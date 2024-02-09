At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The Bayou State has some of the highest average car insurance costs of any state in the U.S., and earning a speeding ticket in Louisiana may make your rate inch up even higher. The average annual cost of car insurance in the state is $3,609 for full coverage and $942 for minimum coverage for drivers with a clean driving record. The average speeding ticket cost in Louisiana, however, is $4,335 for full and $1,115 for minimum coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a close look at Louisiana’s insurance market to help you understand what happens when you earn a speeding ticket in the state.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in Louisiana?

So how much is a speeding ticket in Louisiana? Drivers in the Bayou State, like most, will first face speeding ticket fines. The cost of a speeding ticket in Louisiana varies depending on the county where the incident occurred and the speed the driver was going over the posted limit, but will generally be between $100-$300. Generally, here are the fines you can expect for speeding:

Driving 1-9 miles over the limit: $115 or more

Driving 10-14 miles over the limit: $215 or more

Driving 15-20 miles over the limit: $240 or more

Driving more than 20 miles over the limit: more than $240, and may include a court appearance

For another example, in Baton Rouge, speeding 1-30 miles over the limit will result in a fine of $144. Louisiana is one of the few states that does not use a points system that can lead to a license suspension after a certain number of violations.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Louisiana?

Although you do not need to tell your insurance company about your ticket, it’s likely that they will review your driving record when your policy is up for renewal and discover it then. At that point, you will probably see an increase to your rate. Based on Bankrate’s research, the average rate increase is about 20 percent. Note that male drivers pay slightly more than female drivers. This is based on statistics that indicate that men are more likely to be involved in at-fault accidents than women. To compensate for the increased risk, your insurer charges more if you are a male than if you’re female. Your rate also depends on several other factors, including your age, ZIP code and credit history, as well as your car’s age, make and model.

Age Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase 40-year-old male $3,627 $4,356 20% 40-year-old female $3,591 $4,314 20% Total average $3,609 $4,335 20%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Louisiana

It’s never a good thing to get a speeding ticket, but it doesn’t have to impact your insurance forever. How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in Louisiana? Generally, it will be noted on your driving record for three years—and that’s often how long it will take for your insurer to drop the higher cost after you are found guilty of speeding. But even before those three years are up, there are strategies you can use to get more affordable car insurance in Louisiana.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Car insurance rates in Louisiana can vary a lot by company. If your car insurance rate increases after a speeding ticket, consider getting quotes from other companies and see if you can find a cheaper premium elsewhere. You can typically switch insurance companies at any point during your policy period without paying any cancellation fees.

In the table below, you can see the average rates before and after a speeding ticket from some of the biggest car insurance companies in Louisiana; note how dramatically the average increase after a speeding ticket varies.

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket in Louisiana Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket in Louisiana Percentage increase Geico $2,778 $3,907 41% State Farm $4,894 $5,573 14% USAA $3,095 $3,980 29% Progressive $3,316 $4,457 29% Allstate $4,350 $4,860 34%

When looking for the best car insurance in Louisiana after a ticket, make sure to pay attention to factors besides price, like the coverage options, endorsements and discounts available. Also consider looking into the company’s customer service reviews and financial strength ratings from third-party organizations like J.D. Power and AM Best.

Look for discounts

It’s common for insurers to offer discounts to policyholders, and many of them are easy to access. Qualifying for one or more could save you a percentage off your premium, helping to make up for any post-ticket increases. Here are a few of the more common ways to save with discounts in Louisiana:

Take a safe driver course: You can often earn a small discount by taking a defensive driving course. A state-mandated course can even result in the dismissal of your ticket from your driving record. These courses are held both online and in-person, and are generally inexpensive.

You can often earn a small discount by taking a defensive driving course. A state-mandated course can even result in the dismissal of your ticket from your driving record. These courses are held both online and in-person, and are generally inexpensive. Sign up for a telematics program: If your insurer offers a telematics program, and you are a safe and careful driver, you may save up to 40 percent off your premium by allowing your insurer to monitor your driving in real time.

If your insurer offers a telematics program, and you are a safe and careful driver, you may save up to 40 percent off your premium by allowing your insurer to monitor your driving in real time. Earn a loyalty discount: Loyalty discounts take a range of forms. The most significant savings typically come from bundling your car and home policies. You may also be eligible for savings if you have more than one car insured on your policy. You may even earn a lower rate if you stay with the same carrier for a number of years.

Loyalty discounts take a range of forms. The most significant savings typically come from bundling your car and home policies. You may also be eligible for savings if you have more than one car insured on your policy. You may even earn a lower rate if you stay with the same carrier for a number of years. Set up online payments: Using paperless billing, automatic payments, or payment-in-full can often save you some money.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down When looking for the best insurance company after a speeding ticket, you may want to start with the companies we’ve discussed above. Any of them may offer you affordable coverage with the features you need to have the best policy for your circumstances. One strategy is to ask for quotes from several of these companies, making sure you request the same level and type of coverage from each, so you can do an accurate comparison and determine who is able to offer you the lowest possible price.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down No, there is no need to inform your insurer about your speeding ticket. Usually, your insurance company will review your driving record with the DMV when it’s time for you to renew your policy. At that point, they will see that you’ve been convicted of a moving violation and will adjust your rate accordingly.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down There is no one company that always has the cheapest rates for all drivers. To find the company that will give you the most affordable rate, ask for quotes from some of the companies that are known for cheap car insurance to see which one offers you the best premium for your needs. You may also want to take other factors into consideration, such as discount offerings, customer satisfaction scores and financial strength ratings.

