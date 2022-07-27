Best homeowners insurance in Massachusetts for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 884 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: While USAA earned the highest Bankrate Score of the insurance carriers on this list, the company only offers insurance coverage to eligible active-duty members of the military, veterans and their immediate family members, so it won’t be an option for everyone. For those who qualify, the company offers highly-regarded customer service (although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking from J.D. Power) and coverage options tailored to the needs of the military community, like uniform coverage. If you fit the company’s demographic, USAA may be a good homeowners insurance company in Massachusetts for you to consider.
Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Hanscom, Westover or any of Massachusetts' other military bases, USAA might be worth considering. Its coverage options include military-focused elements such as coverage specifically for your uniforms and gear.