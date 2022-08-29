Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in Nebraska for 2024

The average annual car insurance cost in Nebraska is $1,624 for full coverage and $359 for minimum coverage.

How much is car insurance in Nebraska?

There are several factors that influence your personal Nebraska car insurance rate. Your age, ZIP code, driving record, claims history and credit history are just a few factors that determine your cost of auto insurance. The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $1,624 per year for full coverage and $359 for minimum coverage per year. This is well below the national average of $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full. Comparing quotes regularly may help you determine if switching carriers could be beneficial for your budget.

Avg. minimum coverage premium in Nebraska Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
$359 $1,624
Nebraska car insurance rates by city

Nebraska's average car insurance rates are lower than the national average, but your individual city and ZIP code may cause you to pay more or less than the state average. Factors like crime statistics, population density, weather and cost of vehicle repairs can cause rate differences, even within the same city. Below are average rates for some of Nebraska's largest cities.

Nebraska city Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from Nebraska avg. annual full coverage premium
Bellevue $1,619 0%
Grand Island $1,521 -6%
Kearney $1,547 -5%
Lincoln $1,457 -10%
Omaha $1,646 1%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Nebraska

Most states allow the use of age and gender as car insurance rating factors, including Nebraska. Young drivers with less experience typically pay more than seasoned drivers. Males also pay more, on average, as they tend to have higher rates of accidents and moving violations. The tables below reflect average rate variations by age and gender.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Nebraska Average annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
Age 16* $258 $3,098
Age 18 $435 $5,225
Age 20 $333 $3,991
Age 25 $174 $2,085
Age 30 $145 $1,742
Age 40 $137 $1,643
Age 50 $122 $1,465
Age 60 $117 $1,406
Age 70 $125 $1,499

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Nebraska Average annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
Age 16* $228 $2,741
Age 18 $352 $4,226
Age 20 $265 $3,183
Age 25 $155 $1,861
Age 30 $141 $1,686
Age 40 $134 $1,605
Age 50 $195 $2,339
Age 60 $116 $1,390
Age 70 $122 $1,467

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Cost considerations for young drivers in Nebraska

Young drivers typically get cheaper rates when rated on their parents' policy rather than their own. However, you may need to live in the same home as your parents to remain insured on their auto insurance policy.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Nebraska Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Nebraska
Age 16 $2,920 N/A*
Age 17 $2,779 N/A*
Age 18 $2,639 $4,726
Age 19 $2,417 $3,809
Age 20 $2,336 $3,587

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Nebraska?

Average Nebraska car insurance rates increase significantly with accidents or moving violations on your record. Tickets and accidents may indicate to carriers that you are a riskier driver who is more likely to file a claim, so they typically increase rates accordingly. A DUI is one of the most severe driving infractions, and some carriers may deny coverage to high-risk drivers with DUI convictions.

Driving incident Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska Percentage increase from Nebraska avg. annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,624 0%
Speeding ticket $1,912 18%
Accident $2,365 46%
DUI $2,816 73%

Car insurance rates in Nebraska by credit tier

Another factor Nebraska insurance companies use to determine rates is credit history, which is not a permitted rating factor in all states. While drivers with excellent credit can save an average 15 percent on car insurance rates in Nebraska, having poor credit increases average rates by 87 percent.

Credit tier Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska Percentage change from Nebraska average annual full coverage premium
Poor $3,037 87%
Average $1,795 11%
Good $1,624 0%
Excellent $1,376 -15%

Nebraska car insurance rates by vehicle type

Choosing the make and model of a car carefully is one way Nebraska drivers may save on auto insurance. Vehicles with high safety ratings and low theft rates typically see lower rates than luxury vehicles or those that are costly to repair.

Vehicle Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
Toyota Camry $1,624
Ford F-150 $1,374
Honda Odyssey $1,376
BMW 330i $2,206
Toyota Prius $1,723

How to save on car insurance in Nebraska

Although Nebraska drivers usually pay less than the national average for auto insurance, there may still be opportunities to save even more. These tips may help you get the best deal on car insurance in Nebraska.

  • Explore discounts: Taking advantage of potential discounts may help keep your car insurance costs low. Discounts can vary by insurance company, but some common options include safe driver discounts, good student discounts and bundling discounts. 
  • Maintain a clean driving record: Drivers with clean driving records and no accidents typically see the lowest car insurance rates. You might also be eligible for accident forgiveness, which may help protect your rates if you get into an at-fault accident. 
  • Improve your credit score: Nebraska car insurance companies can consider your credit history when determining premiums. Improving your score may earn you a lower rate.
  • Shop around and compare quotes: The cheapest company for your neighbor may not offer you a great rate. Comparing quotes from various providers may show you which one has the lowest premium for your circumstances. 

Methodology
Frequently asked questions

