Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed.

Best homeowners insurance in Massachusetts for 2024

Bankrate’s research found that USAA, Allstate and Amica write some of the best homeowners insurance in MA.

Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Massachusetts home

The right home insurance policy can provide valuable coverage for your Massachusetts home and your financial future. Bankrate’s proprietary research method can help you hone in on the best provider for your insurance needs and budget.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Massachusetts home insurance companies

These providers fared well per Bankrate’s evaluation of factors like third-party ratings and average premiums.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

After analyzing premium data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate hand-selected MA's most affordable home insurers.

Loan Home Improvement

Massachusetts home insurance cost

Bankrate pinpointed some of the cheapest and most expensive ZIP codes for home insurance in the Bay State.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Massachusetts home

Take a closer look at some Massachusetts-specific home insurance concerns you may want to be aware of.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Massachusetts

Bankrate’s extensive home insurance research found USAA, Allstate and Amica to be among the best home insurance companies in Massachusetts. Most of the companies on our list offer average rates below the state average of $1,199 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, based on our study of quoted premiums sourced from Quadrant Information Services.

Additionally, these companies offer competitive coverage options, unique and varied opportunities for home insurance discounts and strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. In addition, most were ranked in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
884
/1,000
$74
$884
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$84
$1,006
 Get a quote
Amica
A+
849
/1,000
$111
$1,337
 Read review
Travelers
A++
794
/1,000
$92
$1,105
 Get a quote
Arbella
A
Not rated
$86
$1,033
 Get a quote
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
The top 5 home insurance companies in Massachusetts

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 884 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: While USAA earned the highest Bankrate Score of the insurance carriers on this list, the company only offers insurance coverage to eligible active-duty members of the military, veterans and their immediate family members, so it won’t be an option for everyone. For those who qualify, the company offers highly-regarded customer service (although it doesn’t qualify for official ranking from J.D. Power) and coverage options tailored to the needs of the military community, like uniform coverage. If you fit the company’s demographic, USAA may be a good homeowners insurance company in Massachusetts for you to consider.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Hanscom, Westover or any of Massachusetts' other military bases, USAA might be worth considering. Its coverage options include military-focused elements such as coverage specifically for your uniforms and gear.

Allstate

Best for savings opportunities

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,006 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: When it comes to savings opportunities on Massachusetts home insurance, Allstate has many discounts to offer. There are at least eight potential discounts for homeowners, including a claim-free discount that awards up to 20 percent off your premium if you switch without a recent claim. Allstate also features a range of discounts and an innovative Claim RateGuard to help keep rates as low as possible after filing a claim. However, Allstate’s 2023 J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating is lower than the industry average, which may mean the company has room to improve on meeting policyholders’ needs.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you're pinching pennies after a home purchase, you may want to get a quote from Allstate. The company's average rate is below the state average and numerous discounts may help you to shave even more off your premium cost.

Amica

Best for customer satisfaction

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 849/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,337 for $250k dwelling coverage
Amica Review Get a personalized quote

Why Amica made our list: Amica has the second-highest official customer satisfaction score in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and could be a great fit if you value service. One of Amica’s best perks is the ability to get a dividend returned to you on your policy of up to 20 percent of your annual premium. However, its average premium is higher than the Massachusetts state average.

Who Amica may be good for: If you place a high value on excellent customer service over cost, Amica is worth looking at. Its high rankings for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power indicate a company that values its policyholders and their insurance experiences. If you are interested in a policy from Amica, you can visit its website for a quote.

Travelers

Best for customizable coverage

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,105 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers has several options for additional coverage for your home insurance policy, like scheduled personal property, contents replacement and additional replacement cost protection coverage for your property. The company offers several easy ways to potentially save on your policy, too, with multi-policy, protective devices and early quote discounts for eligible policyholders. However, Travelers scored well below average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Who Travelers may be good for: If you want to be able to craft a policy that reflects your unique situation, Travelers may be a good choice. The company's coverage options allow you to pick and choose the type of insurance that works best for your own property.

Arbella

Best for local agents

2.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,033 for $250k dwelling coverage
Arbella Review Get a personalized quote

Why Arbella made our list: Arbella, a regional carrier headquartered in Quincy Massachusetts, only offers coverage in Massachusetts and Connecticut, which might mean it’s a good option for homeowners who prefer working with a local agency and company. Arbella offers a few optional coverage types to personalize your policy, but its digital tools are lacking compared to its larger competitors, so it may not be the best fit for those seeking a tech-forward experience.

Who Arbella may be good for: If you are looking for agents who have feet-on-the-ground knowledge of your local community, Arbella may be a good choice. The company sells insurance only in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and has numerous local offices in the two states.

Additional Massachusetts home insurance companies to consider

Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer to work with a local agency

Plymouth Rock review

Like Arbella, Plymouth Rock is a local insurer that exclusively writes home insurance policies in the New England area. It operates through a network of local, independent agents that may offer special insight into your insurance needs. Plus, if you’re a sports fan, Plymouth Rock offers exclusive access to tickets to MA teams like the Bruins, Red Sox and New England Patriots. According to Bankrate’s analysis, the average annual cost of a policy from Plymouth Rock is $1,476.

Chubb

Chubb

Who this may be best for

Homeowners with high-value homes

Chubb review

In 2023, Chubb was a Bankrate Award winner for the Best Insurance Company for High-Value Homes. Its Masterpiece home insurance policy includes replacement cost coverage for your personal belongings, liability coverage up to $100 million and water backup coverage. Chubb may also pique the interest of owners of historical homes, as its Masterpiece plan comes with coverage to get your home up to local building codes if it is damaged in a covered loss. Bankrate found that $250,000 in dwelling coverage from Chubb costs an average of $1,692 per year. However, Chubb has strict eligibility requirements based on home value, which could mean you need more than $250,000 in dwelling coverage and thus a more expensive policy.

Vermont Mutual

Vermont Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners on a tight budget

Vermont Mutual review

At an average of $814 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Vermont Mutual may be a great choice for cheap homeowners insurance in Massachusetts. The company operates through a network of independent insurance agents who may be able to offer extra insight into the insurance needs of Massachusetts homeowners. Endorsements are available in three packages — Enhancement, Advantage and Elite — to offer broader protection. The latter two include the Home Systems Protection package, which can provide up to $50,000 in coverage for a slew of items, from laundry machines to computers.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Massachusetts

When it comes to finding the best Massachusetts homeowners insurance, Bankrate first reviewed average premium data from Quadrant Information Services. But price doesn’t give a full view of a carrier’s capabilities, so we also analyzed coverage offerings, discounts, digital tools and third-party ratings from organizations like J.D. Power and AM Best. We combined these metrics into our proprietary Bankrate Score model.

Scores are awarded on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the more highly it ranked in the individual rating categories. You can use the Bankrate Score of each company to get a quick view of how competitive that company is across various metrics.

Finding cheap home insurance in Massachusetts

Average rates for home insurance in Massachusetts may be lower than the national average, but that does not mean insuring your home will always come cheap. Knowing which companies offer the most affordable rates on average can help you zero in on a more economical policy without compromising your coverage needs. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Massachusetts

The carriers listed below all offer average rates that are not only below the Massachusetts state average for home insurance but also below $1,000. Keep in mind that these rates reflect policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Purchasing coverage endorsements or raising the dwelling limit will likely mean more expensive premiums.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Northern Security Insurance
$61
$726
- $473
 Get a quote
Quincy Mutual Insurance
$63
$750
- $449
 Get a quote
Vermont Mutual
$68
$814
- $385
 Get a quote
Andover Companies
$68
$818
- $381
 Get a quote
Preferred Mutual
$73
$872
- $327
 Get a quote
How to get cheap Massachusetts home insurance

When you're looking for good cheap Massachusetts homeowners insurance, there are a few strategies you can use to ensure that you are getting the best possible rate. Consider these tactics to help you score a reasonably priced policy:

  1. Shop around: Don't stop after asking for just one home insurance quote. Take a look at multiple Massachusetts insurers and get quotes from several.  You may be surprised at the range of options you receive. Just be sure that you're quoting similar coverage levels and options with each company so you can make a fair comparison.
  2. Repair your roof: Most home insurers will ask you the age of your roof when you request a quote. An old or poorly maintained roof can result in a pricey claim, so you are likely to earn a lower rate if you have a newer roof. If your roof is made of storm-resistant materials, some insurers may even give you a discount.
  3. Raise the amount you pay out of pocket: Increasing your deductible means you pay more up front if you file a claim, but your monthly premiums may decrease. Just make sure that the deductible you choose is an amount that you can comfortably pay on short notice.
  4. Bundle your policies: Most insurers will offer you a substantial discount if you purchase multiple policies from them. Usually, this means homeowners plus auto insurance, but you could also earn a discount from some companies if you have another type of policy, such as renters or umbrella insurance.

Best home insurance discounts in Massachusetts

Most homeowners are able to save some money on their policy by taking advantage of discounts. These are some commonly offered discounts, and some are quite easy to earn.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, insurers cannot take your credit into consideration when calculating your home insurance rate, so improving your credit is not an effective method for saving on your insurance policy. However, the following strategies may help you keep some money in your pocket when it comes time for your policy renewal:

  • Be intentional about filing claims: Filing a home insurance claim will likely cause your premium to increase. To combat this surcharge, be mindful about when you file a claim. Many insurance experts recommend that you only file a claim if the repair costs are significantly higher than your deductible.
  • Improve your roof: Massachusetts sees its fair share of hurricanes and nor’easters, which can severely damage your roof. Fortifying your roof may earn you a discount from your insurance provider, as it is less susceptible to damage and becomes less likely you would need to file a claim for roof damage.
  • Meet with a licensed insurance agent before your policy renews: There may be some discounts or savings opportunities you missed when you first signed up for your policy. Setting aside time to speak with a licensed insurance representative may help you identify previously glossed-over ways to lower your premium.
Understanding home insurance costs in Massachusetts

Much of the cost of home insurance depends on your location and desired coverage level, and insurance costs tend to vary across the state. Statewide average home insurance rates may be low, but that won’t be the case for every single Massachusetts homeowner. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Massachusetts?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Massachusetts is $1,199 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is cheaper than the national average of $1,428 per year. The state’s average annual premium is slightly lower than some of its neighbors' rates. In Connecticut, the average cost of home insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,244 per year, while in Rhode Island, the average cost is $1,233 per year. All three states are susceptible to blizzards, ice storms, nor’easters and hurricanes along the coastline, which insurers take into consideration. Keep in mind that the amount of dwelling coverage you need to purchase to cover the cost of rebuilding your home will affect your insurance premium, as well.

Massachusetts homeowners insurance rates by city

Insurance risks are not spread equally throughout Massachusetts. Therefore, some ZIP codes will see higher average home insurance rates than others based on risk factors like extreme weather and crime statistics. With the interactive map here, you can compare your Massachusetts ZIP code to others across the state.

Your city and ZIP code play a role in determining your policy rate. Insurers look at statistics based on how many claims are filed from each region of the state; they charge more for areas where there are an increased number of claims and less for areas with fewer claims. Here are the cheapest cities in Massachusetts for home insurance, where average rates* are 10 percent below the state average.

  • Lunenburg: $1,083
  • Uxbridge: $1,083
  • West Newton: $1,083
  • Ashland: $1,084
  • Holliston: $1,084

If you live in an area where there are a higher-than-usual number of claims — for example, a Cape Cod town that sees frequent summer storms — you are likely to pay more for your home insurance. These are the most expensive cities in Massachusetts for home insurance, where average rates* are 14 to 15 percent above the state average.

  • East Bridgewater: $1,383
  • Bridgewater: $1,381
  • Hanson: $1,378
  • Seekonk: $1,375
  • Abington: $1,372

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your Massachusetts home

Massachusetts winters are not for the faint of heart — or home. The Bay State frequently sees frigid winters, heavy snowfalls and ice storms. Flooding is also a concern across the state. Bankrate can help you explore different coverage options to ensure the financial investment you’ve made in your home is protected. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Massachusetts?

Before we dive into additional coverage options Massachusetts homeowners should consider, it’s helpful to understand what you’re already covered for. The most common type of home insurance policy is an HO-3 form, which covers your dwelling and other structures on an open-peril basis. It sounds complex, but this means they are protected from every kind of peril except what is specifically excluded from your policy. Your personal property is protected on a named-peril basis, meaning only damage that is specifically listed in your insurance policy will be covered. Any other type of damage will need to be paid for out of pocket.

An HO-3 home insurance policy covers a total of 16 different types of perils. Below, we’ve listed some of the most common home insurance claims in Massachusetts and shown how a standard home insurance policy addresses them:

  • Burst pipes: Massachusetts winters see average lows of 16 degrees, which can wreak havoc on your home’s plumbing system. Thankfully, home insurance covers burst pipes in most instances.
  • Liability from falls: If a guest slips, falls, injures themself on your property and sues you for damages, the liability portion of your home insurance policy should offer financial protection.
  • Wind damage: Wind damage is a common concern for homeowners along part of Massachusetts’ 1,500 miles of coastline. If high winds damage your home, your insurance policy should help cover the damage.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Massachusetts

While home insurance covers quite a bit, there are some glaring gaps. A few major perils, like floods, are almost always excluded from a home insurance policy. Without additional insurance, your home could be at serious risk. You may want to consider adding optional home insurance coverage options to your Massachusetts homeowners insurance coverage for more tailored financial protection that speaks to the particular needs of residents in the state. For instance, you may want to think about purchasing:

  • Flood insurance: Standard home insurance policies do not cover damage caused by flooding. You would need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. Even if you aren’t in a high-risk flood zone, it might be useful to get a Massachusetts flood insurance quote to decide if the coverage is right for you. During a 30-year mortgage period, one in four Massachusetts homes are expected to flood.
  • Identity theft coverage: As we live in an increasingly digital world, identity theft is becoming more common. Many Massachusetts homeowners insurance companies offer this endorsement, which can help pay for legal fees and services like credit monitoring in the wake of identity theft.
  • Sewer backup coverage: Sewer backups can occur when water or drain lines can’t properly funnel water away from your house, leaving it to back up into your living space. This commonly happens in basements or crawl spaces when sump pumps can’t keep up with heavy rains, but it can happen from any water line. Standard home insurance does not cover this type of damage, so you may want to ask your insurance agent about purchasing this endorsement, which typically costs less than $100 per year in additional premium for $5,000 of coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

Common Massachusetts home insurance problems

While Massachusetts homeowners may not face the same insurance woes as Florida or California, there are still some hurdles to watch out for. If you’re a Massachusetts homeowner seeking insurance coverage, keep the following on your radar while you shop:

  • Historical home coverage: As one of the oldest states in the country, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest houses. There are over 60,000 registered historic buildings across the state, which can present some insurance challenges. If you live in a historic home, you might need an HO-8 insurance policy as opposed to HO-3 or HO-5. You might also consider adding ordinance coverage, which can bring your home up to local building codes following a covered loss.
  • Economic inflation: Home insurance is not immune to economic inflation. Rising labor costs and increased prices of construction materials can all make your insurance bottom line more expensive. As such, some Massachusetts homeowners may struggle to secure affordable coverage.
  • Climate risk: As weather patterns worldwide become more extreme, home insurance could become more expensive. A study from First Street Foundation, an organization that focuses on climate risks, reported that 20 to 73 percent of homes around the Boston area could face higher insurance costs in the near future due to elevated risk of wind damage.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Contributor, Personal Finance

Joshua Cox-Steib has two years of experience in writing for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, and more. His work has also been featured on such sites as MSN and BBB (Better Business Bureau). His insurance writing career has spanned across multiple product lines, with a primary focus on auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute