Best homeowners insurance in Nebraska for 2024

Bankrate found that Allstate, Travelers, State Farm, Nationwide and American Family offer some of the best Nebraska home insurance.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page
Quick Facts
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Nebraska

Nebraska homeowners pay high average home insurance rates compared to the rest of the country, likely due to its volatile weather patterns. The average cost of Nebraska homeowners insurance is $2,951 for $250K in dwelling coverage, based on data supplied by Quadrant Information Services. Since premiums are based on factors individual to the home and its owner, your individual rates may vary. Our insurance editorial team reviewed the average rates of each company writing policies in Nebraska to find carriers with great coverage options and competitive average rates. 

In addition to average rates, we looked at third-party rankings from J.D. Power's 2022 Home Insurance Study and AM Best's ratings for financial strength. Other factors we considered included coverage options, discounts and digital tools. Based on these metrics, you may want to start your search for the best home insurance in Nebraska with quotes from the following carriers:

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium Average annual premium
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$284
$3,407
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
794
/1,000
$216
$2,587
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$252
$3,024
 Read review
Nationwide
A+
816
/1,000
$181
$2,174
 Get a quote
American Family
A
842
/1,000
$131
$1,568
 Get a quote
The top 5 home insurance companies in Nebraska

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 3,407 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s average Nebraska home insurance premiums are some of the most expensive on our list, but the company offers numerous discounts to potentially lower rates. Advertised savings opportunities include new homes, bundling, claims-free and protective devices. You may be able to personalize your policy with endorsements for sports equipment, water backup coverage and even home-sharing coverage for policyholders who rent their homes out through sites like Airbnb. Allstate did score slightly below the segment average in the J.D. Power study, so prospective customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience. 

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a great choice for homeowners who value robust digital tools over low rates. It may also be a good choice for homeowners who need home-sharing coverage, a rather unique coverage option. 

Travelers

Best for policy customization

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,587 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers extensive options to customize your home insurance policy with potential endorsements for jewelry and valuables, water backup and identity fraud. The carrier doesn't have the lowest average rates on our list, but policyholders may be able to save with discounts for new homeowners, remaining loss-free and installing protective devices. Environmentally-conscious homeowners may be particularly interested in Travelers as it offers an endorsement for green home coverage and extends a discount for LEED-certified homes. 

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers may be a good choice for homeowners who value policy customization, especially those with green homes. 

State Farm

Best for customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 3,024 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the U.S. by market share. State Farm’s home insurance coverage is pretty basic, but the company offers helpful online tools and resources, which may be ideal for first-time home insurance buyers. The company also has a network of agents across the state to serve customers who like to handle their insurance needs in person. Although State Farm's average rates are high in Nebraska, homeowners may be able to take advantage of discounts for bundling policies or installing a weather-resistant roof. 

Who State Farm may be good for: Shoppers who want to work with a company that places a high value on its relationships with its customers, you might consider State Farm.

Nationwide

Best for discounts

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,174 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: In addition to low average rates in Nebraska, Nationwide also has a larger-than-usual list of discounts, including one for smart homes and a discount based on your roof's age and surface type. You may be able to customize your insurance policy with Nationwide with Better Roof Replacement and valuables coverage. Nationwide offers a free annual insurance review called OnYourSide to help ensure your coverage is right for your needs. However, Nationwide did score below the segment average in the J.D. Power study, which may be a concern for shoppers who value customer service. 

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good choice for homeowners looking for low rates and customizable coverage options.

American Family

Best for unique coverage options

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 842/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,568 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: American Family, also known as AmFam, is a regional insurer available in 19 states, including Nebraska. Its average rate is highly competitive for Nebraska, and the company came in second place in J.D. Power's 2022 Home Insurance Study. AmFam offers a comprehensive list of endorsements to build a more robust policy, including hidden water damage coverage, equipment breakdown coverage and siding protection. Its list of discounts is also rather unique, with potential savings for policyholders whose parents hold an AmFam policy, renovated homes and loyal customers. AmFam's digital tools are not as robust as some competitors, which may be a concern for homeowners who value online policy management. 

