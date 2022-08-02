Best car insurance in Nebraska for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,257 for full coverage
Why USAA made the list: USAA's high marks for financial stability and customer service earn it a spot on our list of the best car insurance in Nebraska. USAA is available across the U.S., as well as for service members stationed abroad in many cases. To qualify for coverage, you need to be an active member of the military or reserves, a veteran or an immediate family member of a person who serves or served. USAA offers a good range of coverage options, such as roadside assistance and rental reimbursement, along with a handful of discounts to help reduce its generally low rates.
Who USAA may be good for: Those seeking specialized military coverage should consider USAA. Service members stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, for example, may find useful coverage from USAA. Garaging your car on base can save you up to 15 percent.
