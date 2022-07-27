Best homeowners insurance in Rhode Island for 2024

Best for excellent customer service4.6 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,238 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Amica made our list: Of all the ranked companies in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study, Amica earned the top spot for homeowners satisfaction. These remarkable third-party scores could show that Amica may be one of the best Rhode Island homeowners insurance companies for those that want world-class customer service. Outside of service, Amica also offers convenient yet robust pre-built coverage packages that may offer extra financial protection for your electronics, jewelry, business property and more. These are a few reasons why Amica tied for the best home insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who Amica may be good for: Homeowners who don’t mind paying extra for excellent customer service might consider Amica as their company of choice.