Who American Family may be good for: AmFam may be a great option for homeowners looking for low average rates and those seeking unique endorsement and discount options.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Nebraska 

Bankrate understands that price isn't the only consideration for many Nebraska homeowners looking for the best home insurance. This is why we looked beyond average premiums to evaluate each carrier holistically. We took into consideration customer service metrics, financial strength, coverage options, discounts, digital tools and more to come up with our five top carriers writing policies in Nebraska. Weighing these factors, we assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score out of 5 points. We hope you can use this score to quickly evaluate insurers and determine which could offer you the best home insurance for your circumstances. 

46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed

How much is home insurance in Nebraska?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Nebraska is $2,951 per year for a policy with $250K in dwelling coverage, which is more than double the national average premium of $1,428 for the same amount of coverage. Average home insurance rates in Nebraska may be higher than the national average in part because of the state's risk of tornadoes. 

Generally speaking, homeowners insurance tends to be higher in states located in Tornado Alley, which includes Nebraska. The state also experiences extreme winter weather and wildfires. Nearby states see similar high average rates for the same amount of dwelling coverage, including Oklahoma, where the average annual cost of home insurance is $3,659 and Kansas, where it's $3,083.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
Allstate
$2,274
$3,407
$4,506
$5,576
$8,398
Travelers
$1,668
$2,587
$3,379
$3,985
$6,024
State Farm
$2,140
$3,024
$3,692
$4,569
$7,130
Nationwide
$1,391
$2,174
$2,956
$3,769
$6,370
American Family
$1,211
$1,568
$1,922
$2,264
$3,213
In Nebraska, your insurer considers your ZIP code when determining your premium. If you live in a neighborhood that has low rates for burglary, for example, you may pay less for your insurance than in an area where theft is common. The same is true for natural disasters. Regions that are less prone to wildfires, tornadoes and other acts of nature will likely see decreased rates. Below are some Nebraska cities with the lowest average rates for home insurance. 

  • Walton: $2,621 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Hickman: $2,632 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Firth: $2,646 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Martell: $2,647 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Bennet: $2,649 — 10 percent below the state average

Areas where average rates are higher tend to be locations that see higher rates of crime and extreme weather. If insurers see a higher risk for claims filing in your area, they will likely raise rates to compensate for this added risk. Here are a few of Nebraska's pricier cities for homeowners insurance based on average rates:

  • Ayr: $3,303 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Overton: $3,303 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Greenley: $3,301 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Elm Creek: $3,297 — 12 percent above the state average
  • Cambridge: $3,296 — 12 percent above the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in Nebraska

Finding cheap home insurance may be difficult due to the state's high average rates. However, there are strategies you may be able to use to find the cheapest rates for your circumstances. Consider the following tips and tricks. 

  1. Shop around and compare rates: Different carriers may weigh rating factors differently. Comparing quotes for the same coverage selections may help you see who could truly offer you the lowest rate. 
  2. Improve your credit score: Nebraska is one of the many states where insurers can use your credit score to help determine insurance premiums. Data shows that those with stronger credit file fewer claims, so improving your credit score may lead to a lower premium.
  3. Consider bundling your policies: One of the most common discounts available from insurers is a bundling discount. This means purchasing more than one policy from a company and receiving a lowered rate in return. It may be worth exploring whether buying your auto or life insurance from the same company could result in a discount on your home and premiums. 

Common home insurance discounts in Nebraska

Most insurers offer a handful of discounts to homeowners, and the best Nebraska homeowners insurance companies may offer even more. Before you sign up with an insurance carrier, it may be a good idea to review its range of discounts to see how many you could take advantage of. Here are a few of the more common ones:

Home insurance coverage options in Nebraska

In addition to standard home insurance coverage types, many carriers offer endorsements or additional standalone policies that may offer more financial protection in the event of a covered loss. Some of the more common ones include:

  • Flood insurance: Most standard home insurance policies exclude damage from floods, so you need to buy a separate policy if you live in an area where floods can happen. Flood insurance is typically available as a standalone policy through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program and some private insurers.
  • Scheduled personal property coverage: Home insurance policies often offer limited coverage for valuables. If you own expensive items like art, jewelry, collections or electronics in your home, consider asking an insurance agent about scheduled personal property insurance to see if you need more coverage to protect those belongings.
  • Dwelling replacement cost coverage: If your home is completely destroyed in a covered peril or weather event, dwelling replacement cost coverage will allow you to rebuild your home back to its original condition, without depreciation.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute