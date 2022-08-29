Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Nebraska for 2024
The average annual car insurance cost in Nebraska is $1,624 for full coverage and $359 for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
What To Know First
The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $1,624 per year for full coverage and $359 per year for minimum coverage. This is lower than the national annual averages, which are $2,014 and $622, respectively. Understanding how your driving habits, age, vehicle type and ZIP code affect your car insurance premium may help you find the best coverage for your budget.
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes several licensed insurance agents with decades of combined industry experience. We analyzed and compiled rate data from Quadrant Information Services across a variety of driver profiles and companies to give you a full picture of what you might pay for auto coverage in the Tree Planters' State. Some of our key findings include:
- Full coverage car insurance rates in Nebraska are 24 percent cheaper than the national average, according to Bankrate’s data analysis.
- Drivers living in Grand Island, Kerney and Lincoln save up to an average of 10 percent on full coverage Nebraska car insurance rates compared to the state average.
- A speeding ticket conviction in Nebraska increases auto insurance rates by an average of 18 percent, while DUI convictions increase average rates by 73 percent.
- The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska for drivers with poor credit is 87 percent higher than the state average.
How much is car insurance in Nebraska?
There are several factors that influence your personal Nebraska car insurance rate. Your age, ZIP code, driving record, claims history and credit history are just a few factors that determine your cost of auto insurance. The average cost of car insurance in Nebraska is $1,624 per year for full coverage and $359 for minimum coverage per year. This is well below the national average of $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full. Comparing quotes regularly may help you determine if switching carriers could be beneficial for your budget.
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Nebraska
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
|$359
|$1,624
Nebraska car insurance rates by city
Nebraska's average car insurance rates are lower than the national average, but your individual city and ZIP code may cause you to pay more or less than the state average. Factors like crime statistics, population density, weather and cost of vehicle repairs can cause rate differences, even within the same city. Below are average rates for some of Nebraska's largest cities.
|Nebraska city
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from Nebraska avg. annual full coverage premium
|Bellevue
|$1,619
|0%
|Grand Island
|$1,521
|-6%
|Kearney
|$1,547
|-5%
|Lincoln
|$1,457
|-10%
|Omaha
|$1,646
|1%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Nebraska
Most states allow the use of age and gender as car insurance rating factors, including Nebraska. Young drivers with less experience typically pay more than seasoned drivers. Males also pay more, on average, as they tend to have higher rates of accidents and moving violations. The tables below reflect average rate variations by age and gender.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Average annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Age 16*
|$258
|$3,098
|Age 18
|$435
|$5,225
|Age 20
|$333
|$3,991
|Age 25
|$174
|$2,085
|Age 30
|$145
|$1,742
|Age 40
|$137
|$1,643
|Age 50
|$122
|$1,465
|Age 60
|$117
|$1,406
|Age 70
|$125
|$1,499
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Average annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Age 16*
|$228
|$2,741
|Age 18
|$352
|$4,226
|Age 20
|$265
|$3,183
|Age 25
|$155
|$1,861
|Age 30
|$141
|$1,686
|Age 40
|$134
|$1,605
|Age 50
|$195
|$2,339
|Age 60
|$116
|$1,390
|Age 70
|$122
|$1,467
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Cost considerations for young drivers in Nebraska
Young drivers typically get cheaper rates when rated on their parents' policy rather than their own. However, you may need to live in the same home as your parents to remain insured on their auto insurance policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Nebraska
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Nebraska
|Age 16
|$2,920
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,779
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,639
|$4,726
|Age 19
|$2,417
|$3,809
|Age 20
|$2,336
|$3,587
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Nebraska?
Average Nebraska car insurance rates increase significantly with accidents or moving violations on your record. Tickets and accidents may indicate to carriers that you are a riskier driver who is more likely to file a claim, so they typically increase rates accordingly. A DUI is one of the most severe driving infractions, and some carriers may deny coverage to high-risk drivers with DUI convictions.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Percentage increase from Nebraska avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,624
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$1,912
|18%
|Accident
|$2,365
|46%
|DUI
|$2,816
|73%
Car insurance rates in Nebraska by credit tier
Another factor Nebraska insurance companies use to determine rates is credit history, which is not a permitted rating factor in all states. While drivers with excellent credit can save an average 15 percent on car insurance rates in Nebraska, having poor credit increases average rates by 87 percent.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Percentage change from Nebraska average annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,037
|87%
|Average
|$1,795
|11%
|Good
|$1,624
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,376
|-15%
Nebraska car insurance rates by vehicle type
Choosing the make and model of a car carefully is one way Nebraska drivers may save on auto insurance. Vehicles with high safety ratings and low theft rates typically see lower rates than luxury vehicles or those that are costly to repair.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Nebraska
|Toyota Camry
|$1,624
|Ford F-150
|$1,374
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,376
|BMW 330i
|$2,206
|Toyota Prius
|$1,723
How to save on car insurance in Nebraska
Although Nebraska drivers usually pay less than the national average for auto insurance, there may still be opportunities to save even more. These tips may help you get the best deal on car insurance in Nebraska.
- Explore discounts: Taking advantage of potential discounts may help keep your car insurance costs low. Discounts can vary by insurance company, but some common options include safe driver discounts, good student discounts and bundling discounts.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Drivers with clean driving records and no accidents typically see the lowest car insurance rates. You might also be eligible for accident forgiveness, which may help protect your rates if you get into an at-fault accident.
- Improve your credit score: Nebraska car insurance companies can consider your credit history when determining premiums. Improving your score may earn you a lower rate.
- Shop around and compare quotes: The cheapest company for your neighbor may not offer you a great rate. Comparing quotes from various providers may show you which one has the lowest premium for your circumstances.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Nebraska
