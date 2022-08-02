Best car insurance in Massachusetts for 2024

Bankrate’s research pinpointed Geico, Amica, Progressive and Allstate as some of the best car insurance companies in Massachusetts.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
Best car insurance companies in Massachusetts

Geico, Amica, Progressive and Allstate offer some of the best car insurance in Massachusetts, according to Bankrate’s extensive research. In our search for the best car insurance companies, we obtained quoted premium information from Quadrant Information Services for the state’s largest companies by market share. We also analyzed each company’s coverage options, discounts and policy features. We combined this information with third-party rankings from J.D. Power for customer service and AM Best for financial strength.

Based on our research, we assigned a Bankrate Score to each company on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better that company ranked across these categories.

It can be helpful to compare rates to the state averages when considering car insurance companies. On average, full coverage in Massachusetts costs $1,262 per year while minimum coverage costs an average of $429 per year. If you are searching for the best auto insurance in Massachusetts, these companies may be worth your consideration:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,080
$473
Amica
4.4
$1,392
$399
Progressive
4.4
$2,003
$779
Arbella
3.9
$1,551
$445
Allstate
3.9
$1,429
$382
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for driving incidents

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 836/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,080 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico has the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best, scored well with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and is tied for the highest Bankrate Score of the companies on this list. On top of high ratings, Geico offers the lowest average premiums for full coverage in Massachusetts of any of the companies on our list. Geico also offers its policyholders several ways to save, including potential discounts for insuring multiple vehicles, having a vehicle with certain safety features, being a federal employee or getting good grades.

Who Geico may be good for: In addition to low average premiums and ample savings possibilities, Geico also offers lower-than-average rates for Massachusetts drivers with incidents on their records like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident or DUI. Traffic violations tend to increase insurance rates, so finding ways to keep premiums lower can help drivers who don’t have clean driving records.

Read full Geico review

Best for stacking discounts

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,392 for full coverage
Why Amica made our list: Amica has solid financial strength ratings with AM Best, impressive J.D. Power scores and is tied with Geico for the highest Bankrate Score on this list. It also offers unique incentives to policyholders through an auto insurance dividend policy, which could return up to 20 percent of your premium as a dividend each year. This opportunity is in keeping with Amica’s focus on providing ample possibilities for discounts and savings.

Who Amica may be good for: Amica may be best for those who are interested in combining or stacking auto insurance savings. The company offers several potential discounts to help you save, including premium savings for being accident-free and paying in full.

Read full Amica review

Best for customizing policies

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 802/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,003 for full coverage
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive scores well with Bankrate and has a superior financial strength rating with AM Best, making it a solid choice even though it doesn’t have the lowest average premiums. The combination of these ratings implies that Progressive has historically been able to pay out claims and meet its financial obligations. Progressive also offers multiple opportunities for car owners to customize their auto insurance policies.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive may have the highest average premium on our list, but the company could still be worth your time if you are looking for a highly customizable policy. Coverage options include gap insurance, ridesharing coverage and custom parts coverage.

Read full Progressive review

Best for giving back

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 799/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,551 for full coverage
Why Arbella made our list: Although it is a regional insurer, Arbella offers an impressive selection of add-on coverage (like a snowplow endorsement) with options that are uniquely tailored to the states where it operates. It also boasts a solid list of discount opportunities. If you want your premium to feel more meaningful, you may appreciate that Arbella prioritizes community engagement and efforts, partnering with local organizations that include the Boston Bruins Kid Captain program, Special Olympics Massachusetts and many others.

Who Arbella may be good for: Arbella may be a good fit for drivers looking for a company that prioritizes giving back to the community and offers unique endorsements. Plus, as a regional insurer, an Arbella agent could offer special insight into Massachusetts car insurance needs.

Read full Arbella review

Best for safe drivers

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,429 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers rewards programs for safe drivers, including Allstate's Deductible Rewards program, Safe Driving Club and the Drivewise program. Each has the potential to help drivers save money on their car insurance with Allstate. The Deductible Rewards program allows you to earn money off your deductible for each year you drive without an auto accident. The Safe Driving Club, also called Allstate's Safe Driving Bonus program, allows drivers to earn a savings bonus on their car insurance every six months they go without an accident. Finally, the Drivewise program is a free system for real-time monitoring of driving habits that can result in discounts as a reward for safe driving.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a good fit for drivers looking for multiple savings programs that may help them lower premiums and deductibles based on driving habits.

Read full Allstate review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Massachusetts

In order to determine the best car insurance companies in Massachusetts, Bankrate analyzed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, along with other factors, like third-party ratings, coverage options and discount opportunities. We used these and other factors to issue each provider a Bankrate Score with a maximum of 5.0 to help you assess what the best car insurance options are for you.

To help Massachusetts drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Massachusetts

The best car insurance provider for you may not be a great company for someone else. Each Massachusetts car insurance company offers coverage options, discounts and add-ons that might make them more appealing to certain drivers. With these differences in mind, the following considerations may help you find the best car insurance in MA for your needs.

New

What’s new in Massachusetts?

In early 2023, Massachusetts State Senator Pavel Payano introduced bill S703, which aims to reduce racial and socioeconomic inequities in car insurance pricing. If it is made into law, the bill would ban auto insurers in Massachusetts from placing heavy emphasis on your ZIP code when determining your rate, in the hopes that it will bring more affordable rates to drivers in urban areas. To be specific, the bill would alter each insurer’s rating algorithm to give no more than 75 percent weight to a driver’s ZIP code and 25 percent weight to the Massachusetts average.

How much is car insurance in Massachusetts?

The average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $1,296 annually for full coverage and $446 for minimum coverage. Massachusetts averages are significantly lower than the national average premiums, which are $2,014 annually for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. For comparison, average rates for full coverage in the nearby states of Vermont and New York are $1,061 and $3,139 per year, respectively.

Studying car insurance rates by state can be useful for planning and comparison. However, the factors that impact your car insurance are specific to you, so your individual rates will likely be different than these averages. In Massachusetts, your driving history, the make and model of the car you drive and the coverage types you choose will all affect the rate you pay. Insurance companies in Massachusetts cannot use your credit, age or gender when calculating your car insurance premium due to state regulations. However, insurers can use your years of driving experience, so younger drivers will likely still see increased premiums. Beyond personal variables, where you live — both state and ZIP code — can also play a significant role in your rates. Areas with higher costs for car repair, higher incidences of theft or vandalism or lots of traffic congestion may have higher rates.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Massachusetts

To help you better gauge your insurance costs, Bankrate created the calculator below. Once you enter a few pieces of basic information, you can see a rough estimate of what your car insurance policy will cost you.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

