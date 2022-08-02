Best car insurance in Nebraska for 2024

USAA, Progressive, Nationwide, Allstate, and American Family top our list of auto insurance providers in Nebraska.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Nebraska

The average cost for the state's mandated minimum coverage is $359 per year, as opposed to the national average of $622 per year. Full coverage, which includes both collision and comprehensive coverage, costs an annual average of $1,624 in the Cornhusker State, while nationally, full coverage is $2,014 per year.

Bankrate worked with data supplied by Quadrant Information Services to determine average annual rates. This data, combined with an in-depth analysis by our insurance editorial team, indicated that a handful of companies were writing competitive, robust policies that meet the needs of Nebraska drivers. These include USAA, Progressive, Nationwide, Allstate and American Family. We looked at factors such as each company's customer service satisfaction with third-party evaluators such as J.D. Power, financial strength through agencies like AM Best, website and digital tools for ease of use, and range of coverage offerings and discounts.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
USAA
4.2
$1,257
$283
Progressive
4.4
$1,921
$396
Nationwide
4.0
$1,179
$352
Allstate
3.9
$2,492
$316
American Family
3.8
$1,919
$618
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 890/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,257 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why USAA made the list: USAA's high marks for financial stability and customer service earn it a spot on our list of the best car insurance in Nebraska. USAA is available across the U.S., as well as for service members stationed abroad in many cases. To qualify for coverage, you need to be an active member of the military or reserves, a veteran or an immediate family member of a person who serves or served. USAA offers a good range of coverage options, such as roadside assistance and rental reimbursement, along with a handful of discounts to help reduce its generally low rates.

Who USAA may be good for: Those seeking specialized military coverage should consider USAA. Service members stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, for example, may find useful coverage from USAA. Garaging your car on base can save you up to 15 percent.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for discounts

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 803/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,921 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made the list: Progressive’s innovative Name Your Price tool makes it easy to find a level of insurance with which you're comfortable financially. The company earned a high Bankrate Score because of its strong digital tools, extensive discount list and customizable policies. It has a solid score for financial strength from AM Best, and could be a good choice if you have a less-than-stellar driving record since it is known for writing policies for those who have DUIs or other infractions on their driving record.

Who Progressive may be good for: If you're on a tight budget, Progressive may be a good fit. The company offers coverage options that you can add to your policy to fit your budget and needs, and an extensive list of easy-to-earn discounts.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for personalized coverage

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 792/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,179 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Nationwide made the list: Nationwide offers a variety of coverage options in addition to basic liability coverage — some of which may be unavailable from other insurers. You can choose gap coverage, for example, which pays the difference between your new car's actual cash value and what you owe on your loan. The company also has accident forgiveness coverage, a vanishing deductible and a total loss deductible waiver to help you save money in the event of an at-fault accident.

Who Nationwide may be good for: If you like to personalize your policy to meet your unique needs, consider getting a quote from Nationwide. From towing and labor coverage to rental car access, it allows you to tailor your coverage to suit you and your wallet.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Best for insuring teen drivers

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 806/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,492 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made the list: Allstate is a viable option for new drivers. Teen drivers and their parents may appreciate the company's smart student discount. Teens can save by carrying a GPA of B- or above, by completing a teenSMART driver education program or by attending school at least 100 miles away from where their car is garaged. Allstate offers solid coverage with good endorsement options such as sound system insurance and roadside assistance. There are also plenty of local agents in Nebraska, making it easy to do your business in person, if you prefer.

Who Allstate may be good for: Parents who have a teen driver in the house know that rates for young adults and teens are often on the high side, and may find Allstate appealing because of its young driver discounts.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Best for customer satisfaction

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 837/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,919 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why American Family made the list: AmFam, as it is commonly known, clearly places a priority on customer satisfaction, as can be seen by its second-place rank in overall auto customer satisfaction as studied by J.D. Power. While the company's average rates in Nebraska are more than the state averages, AmFam has a good assortment of discounts. These include a diminishing deductible that lowers the amount you pay for collision and comprehensive by $100 yearly and optional endorsements, including rental reimbursement, gap coverage and emergency roadside service.

Who American Family may be good for: If you value a company that strives to make all your interactions satisfying and efficient, consider AmFam. Policyholders have given the company high scores based on their interactions, both in person and via the company's digital tools.

Read full American Family Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Nebraska

In order to help drivers make the best choice for their car insurance, Bankrate's insurance editorial team did the legwork to analyze data on insurers who write policies in Nebraska, using a broad range of factors, from average price to the availability of digital tools, that impact the customer experience. Our Bankrate Score summarizes our findings, giving you a simple, data-driven way to understand which company may be the best choice for your needs.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Nebraska drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Nebraska

There are a number of meaningful reasons to have car insurance outside of it being a legal requirement. It makes sense to find the best auto insurance in Nebraska so you are protected from financial distress in the event of an accident. A robust and thorough policy can save you thousands of dollars, or more, in the event of a serious accident. With a little time, finding Nebraska car insurance that fits your needs is not hard. Consider the following factors when you are searching.

Related content:

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in Nebraska

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in Nebraska

Best Homeowners Insurance in Nebraska

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Nebraska

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Nebraska?

Nebraska's state annual averages — $359 for minimum coverage and $1,624 for full coverage — are well below the national annual averages of $622 and $2,014 for minimum and full coverage, respectively. This is welcome news to Nebraska drivers, who may find even lower rates by shopping around. Compared to other states nearby, Nebraska’s average cost of coverage falls somewhere in the middle. South Dakota drivers pay slightly less, with averages of $276 per year for minimum coverage and $1,553 per year for full coverage; while in Kansas the rates are somewhat higher, at $416 per year for minimum coverage and $1,878 for full coverage.

Nebraska's relatively low rates may be partly accounted for by the fact that many of the state's drivers live in rural areas, where there is less of a chance of accidents. Insurance tends to be higher in congested urban areas, since these regions are more likely to see fender benders and other, more serious accidents, which may result in increased claims and increased costs.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Nebraska

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance