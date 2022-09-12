Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Nebraska for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, EMC and Auto-Owners offer lower-than-average insurance rates in Nebraska.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Nebraska
Car insurance in Nebraska is 42 percent cheaper than the national average at just $359 for minimum coverage and 19 percent cheaper at $1,624 for full coverage, but insurance rates depend on various factors that are personal to you. For instance, your credit history, ZIP code, marital status, gender, age, driving record and more can all impact how much you pay for Nebraska car insurance. Because of this, you could be paying more or less than the average.
When shopping for cheap auto insurance in Nebraska, you might want to tailor your search based on your individual circumstances. Based on our in-depth study, the following carriers might offer the cheapest car insurance in Nebraska, depending on your needs and background:
Key takeaways
Cheapest car insurance in Nebraska for minimum coverage
Nebraska, like most states, requires that drivers carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. From Bankrate research, the cheapest carriers in Nebraska for minimum coverage are EMC and Auto-Owners.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
EMC
|
$16
|
$189
|
- $170
|
$17
|
$206
|
- $153
|
Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|
$20
|
$235
|
- $124
|
North Star Mutual
|
$20
|
$243
|
- $116
|
$24
|
$283
|
- $76
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Minimum coverage requirements for Nebraska drivers
In Nebraska, like in most states, drivers are required to carry minimum levels of certain car insurance coverages. In Nebraska, you must carry at least the following coverages and levels to drive legally:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
- $25,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $50,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $25,000 underinsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $50,000 underinsured motorist bodily injury per accident
If you purchase minimum coverage, you might pay some of the lowest rates. However, if you cause an accident and the damages exceed your insurance limit, you will be responsible for the overage out of pocket. Most insurance professionals recommend that you purchase higher liability limits if you can afford to.
Additionally, minimum coverage does not include comprehensive or collision coverages, the options that provide coverage for damage to your own vehicle. Adding these coverages means you will be purchasing full coverage. If you have a loan or lease on your car, your lender likely requires you to carry full coverage.
Cheapest car insurance in Nebraska for full coverage
While minimum coverage is enough to meet the legal requirement to drive in Nebraska, it’s beneficial to purchase higher limits and additional coverage. Full coverage insurance includes collision and comprehensive insurances, which pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged in an accident or by other things like theft, vandalism or weather. Bankrate research indicates that Amco and Auto-Owners offer some of the cheapest full coverage insurance in the state.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
Amco Insurance
|
$84
|
$1,012
|
- $612
|
$96
|
$1,152
|
- $472
|
$98
|
$1,179
|
- $445
|
EMC
|
$101
|
$1,208
|
- $416
|
Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|
$103
|
$1,237
|
- $387
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Nebraska for drivers with prior incidents
Your driving record is one of the top factors that insurers use when determining your auto insurance rates. Things like speeding tickets, accidents, and other risk factors can lead to big increases in your rates.
Depending on what your prior incident was, you may want to work with a different insurer:
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: EMC
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: EMC
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: EMC
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Nebraska with a speeding ticket: EMC
While not ideal, speeding tickets are a common conviction many of us experience at some point during our lives. It depends on the company, but a speeding ticket can affect your car insurance premium for three to five years. We did some digging and found that the companies below may offer cheap car insurance in Nebraska, even after a speeding conviction.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$201
|$1,276
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$259
|$1,357
|Auto-Owners
|$263
|$1,488
|North Star Mutual
|$279
|$1,735
|USAA
|$352
|$1,566
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Nebraska with an at-fault accident: EMC
Based on our research of average premium data, an at-fault accident in Nebraska may increase your full coverage car insurance premium by about 45 percent. Even so, the companies below might be a good place to start if you have an at-fault accident on your record:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$207
|$1,332
|Auto-Owners
|$234
|$1,384
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$285
|$1,505
|North Star Mutual
|$313
|$1,949
|USAA
|$436
|$1,862
Cheapest car insurance in Nebraska for high-risk drivers: EMC
A DUI may be the most serious driving incident, and once convicted, your car insurance company may deem you a high-risk driver. Finding low-cost car insurance in Nebraska can be challenging once you’re a high-risk driver, but it could be possible with some extra work. However, it is important to note that although the companies below may be the cheapest for high-risk drivers, whether or not the company will offer you a policy could depend on factors such as your blood alcohol level (BAC). For specifics, please get in touch with the company directly.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$211
|$1,340
|Progressive
|$436
|$2,143
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$468
|$2,451
|Auto-Owners
|$479
|$2,243
|USAA
|$2,605
|$581
Bankrate’s take: Keep in mind, if you’ve had your license suspended, the DMV may require that you file an SR-22 before you can have your license reinstated. An SR-22 is a certificate from your insurance company that states that you have purchased coverage that meets state requirements. Nebraska requires that you keep an SR-22 on file for three years from the date you’re eligible to have your license reinstated.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Nebraska
Age is a big factor in how much you pay for insurance. Younger people typically have less experience behind the wheel than older drivers and, statistically, have a far higher chance of getting into an accident and filing a claim. The rates they pay can be more than double the rates that a typical, older driver pays.
