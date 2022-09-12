Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Louisiana for 2024
Louisiana car insurance costs an average of $2,909 per year for full coverage and $805 per year for minimum coverage.
How much is car insurance in Louisiana?
To determine how much you can expect to pay, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed Louisiana car insurance rate data from Quadrant Information Services. The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $2,909 per year for full coverage and $805 per year for minimum coverage. Auto policies are typically more expensive in Louisiana than they are nationwide, where full coverage averages $2,014 per year and minimum coverage averages $622 per year.
Key takeaways
- On average, full coverage car insurance in Louisiana costs $242 per month.
- Minimum coverage car insurance in Louisiana costs an average of $67 per month.
- Drivers in New Orleans pay an average of $3,236 annually for full coverage, while drivers in Sulphur pay just $2,694, on average.
- An at-fault accident typically increases full coverage car insurance premiums in Louisiana by about 38 percent.
- Of the vehicle models we analyzed, Ford F-150s were the cheapest to insure in Louisiana at an average of $2,577 per year for full coverage.
Louisiana car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates in Louisiana can be higher or lower than average based on your city. Larger metropolitan areas like New Orleans may have more vehicles on the road (which makes accidents more likely) and may have higher costs of living (which makes claims more expensive). These factors typically equate to higher rates than one might find in less densely populated cities. Here are 10 of the biggest cities in Louisiana and the average annual car insurance rate in each:
|Louisiana city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from LA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Baton Rouge
|$260
|$3,117
|7%
|Kenner
|$279
|$3,344
|15%
|Lafayette
|$323
|$2,786
|-4%
|Lake Charles
|$236
|$2,833
|-3%
|Metairie
|$271
|$3,247
|12%
|New Iberia
|$225
|$2,702
|-7%
|New Orleans
|$270
|$3,236
|11%
|Prairieville
|$247
|$2,966
|2%
|Slidell
|$231
|$2,775
|-5%
|Sulphur
|$225
|$2,694
|-7%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Louisiana
Louisiana car insurance rates vary by age, as is the case in other states. Younger drivers pay some of the highest premiums, even when added to their parents’ policies, due to their inexperience and increased likelihood of being involved in an accident.
Males tend to pay higher rates than females, as well. This is because men are statistically more likely to engage in risky driving behavior than women. Rates can creep up again for seniors, as well — although they generally aren’t as high as teen rates so long as the driver has a clean driving record.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Louisiana
|Average minimum coverage premium in LA
|Age 16*
|$6,823
|$2,305
|Age 18
|$9,595
|$3,167
|Age 20
|$6,649
|$2,098
|Age 25
|$3,734
|$1,063
|Age 30
|$3,053
|$846
|Age 40
|$2,923
|$808
|Age 50
|$2,698
|$742
|Age 60
|$2,685
|$745
|Age 70
|$2,943
|$866
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Louisiana
|Average minimum coverage premium in Louisiana
|Age 16*
|$6,150
|$2,133
|Age 18
|$8,317
|$2,837
|Age 20
|$5,659
|$1,841
|Age 25
|$3,453
|$1,007
|Age 30
|$2,999
|$839
|Age 40
|$2,895
|$803
|Age 50
|$2,711
|$744
|Age 60
|$2,674
|$742
|Age 70
|$2,902
|$858
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Not all states allow insurers to factor gender into rates, but in states where it’s allowed, it is often noted that male drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in traffic incidents or file claims. To compensate for this increased risk, insurers often charge male drivers more for coverage.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Louisiana
If you are a younger driver with your own policy, the average car insurance cost in Louisiana is even higher than if you were added to your parents’ policy. Eighteen-year-olds on their own policies pay a staggering $8,956 per year on average for full coverage. However, rates typically decrease as drivers get older and gain more experience.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in LA
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in LA
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$6,486
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$6,044
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$5,409
|$8,956
|66%
|Age 19
|$4,759
|$6,812
|43%
|Age 20
|$4,443
|$6,154
|39%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Louisiana?
Drivers of any age who are cited for speeding or driving under the influence or who are responsible for an accident will likely face higher rates than drivers with a clean driving record. In fact, just a single speeding ticket could raise your premiums by over 20 percent in Louisiana, and a DUI conviction could cost you 93 percent more for insurance than if you had no incidents on your record.
Considering that Louisiana auto insurance rates are already high, such increases could certainly put a strain on your budget. Depending on the infractions, these incidents could see you labeled a high-risk driver or mean you’ll need to file an SR-22, as well. The table below highlights the average rate increases in Louisiana associated with various diving infractions:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in LA
|Percentage increase from LA avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$2,909
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,535
|22%
|At-fault accident
|$4,025
|38%
|DUI conviction
|$5,604
|93%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Louisiana by credit score
It may surprise you to learn that your credit history can affect your car insurance premiums, but it’s true in most states — including Louisiana. Car insurance companies here are allowed to use your credit-based insurance score to calculate your premium.
Car insurance for drivers with poor credit tends to be more expensive because data shows that those with lower credit scores are more likely to file claims. Drivers with poor credit in Louisiana typically pay 90 percent more than the state average for full coverage and 124 percent more than drivers with excellent credit.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in LA
|Percentage change from LA average annual premium*
|Poor
|$5,532
|90%
|Average
|$3,200
|10%
|Good
|$2,909
|0%
|Excellent
|$2,470
|-15%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Louisiana car insurance rates by vehicle type
Finally, we analyzed Louisiana car insurance rates by vehicle make and model. Vehicles that cost less to repair and replace generally have lower rates. Other aspects of a vehicle’s make and model can affect premiums, as well, including safety features and the statistical likelihood of an accident. This might explain why sports cars generally cost more to insure.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in LA
|Toyota Camry
|$2,909
|Ford F-150
|$2,577
|Honda Odyssey
|$2,578
|BMW 330i
|$3,455
|Toyota Prius
|$2,800
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Louisiana
If you're having trouble anticipating how much you might pay for auto coverage, Bankrate has created a convenient and easy-to-use tool for precisely that. While our calculator will not provide exact quotes, it can give you a good idea of what you might pay to help with budgeting. To use it, input the requested information and allow the tool to estimate your monthly premium in seconds.
How to save on car insurance in Louisiana
Louisiana's average car insurance rates are relatively high compared to the national average. Fortunately, there may be ways to lower your personal costs for auto insurance. Consider taking these steps:
- Shop around: Car insurance companies offer different rates for the same coverage, so you might find a lower-priced policy with another company.
- Drive safely: Accidents and tickets are some of the biggest drivers of premium increases. Safe driving can help you keep your rates as low as possible.
- Bundle your policies: Buying car and home insurance together with the same company might lower your premium a significant amount.
- Sign up for telematics: Allowing your insurance company to track your driving by enrolling in a telematics program could result in savings.
- Keep up your grades: Younger drivers in high school or college could qualify for a good student discount if they maintain good grades.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.