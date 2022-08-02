Best for driving incidents4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,080 for full coverage
Average annual premium$ 1,080 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico has the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best, scored well with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and is tied for the highest Bankrate Score of the companies on this list. On top of high ratings, Geico offers the lowest average premiums for full coverage in Massachusetts of any of the companies on our list. Geico also offers its policyholders several ways to save, including potential discounts for insuring multiple vehicles, having a vehicle with certain safety features, being a federal employee or getting good grades.
Who Geico may be good for: In addition to low average premiums and ample savings possibilities, Geico also offers lower-than-average rates for Massachusetts drivers with incidents on their records like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident or DUI. Traffic violations tend to increase insurance rates, so finding ways to keep premiums lower can help drivers who don’t have clean driving records.