If you’re a teen or young adult, you’ll want to shop around for a good deal to help save money.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: EMC
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: EMC
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: EMC
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: EMC
Cheapest Nebraska car insurance for insuring a teen driver: EMC
Learning how to save on car insurance in Nebraska after adding a teen driver can be a tall task. After all, teens pay some of the highest car insurance rates because of their propensity for risky driving behavior. However, requesting quotes and looking for discount options from some of the companies below might help alleviate some of the financial stress parents may feel after their child gets their driver’s license.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$354
|$2,064
|North Star Mutual
|$430
|$2,429
|Iowa Farm Bureau
|$517
|$1,708
|Amco Insurance
|$552
|$1,589
|Allstate
|$568
|$4,019
Bankrate’s take: Our teen driver profile reflects rates for a 16 year old on their married parent’s policy. Insurers typically charge more to insure a teen because of their perceived higher risk. Statistically, teens have a heightened risk of accidents and are more likely to file claims than some older drivers. To offset this higher risk, policies are surcharged when a teen is included in the coverage.
Cheapest Nebraska car insurance for teens with a ticket: EMC
A teen who gets a ticket while driving can expect their insurance rates to climb even higher than the base rate to insure them. The rates below show the cheapest average premiums available for an 18 year old own their policy with a speeding ticket from various Nebraska car insurance companies.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$525
|$2,790
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$583
|$2,618
|Auto-Owners
|$802
|$3,422
|Allstate
|$908
|$7,474
|North Star Mutual
|$909
|$5,384
Cheapest Nebraska car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: EMC
Getting into an accident can be a scary experience for a new driver. It can also have financial implications, especially if you’re found to be at-fault. Your rates will increase significantly.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$564
|$2,968
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$645
|$2,903
|North Star Mutual
|$671
|$3,937
|Auto-Owners
|$702
|$3,088
|Allstate
|$1,022
|$8,246
Bankrate’s take: Nebraska is a comparative fault state. That means that it’s possible for drivers to share the fault for an accident. For example, one driver can be found 80 percent at fault and the other driver 20 percent at fault. The driver who is majority at-fault will typically see their rates rise more significantly.
Cheapest Nebraska car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: EMC
While many young drivers are below the minimum drinking age, if you get a ticket for a DUI shortly after turning 21, you can expect a massive increase in your insurance rates. Additionally, not all carriers will write policies for drivers after receiving a DUI.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|EMC
|$424
|$2,380
|Progressive
|$716
|$3,267
|Allstate
|$753
|$5,260
|Farmers
|$821
|$2,212
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$854
|$4,113
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Nebraska
In almost every state (Nebraska included), your car insurance company can use your ZIP code as a factor when determining your premium. Typically, car insurance is more expensive in urban areas since your risk of being in a car accident is higher due to population density. Theft and vandalism might be more common in bigger cities, too, leading to higher rates.
If you’re looking for cheap Nebraska car insurance and are planning to move, the cities below might be good places to research:
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Bellevue
|$422
|Auto-Owners
|$235
|Grand Island
|$301
|EMC
|$161
|Kearney
|$284
|Auto-Owners
|$161
|Lincoln
|$382
|EMC
|$209
|Omaha
|$435
|EMC
|$227
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Arnold
|$270
|EMC
|$132
|Bassett
|$270
|EMC
|$141
|Broken Bow
|$271
|EMC
|$144
|Merna
|$271
|EMC
|$132
|Westerville
|$270
|EMC
|$136
Car insurance discounts in Nebraska
Taking advantage of every discount you’re eligible for can be an easy way to find the most Nebraska car insurance savings. Every company offers its own set of unique discounts, but some of the most common ones include:
- Young driver discounts: Teens and young drivers pay some of the highest rates due to their elevated risk. To offset these higher premiums, companies often offer young driver discounts, including the good student discount, driver’s training discount and the distant student discount.
- Safe driver discounts: Practicing safe driving habits and maintaining a clean record can grant you the best base rates, and you could also earn a safe driving discount. Each company sets its own rules for how long you must be ticket-and-accident-free to qualify, but typically, you must have a clean record for three to five years. For specifics, you may want to ask your agent.
- Bundling discounts: If you’re in the market for another type of insurance (homeowners or renters, for instance), it could be worth your while to purchase it at the same time as your auto policy, especially if your company offers a bundling discount.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.