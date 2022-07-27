Best homeowners insurance in Nebraska for 2024

Best for digital tools4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 3,407 for $250k dwelling coverage
Average annual premium$ 3,407 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s average Nebraska home insurance premiums are some of the most expensive on our list, but the company offers numerous discounts to potentially lower rates. Advertised savings opportunities include new homes, bundling, claims-free and protective devices. You may be able to personalize your policy with endorsements for sports equipment, water backup coverage and even home-sharing coverage for policyholders who rent their homes out through sites like Airbnb. Allstate did score slightly below the segment average in the J.D. Power study, so prospective customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.
Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a great choice for homeowners who value robust digital tools over low rates. It may also be a good choice for homeowners who need home-sharing coverage, a rather unique coverage option.