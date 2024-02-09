How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Louisiana
The Bayou State has some of the highest average car insurance costs of any state in the U.S., and earning a speeding ticket in Louisiana may make your rate inch up even higher. The average annual cost of car insurance in the state is $3,609 for full coverage and $942 for minimum coverage for drivers with a clean driving record. The average speeding ticket cost in Louisiana, however, is $4,335 for full and $1,115 for minimum coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a close look at Louisiana’s insurance market to help you understand what happens when you earn a speeding ticket in the state.
How much is a speeding ticket in Louisiana?
So how much is a speeding ticket in Louisiana? Drivers in the Bayou State, like most, will first face speeding ticket fines. The cost of a speeding ticket in Louisiana varies depending on the county where the incident occurred and the speed the driver was going over the posted limit, but will generally be between $100-$300. Generally, here are the fines you can expect for speeding:
- Driving 1-9 miles over the limit: $115 or more
- Driving 10-14 miles over the limit: $215 or more
- Driving 15-20 miles over the limit: $240 or more
- Driving more than 20 miles over the limit: more than $240, and may include a court appearance
For another example, in Baton Rouge, speeding 1-30 miles over the limit will result in a fine of $144. Louisiana is one of the few states that does not use a points system that can lead to a license suspension after a certain number of violations.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Louisiana?
Although you do not need to tell your insurance company about your ticket, it’s likely that they will review your driving record when your policy is up for renewal and discover it then. At that point, you will probably see an increase to your rate. Based on Bankrate’s research, the average rate increase is about 20 percent. Note that male drivers pay slightly more than female drivers. This is based on statistics that indicate that men are more likely to be involved in at-fault accidents than women. To compensate for the increased risk, your insurer charges more if you are a male than if you’re female. Your rate also depends on several other factors, including your age, ZIP code and credit history, as well as your car’s age, make and model.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|40-year-old male
|$3,627
|$4,356
|20%
|40-year-old female
|$3,591
|$4,314
|20%
|Total average
|$3,609
|$4,335
|20%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Louisiana
It’s never a good thing to get a speeding ticket, but it doesn’t have to impact your insurance forever. How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in Louisiana? Generally, it will be noted on your driving record for three years—and that’s often how long it will take for your insurer to drop the higher cost after you are found guilty of speeding. But even before those three years are up, there are strategies you can use to get more affordable car insurance in Louisiana.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Car insurance rates in Louisiana can vary a lot by company. If your car insurance rate increases after a speeding ticket, consider getting quotes from other companies and see if you can find a cheaper premium elsewhere. You can typically switch insurance companies at any point during your policy period without paying any cancellation fees.
In the table below, you can see the average rates before and after a speeding ticket from some of the biggest car insurance companies in Louisiana; note how dramatically the average increase after a speeding ticket varies.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket in Louisiana
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket in Louisiana
|Percentage increase
|Geico
|$2,778
|$3,907
|41%
|State Farm
|$4,894
|$5,573
|14%
|USAA
|$3,095
|$3,980
|29%
|Progressive
|$3,316
|$4,457
|29%
|Allstate
|$4,350
|$4,860
|34%
When looking for the best car insurance in Louisiana after a ticket, make sure to pay attention to factors besides price, like the coverage options, endorsements and discounts available. Also consider looking into the company’s customer service reviews and financial strength ratings from third-party organizations like J.D. Power and AM Best.
Look for discounts
It’s common for insurers to offer discounts to policyholders, and many of them are easy to access. Qualifying for one or more could save you a percentage off your premium, helping to make up for any post-ticket increases. Here are a few of the more common ways to save with discounts in Louisiana:
- Take a safe driver course: You can often earn a small discount by taking a defensive driving course. A state-mandated course can even result in the dismissal of your ticket from your driving record. These courses are held both online and in-person, and are generally inexpensive.
- Sign up for a telematics program: If your insurer offers a telematics program, and you are a safe and careful driver, you may save up to 40 percent off your premium by allowing your insurer to monitor your driving in real time.
- Earn a loyalty discount: Loyalty discounts take a range of forms. The most significant savings typically come from bundling your car and home policies. You may also be eligible for savings if you have more than one car insured on your policy. You may even earn a lower rate if you stay with the same carrier for a number of years.
- Set up online payments: Using paperless billing, automatic payments, or payment-in-full can often save you some money.
Frequently asked questions
When looking for the best insurance company after a speeding ticket, you may want to start with the companies we’ve discussed above. Any of them may offer you affordable coverage with the features you need to have the best policy for your circumstances. One strategy is to ask for quotes from several of these companies, making sure you request the same level and type of coverage from each, so you can do an accurate comparison and determine who is able to offer you the lowest possible price.
No, there is no need to inform your insurer about your speeding ticket. Usually, your insurance company will review your driving record with the DMV when it’s time for you to renew your policy. At that point, they will see that you’ve been convicted of a moving violation and will adjust your rate accordingly.
There is no one company that always has the cheapest rates for all drivers. To find the company that will give you the most affordable rate, ask for quotes from some of the companies that are known for cheap car insurance to see which one offers you the best premium for your needs. You may also want to take other factors into consideration, such as discount offerings, customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings.
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile (40 years) applied. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.