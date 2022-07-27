Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Rhode Island for 2024

Based on Bankrate’s extensive research, Amica, Allstate and Nationwide are some of the best home insurance companies for Rhode Island homeowners.

Written by
Carol Pope
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page
Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Rhode Island

According to proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the average annual homeowners insurance premium in Rhode Island for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,233, or $103 per month. However, Bankrate knows that to find the best homeowners insurance company, you likely need to consider more than just rates. For that reason, we also analyze third-party customer service scores from J.D. Power, AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage offerings, digital tools and more.

Based on our in-depth study, Amica, Allstate, Nationwide, Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. and PURE may be among the best home insurance companies in Rhode Island, as shown in the table below:

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium for $250K in dwelling coverage Average annual premium for $250K in dwelling coverage
Amica
A+
849
/1,000
$103
$1,238
 Read review
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$120
$1,436
 Get a quote
Nationwide
A+
816
/1,000
$87
$1,048
 Get a quote
Narragansett Bay Insurance
A
Not rated
$51
$608
 Get a quote
PURE
A+
Not rated
$95
$1,138
 Get a quote
Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. is rated by Demotech rather than AM Best

The top 5 home insurance companies in Rhode Island

Amica

Best for excellent customer service

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 849/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,238 for $250k dwelling coverage
Amica Review Get a personalized quote

Why Amica made our list: Of all the ranked companies in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study, Amica earned the top spot for homeowners satisfaction. These remarkable third-party scores could show that Amica may be one of the best Rhode Island homeowners insurance companies for those that want world-class customer service. Outside of service, Amica also offers convenient yet robust pre-built coverage packages that may offer extra financial protection for your electronics, jewelry, business property and more. These are a few reasons why Amica tied for the best home insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Amica may be good for: Homeowners who don’t mind paying extra for excellent customer service might consider Amica as their company of choice.

Allstate

Best for home-sharing

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,436 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: It may be challenging to obtain coverage for home-sharing, but Allstate’s HostAdvantage could be a good solution. This program offers coverage specific to those who rent their homes on sites like Airbnb and may provide extra financial protection against theft and personal property damage. Even if you don’t participate in home-sharing, Allstate could be an excellent choice for a wide range of homeowners, thanks partly to its network of local agencies, digital tools and coverage add-ons. These factors and more helped Allstate tie for the best home insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Allstate may be good for: With its extensive coverage options and discount opportunities, Allstate could be a solid choice for homeowners of all types in Rhode Island (as long as they don’t mind paying a little more than average). Allstate was also the first major carrier to offer home-sharing insurance, which could appeal to those who participate in Airbnb or other similar programs.

Nationwide

Best for robust coverage options

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,048 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide may be one of the best homeowners insurance in Rhode Island if you want to personalize your policy. The company offers numerous optional coverage types, including credit card coverage, identity theft and water backup coverage. The Better Roof Replacement option is a unique feature that could pay to repair or replace your roof with stronger, safer materials after a covered loss. Although Nationwide may not offer the cheapest rates out of the Rhode Island homeowners insurance companies we evaluated, the company also has a long list of discounts that might help you save on your premium.

Who Nationwide may be good for: If your priority is a homeowners policy with plenty of endorsement options, Nationwide may be the right choice for you.

Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.

Best for cheap rates

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 608 for $250k dwelling coverage
Get a personalized quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. made our list: In Rhode Island, Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.’s average homeowners insurance rates for $250,000 in dwelling coverage come in at an astounding 51 percent lower than average. In addition to cheap rates, Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. offers a robust set of coverage add-ons, including its Mariner Plus Endorsement, which offers increased limits for liability and contents coverage, sewer backup, tree removal, food spoilage, identity theft and more. As an alternative to a standalone flood policy, Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. also offers its own flood endorsement, an add-on which can be hard to find. 

Who Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. may be good for: Budget-conscious homeowners looking to work with a local agent may want to request a quote from Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.

PURE

Best for high-value homes

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,138 for $250k dwelling coverage
PURE Review Get a personalized quote

Why PURE made our list: PURE Insurance specializes in insuring high-value homes, so it may be a good option if you need more than $1 million in coverage or want protection for luxury items. Some of the perks that PURE offers include flexible rebuilding options (including a cash settlement), guaranteed dwelling replacement cost coverage, up to $50,000 in jewelry coverage, a deductible waiver and sewer/drain backup coverage. After a claim, PURE also provides a dedicated representative to help you find temporary housing, hire contractors and more. 

Who PURE may be good for: PURE could offer some of the best Rhode Island home insurance for those seeking top-notch customer service paired with specialized coverage geared toward high-value homes and collections.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Rhode Island

To find the best Rhode Island homeowners insurance companies, our editorial team researched and reviewed some of the biggest providers in the state by market share. Then, each insurance company was evaluated using our unique methodology and assigned a Bankrate Score consistent with the findings.

Bankrate Scores, which are out of 5.0 points, are based on features like financial strength, customer experience, claims handling, and online and mobile resources. We also pulled rate data from Quadrant Information Services to determine average premiums for each home insurance provider and factor affordability into the Bankrate Scores.

When comparing Rhode Island home insurance companies, using Bankrate Scores may make it easier to see how an insurer might stack up against its competitors. Many factors contribute to Bankrate Scores, so companies with the highest scores are typically well-rounded and excel in multiple areas rather than standing out for one thing.

How much is homeowners insurance in Rhode Island?

On average, Rhode Island homeowners insurance costs $1,233 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is slightly less than the average cost of home insurance in the U.S. which is $1,428 per year for the same coverage amount.

The cost of home insurance in Rhode Island is comparable to neighboring states. For example, home insurance costs an average of $1,199 per year in Massachusetts and $1,244 in Connecticut. Like other homeowners in New England, Rhode Island homeowners have specific considerations when it comes to home insurance.

For example, Rhode Island experiences some severe weather that could potentially damage homes. Due to its location along the coast, some homes in the state could be impacted by hurricanes and heavy winds, as well as hail storms, thunderstorms and even blizzards during the winter months.

Home insurance rates in Rhode Island can be impacted by a variety of factors. When you apply for a policy, the insurance company may account for things like your home’s age, credit score, claim history, the size of your home and the city and ZIP code to determine your premium.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
Amica
$888
$1,238
$1,669
$2,076
$3,160
Allstate
$1,000
$1,436
$1,936
$2,382
$3,812
Nationwide
$628
$1,048
$1,517
$2,028
$3,875
State Farm
$454
$638
$777
$958
$1,499
PURE
$757
$1,138
$1,529
$1,921
$3,185
Factors like labor costs and aspects of your microclimate may also impact how much you pay for homeowners insurance. Additionally, those who live in larger cities might pay higher premiums than those who live in rural areas due to a higher prevalence of theft and vandalism. These factors and more can cause average homeowners insurance rates to fluctuate from city to city, even in a state as small as Rhode Island.

According to our rate data, homeowners living in the Rhode Island cities below pay some of the cheapest average premiums for $250K in dwelling coverage: 

  • Barrington: $1,160 — 6 percent below the state average
  • Bristol: $1,169 — 5 percent below the state average
  • Cumberland: $1,169 — 5 percent below the state average
  • Oakland: $1,169 — 5 percent below the state average
  • Harrisville: $1,170 — 5 percent below the state average

Conversely, those living in the cities below pay paying some of the highest average homeowners insurance premiums in Rhode Island:  

  • Narragansett: $1,392 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Charlestown: $1,368 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Westerly: $1,367 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Newport: $1,366 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Middletown: $1,345 — 9 percent above the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in Rhode Island

Homeowners insurance is not a legal requirement, but if you don't own your home outright, your lender will likely require you to carry a policy as a condition of your mortgage. Even if you don't have a mortgage, your home is likely one of the most significant purchases you’ll make in your lifetime, and experiencing a loss without the proper coverage could lead to a devastating blow to your finances.

However, just because homeowners insurance may be valuable doesn’t mean it has to break the bank. Following the tips below could help make it easier to find the best cheap home insurance in RI:

  1. Determine your coverage needs: Knowing how much homeowners insurance you need might be tricky, but it may be an important step in ensuring that you aren’t overpaying for your policy. Making a home inventory and meeting with a licensed agent may help you determine the right amount of coverage for your home and budget. 
  2. Think about your priorities: Price is not the only consideration when choosing a home insurance provider, and it may not always serve you to go with the cheapest insurance. You might prefer face-to-face customer service in lieu of digital policy management or vice versa. When narrowing down your list of potential home insurance providers, you may also want to zero in on your priorities.
  3. Request and compare quotes: When you know what coverage you need and what company features you’re looking for, you can begin to request quotes. Many major carriers provide online quotes, but due to the complexity of home insurance, some may find it worthwhile to speak directly with an agent. Requesting quotes with the same (or similar) coverage levels and endorsements across companies may help you accurately compare rates across carriers.

Common home insurance discounts in Rhode Island

Each home insurance company offers its own unique suite of savings opportunities. However, you might find some discounts are common across carriers, including:

Home insurance coverage options in Rhode Island

Most homeowners insurance policies in Rhode Island will include basic coverage types, like dwelling, personal property, other structures, liability, medical payments and loss of use coverage. In addition, you might want to consider purchasing endorsements or separate policies for more protection. These could include:

  • Flood insurance: According to FEMA flood maps, Rhode Island has a fairly high risk for flooding. Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners insurance policies. Some companies, like Narragansett Bay Insurance, offer a flood insurance endorsement, but you will typically need to purchase a separate policy to obtain coverage.
  • Water backup coverage: If water backs up into a sewer or drain line and damages your home or personal property, you will need this endorsement to have coverage. This type of damage is relatively common in basements and crawl spaces, but it can happen in any water or drain line.
  • Debris removal coverage: As a coastal state, Rhode Island has the potential to experience hurricanes. Debris removal coverage could help to pay for the cost of removing debris from your property after a storm or other covered loss. Most policies have a standard amount of debris removal coverage, but you may want to increase your limits.
  • Dwelling replacement cost coverage: This coverage is designed to pay you for the full replacement cost of your home’s structure rather than taking depreciation out of a settlement. Not all homes qualify, though, so be sure to talk to your provider about this option.

Working with a licensed insurance professional may be helpful when you are choosing coverage. Agents typically have the additional expertise needed to assess your situation and help you choose appropriate endorsements and coverage levels.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Carol Pope
Former Writer, Insurance

Carol Pope is a former insurance writer for Bankrate and prior to joining the team, she spent 12 years as an auto insurance agent. During this time, she sold, serviced and underwrote auto insurance for people across the country. She also has experience selling supplement coverage such as umbrella insurance.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance