 38%
DUI conviction $5,604 93%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.

Car insurance rates in Louisiana by credit score

It may surprise you to learn that your credit history can affect your car insurance premiums, but it’s true in most states — including Louisiana. Car insurance companies here are allowed to use your credit-based insurance score to calculate your premium.

Car insurance for drivers with poor credit tends to be more expensive because data shows that those with lower credit scores are more likely to file claims. Drivers with poor credit in Louisiana typically pay 90 percent more than the state average for full coverage and 124 percent more than drivers with excellent credit.

Credit tier Avg. annual premium* in LA Percentage change from LA average annual premium*
Poor $5,532 90%
Average $3,200 10%
Good $2,909 0%
Excellent $2,470 -15%

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Louisiana car insurance rates by vehicle type

Finally, we analyzed Louisiana car insurance rates by vehicle make and model. Vehicles that cost less to repair and replace generally have lower rates. Other aspects of a vehicle’s make and model can affect premiums, as well, including safety features and the statistical likelihood of an accident. This might explain why sports cars generally cost more to insure.

Vehicle Avg. annual premium* in LA
Toyota Camry $2,909
Ford F-150 $2,577
Honda Odyssey $2,578
BMW 330i $3,455
Toyota Prius $2,800

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Louisiana

If you're having trouble anticipating how much you might pay for auto coverage, Bankrate has created a convenient and easy-to-use tool for precisely that. While our calculator will not provide exact quotes, it can give you a good idea of what you might pay to help with budgeting. To use it, input the requested information and allow the tool to estimate your monthly premium in seconds.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to save on car insurance in Louisiana

Louisiana's average car insurance rates are relatively high compared to the national average. Fortunately, there may be ways to lower your personal costs for auto insurance. Consider taking these steps:

  • Shop around: Car insurance companies offer different rates for the same coverage, so you might find a lower-priced policy with another company.
  • Drive safely: Accidents and tickets are some of the biggest drivers of premium increases. Safe driving can help you keep your rates as low as possible.
  • Bundle your policies: Buying car and home insurance together with the same company might lower your premium a significant amount.
  • Sign up for telematics: Allowing your insurance company to track your driving by enrolling in a telematics program could result in savings.
  • Keep up your grades: Younger drivers in high school or college could qualify for a good student discount if they maintain good grades.

Frequently asked questions

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Contributor, Personal Finance

Joshua Cox-Steib has two years of experience in writing for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, and more. His work has also been featured on such sites as MSN and BBB (Better Business Bureau). His insurance writing career has spanned across multiple product lines, with a primary focus on auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute