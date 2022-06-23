Arbella insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.3 Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Individuals who like to work with smaller regional insurers, who may have extensive knowledge of their home state, may want to consider Arbella as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Arbella

Company details Who Arbella may be good for: Those in Arbella's limited region — it sells policies in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — may be drawn to the company's low average rates for auto and home insurance. Those who like working with a local agent may also find Arbella's agent network easy to work with. Who Arbella may not be good for: Arbella won't be an option for anyone outside of its four-state underwriting region, and it also is unlikely to appeal to anyone looking for life insurance, which the company does not offer. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,551

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $445

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,033 Customer service: 1-800-272-3552

1-800-272-3552 Claims: 1-800-272-3552 or report online

1-800-272-3552 or report online Payments by mail: Arbella Insurance Group

P.O. Box 55392

Boston, MA 02205-5392

Additional help: online contact request form

online contact request form State availability: Arbella offers auto, home and other personal insurance products in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Commercial insurance products are also available in Rhode Island. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What's new with Arbella The Arbella Insurance Foundation recently announced that it raised nearly $200,000 for its annual "Let's Drive Out Hunger" campaign, which supports food insecurity across New England. The funds were collected from Arbella employees and independent agents that work with the company. They have raised more than $1.9 million over the past 15 years for the initiative.

Arbella car insurance

Arbella car insurance includes coverage options specifically tailored toward drivers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company offers the standard insurance coverage options found with most insurance carriers, but also has some add-on features that drivers in snowy states may appreciate. This includes a snowplow endorsement, which provides coverage with a $200 deductible for a snowplow installed in a vehicle. Arbella also offers optional gap insurance, accident forgiveness and personal property coverage for items left inside the vehicle. For those who qualify, various coverage options may be combined in a single, convenient Customer Care package option. Keep in mind that available options may vary by state. To find the best car insurance, Bankrate reviews dozens of car insurance companies. We analyze each average annual premium from Quadrant Information Services as well as policy features and discounts. We also consider a company’s rating from third-party agencies, such as AM Best and J.D. Power, for financial strength and customer satisfaction. The higher a company performs in each of these categories, the higher their overall Bankrate Score, for a maximum score of 5.0 out of 5.0.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Arbella car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Arbella car insurance Arbella could be a good fit for some drivers, but like all car insurance companies, it has its perks and drawbacks. Pros Unique endorsements available

Numerous discounts

Local agencies available

Online claims filing available Cons Only available in four states

Limited data regarding customer satisfaction

No ridesharing coverage Arbella car insurance cost Car insurance premiums with Arbella are generally more affordable than the national average. A full coverage car insurance policy with Arbella costs an average of $1,551 per year. The average cost of car insurance throughout the nation is $2,014 per year for the same amount of coverage. Similarly, minimum coverage from Arbella is also cheaper at $445 per year on average with Arbella compared to $622 per year nationally. Arbella car insurance rates by driving history According to Bankrate’s research into average rates — which spans several years — Arbella consistently offers cheap car insurance rates, on average, across a range of driving incidents, including having a single speeding ticket or a single at-fault accident on your motor vehicle record. Arbella full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,551 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $1,701 $2,427 At-fault accident $2,061 $2,854 DUI conviction $3,100 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Arbella car insurance quotes by age Age is a major factor used when determining car insurance rates, with younger drivers tending to pay higher premiums. Comparing car insurance rates, especially for young drivers, can be a helpful strategy when shopping for coverage. Arbella offers lower-than-average rates across a range of ages. Young drivers will usually be cheaper to insure if they’re on their parents’ policy, but Arbella even offers lower average rates for 18-year-olds who have their own coverage. Keep in mind these rates are based on a clean driving record, so if your teen has driving incidents, rates will likely be higher. You’ll notice that many of the rates in the tables below are similar or the same across different ages. This could be due to Arbella being a smaller company, meaning that the rate data we receive isn’t as robust as it is from larger companies. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Arbella full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,352 $4,392 Age 17 $3,352 $4,102 Age 18 $3,352 $3,837 Age 19 $2,359 $3,345 Age 20 $2,359 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Arbella full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $5,417 $6,110 Age 25 $1,586 $2,473 Age 30 $1,586 $2,125 Age 40 $1,551 $2,014 Age 60 $1,552 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Arbella car insurance discounts Arbella offers various car insurance discounts, but keep in mind that savings opportunities may vary depending on your state. If you want to save on your car insurance, some Arbella discount opportunities include: Military away discount: If you are an active military member and are deployed, you may be eligible for up to a 10 percent discount off your car insurance depending on the state you live in.

If you are an active military member and are deployed, you may be eligible for up to a 10 percent discount off your car insurance depending on the state you live in. Student away at school discount: If you have a young driver on your policy and they attend school without a car, you could save up to 10 percent.

If you have a young driver on your policy and they attend school without a car, you could save up to 10 percent. Energy-saving vehicle discount: If you drive a hybrid or electric car, you could earn an additional discount on your car insurance.

If you drive a hybrid or electric car, you could earn an additional discount on your car insurance. New to Arbella discount: If you switch car insurance companies and opt for Arbella, you could save up to 12 percent for being a new customer.

If you switch car insurance companies and opt for Arbella, you could save up to 12 percent for being a new customer. Student away and good student discounts: Students who attend a college or university more than 100 miles from where their car is garaged can earn a discount of up to 10 percent; students who earn a "B" or better average can earn up to 5 percent off.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Arbella Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Arbella home insurance

Finding the best homeowners insurance policy may depend on each company’s policy options. Our Arbella Insurance review shows that the company’s home offerings are fairly standard compared to other carriers in the home insurance industry, with fewer options for add-on coverage. However, those who are in need of home and auto insurance may find that Arbella’s affordable rates become even more so with the use of discounts. The company advertises that those who switch and bundle their insurance may be able to save up to 25 percent or more off their insurance premiums. To round out your homeowners insurance with Arbella, the company offers a few endorsements, including a Home Cyber Protection policy to cover computer attacks, stolen personal information and even cyberbullying through smart phones, computers and other electronic devices at home. Homeowners may also be interested in the Home Systems Protection and Service Line coverage, which extends some coverage for repairs or replacement for breakdowns with home systems, such as a furnace or central air conditioning.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Arbella home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Arbella home insurance Just like with its auto insurance, Arbella home insurance comes with pros and cons. Here are some of the upsides and downsides to its coverage: Pros Low average rates

Impactful discounts

Online claims filing is available Cons Fewer endorsements than some other carriers

Not rated by J.D. Power for customer service

Limited state availability Arbella home insurance cost Arbella tends to offer cheap home insurance rates when compared to national average costs. For a homeowners policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, the average premium with Arbella is $1,033 per year. Comparatively, the national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 per year for the same coverage. Dwelling coverage limit Arbella average premium National average premium $150,000 $762 $975 $250,000 $1,033 $1,428 $350,000 $1,300 $1,879 $450,000 $1,576 $2,343 $750,000 $2,532 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Arbella home insurance discounts Arbella offers an impressive suite of home insurance discounts that might lower your premium. While comparing home quotes is still a good way to make sure you’re getting the right coverage and price for you, Arbella could be a good choice if you’re looking for low rates, based on its discounts. Just like with car insurance, Arbella home insurance discounts could vary by state. New home credit: If your home is less than 10 years old, your home insurance policy could qualify for up to 20 percent in premium savings.

If your home is less than 10 years old, your home insurance policy could qualify for up to 20 percent in premium savings. New to Arbella: New Arbella home insurance policyholders may qualify for up to a 7 percent discount.

New Arbella home insurance policyholders may qualify for up to a 7 percent discount. Renew and save: You could get up to a 3 percent discount by renewing your policy each year and staying loyal to Arbella.

You could get up to a 3 percent discount by renewing your policy each year and staying loyal to Arbella. Auto rewards: Bundling your auto and home coverage with Arbella could save you up to 25 percent on your home policy.

Bundling your auto and home coverage with Arbella could save you up to 25 percent on your home policy. MAHA Workshop discount: If you are a first-time homebuyer in Massachusetts and attend an Affordable Housing Alliance Workshop, you could qualify for a 10 percent discount on your home insurance for two years.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Arbella Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare Arbella with other insurers

If you’re shopping for insurance and are wondering what other companies to get quotes from, here are some options that compare to Arbella.

Badge 1 Featured Arbella Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5 3.3 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Arbella Insurance review Select an option Arbella Electric Insurance Allstate Amica Caret Down Electric Insurance Rating: 2.4 stars out of 5 2.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Electric Insurance review Select an option Arbella Electric Insurance Allstate Amica Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option Arbella Electric Insurance Allstate Amica Caret Down Amica Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Amica Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who want local agent access in the New England region for their auto and home coverage may want to consider Arbella as their company of choice. Electric Insurance is available nationwide, but the company was started and is based in Massachusetts, which might make it a good option for New England residents. The company offers an array of discounts for its car and home insurance policies. Electric also has options for collector cars and recreational vehicles, which might be appealing to some. Allstate is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., and it is available throughout the country. Allstate's robust coverage options, 24/7 customer service and highly-rated mobile app helped it win a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company. It may be a good choice if you like to do your business digitally — in addition to the well-regarded app, the website is highly functional and informative. However, Allstate's customer satisfaction rating with J.D. Power is below the industry average. Amica might be a good option if stellar service is your top priority. The company earned the second-highest rating in the New England region in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Amica offers a unique feature that Arbella doesn’t have: dividend policies. If you choose this option, you might get a portion of your policy premium back every year in the form of a dividend. You can learn more about Amica’s products at www.Amica.com Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,551 $2,162 $2,630 $1,467 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,003 $1,409 $1,340 $2,996 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored Not scored 694/1,000 735/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored Not scored 509/1,000 516/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

Is Arbella a good insurance company?

Our insurance editorial team — comprising a team with both licensed agent and consumer experience — has researched hundreds of insurance companies, including rates, coverage and third-party ratings. While Arbella is a smaller insurance company and not the most widely known outside of New England, its coverage offerings are fairly robust for an insurer of its size and the lower-than-average premiums are attractive. Arbella especially stands out with its easy-to-use digital tools, which are often lacking or underdeveloped in smaller companies. Drivers and homeowners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island may want to get a quote from Arbella as they shop for coverage.

Arbella customer satisfaction Arbella is a small, regional company, which means that it doesn’t have as many third-party reviews as larger carriers. The company does carry an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, though, which speaks to the company’s historical ability to pay claims. It’s not the highest rating AM Best offers, but it is relatively high and could provide customers with peace of mind. Arbella wasn’t rated specifically for claims service by J.D. Power, but the company did receive a rating in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which looked at claims service and other metrics. In the New England region, Arbella received a score of 799 out of 1,000, which is below the industry average of 816. J.D. Power did not rate Arbella for homeowners overall customer satisfaction or claims satisfaction. It may be helpful to talk to current policyholders about Arbella’s service before buying a policy. Study or Rating agency Arbella Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating%2C%20Arbella%20Indemnity%20Insurance) A (Excellent) N/A

Arbella customer complaints Another way to assess your insurer is by looking at the company's ratings with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This industry organization awards each insurer a rating in its complaint index each year. The industry average is 1.0; anything above this indicates more than the average number of complaints, while anything below 1.0 suggests a company with above-average customer service.

Arbella auto complaints

Arbella home complaints Arbella has earned an index well below 1.0 over the past three years with the NAIC. This is likely due to the small size of the company, and may indicate a company that does a good job at customer management. As with auto complaints, Arbella earns a low NAIC complaint index for homeowners complaints. Based on its NAIC ratings, Arbella may be a good choice for homeowners who place a high priority on excellent customer service.

Other Arbella tools and benefits Although Arbella's reputation is built on its auto and home insurance policies, it offers other types of insurance as well, and also has benefits and tools available to its policyholders to make it easier to manage their policies or save money on them. Here are a few of Arbella's tools and benefits: Motorcycle insurance: This policy provides coverage for your motorcycle when on the road or parked.

This policy provides coverage for your motorcycle when on the road or parked. Commercial auto insurance: If you use your vehicles for business, this type of policy may be important to you.

If you use your vehicles for business, this type of policy may be important to you. Renters insurance: If you rent an apartment or house, you'll still need coverage to protect your belongings, even though the building itself is covered by your landlord's policy.

If you rent an apartment or house, you'll still need coverage to protect your belongings, even though the building itself is covered by your landlord's policy. Condo insurance: This policy is for those who live in condominiums and protects their personal property and condo unit.

This policy is for those who live in condominiums and protects their personal property and condo unit. Rental property insurance: If you are a landlord, you will need coverage even if you don't live in your rental property.

If you are a landlord, you will need coverage even if you don't live in your rental property. Umbrella insurance: This type of insurance adds value to your other policies, offering coverage for unexpected serious occurrences.

This type of insurance adds value to your other policies, offering coverage for unexpected serious occurrences. Business insurance: Arbella offers coverage for both small businesses as well as those that are larger and more complex.

Arbella offers coverage for both small businesses as well as those that are larger and more complex. Mass Save discount: Arbella has partnered with Mass Save to give homeowners up to a five percent discount on their home insurance and an opportunity for more discounts and rebates from other program sponsors. To participate, homeowners must participate in an in-home energy assessment that will be shared with their insurance agent.

Arbella has partnered with Mass Save to give homeowners up to a five percent discount on their home insurance and an opportunity for more discounts and rebates from other program sponsors. To participate, homeowners must participate in an in-home energy assessment that will be shared with their insurance agent. Mobile app: Policyholders with Arbella were already able to manage their policies online through the myArbella online portal, but the company launched a mobile app in 2021 to allow customers to do the same on their phones and tablets as well.

Frequently asked questions about Arbella

How do I file a claim with Arbella? Caret Down For a smaller company, Arbella offers several ways to file a claim, including: Call 1-800-272-3552 Fill out this online form File a claim through your online Arbella portal Report directly in the myArbella app

Is Arbella a sustainable company? Caret Down Through its Arbella Insurance Foundation, the company has donated more than $40.2 million to charitable organizations since 2005. In 2022 alone, Arbella donated $3.6 million to 623 local charities. The insurer breaks down its charitable donations into several categories, including health and wellness, youth and families, hunger and homelessness, and inclusion and incorporation.

How large of a company is Arbella Insurance Group? Caret Down Founded in 1988, Arbella Insurance Group has more than $900 billion in direct premiums written and over $2 billion in assets. The company uses independent agents to sell its policies rather than hiring captive agents, who work only with one company. Arbella's headquarters are in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Does Arbella have an insurance mobile app? Caret Down Yes, it does. It's called MyArbella and is available for Android and iOS devices. The app allows policyholders to view policy details, pay and manage billing preferences, submit and review claims and more. The app currently has a 3.8 rating in the Google Play store and a 4.0 rating in the App Store.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.