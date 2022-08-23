Plymouth Rock insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.8 Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Cost & ratings Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Home Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Cost & ratings Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Bankrate's take Policyholders in the New England/Mid-Atlantic region looking for reasonably priced insurance from local agents might consider Plymouth Rock Assurance as their company of choice.

Average rates from Plymouth Rock

Company details Who Plymouth Rock may be good for: People interested in finding car insurance through local agents with high levels of customer satisfaction may find Plymouth to be a good fit. Who Plymouth Rock may not be good for: Customers who prioritize digital tools or want robust life insurance options may not choose to purchase policies from Plymouth Rock. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $933

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $295

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,476 Free quote: 855-993-4470

855-993-4470 Service (auto): 800-437-5556 or 833-511-7625

800-437-5556 or 833-511-7625 Service (homeowners) : 844-208-1935

: 844-208-1935 Claims mailing address: Varies by state

Varies by state Website : https://www.plymouthrock.com/

: https://www.plymouthrock.com/ State availability: Plymouth Rock is available in CT, MA, NH, NJ, NY and PA. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Plymouth Rock? The company recently redesigned its mobile app to provide an improved auto claims experience featuring an intuitive to-do list. You can manage your appraisal, reserve a rental car, upload docs and more.

Plymouth Rock car insurance

Plymouth Rock’s insurance experience is generally positive. The company received a solid Bankrate Score of 4.0 out of 5 points for its auto insurance. Additionally, the company has overhauled its mobile app and improved its J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction score, potentially indicating a renewed focus on its customers and their needs. Plymouth Rock car insurance includes a standard menu of coverage options, including liability, collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorists. The company's Essential Assurance program, included in all policies, brings some nice perks, such as door-to-door valet claim service and guaranteed repairs. You can also upgrade to Assurance Plus, Assurance Preferred and Assurance Premier, which include further benefits such as child car seat replacement and pet injury coverage. You can only find Plymouth Rock insurance on the East Coast, in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Plymouth Rock car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Plymouth Rock car insurance When you're in the market for auto insurance, you’ll want to weigh the pros and cons of any provider you’re considering. Plymouth Rock has some nice attributes as well as a few areas where it could improve. Pros Recent improvements to its mobile app

Assurance packages offer perks for policyholders

Local agents available across service area Cons Not available nationwide

Website doesn't feature many extras

Not many optional coverages Plymouth Rock car insurance cost The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year for full coverage, according to Bankrate’s analysis of sample premiums collected by Quadrant Information Services. Minimum coverage, which does not include collision or comprehensive, costs an average of $622 per year. Keep in mind that your premium will be based on information that is specific to you and your vehicle, so is likely to be different from the average. Plymouth Rock's average for full coverage is $933, while minimum coverage is $295, well below the national average. Plymouth Rock car insurance rates by driving history Your rates will vary depending partly on your driving record. Drivers with a clean record are more likely to receive low rates, while those who have infractions on their record are generally penalized with higher rates. Bankrate does not include rates for DUI or DWI drivers, as not all companies will write policies for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. If you fit in this category, you will need to contact an agent for a quote. If the infraction is recent, it may not be reflected in your Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) or the insurance industry's comprehensive loss underwriting exchange (CLUE). Plymouth Rock full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $933 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $1,385 $2,427 At-fault accident $1,415 $2,854 DUI conviction $1,483 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Plymouth Rock car insurance quotes by age Car insurance rates are higher for younger drivers on average. Insurers account for them having less driving experience, and data shows that they have a higher rate of accidents than older drivers. If you have a teenage driver added to your policy, you may see a significant increase in your Plymouth Rock premium. For older drivers on their own policy, age may be factored less heavily. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Plymouth Rock full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $2,065 $4,392 Age 17 $1,849 $4,102 Age 18 $1,697 $3,837 Age 19 $1,554 $3,345 Age 20 $1,483 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Plymouth Rock full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $2,309 $6,110 Age 25 $1,179 $2,473 Age 30 $1,065 $2,125 Age 40 $933 $2,014 Age 60 $827 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Plymouth Rock car insurance discounts Car insurance discounts can save you money on your premium, and most insurers offer at least a few. Plymouth Rock has a handful of discounts and reward programs, some of which may be easy to qualify for. Road Rewards Caret Down Plymouth Rock's telematics program, Road Rewards, requires you to download an app to your smartphone that monitors your driving in real time. The safer a driver you are, the more points you earn. Points can be redeemed for Apple gift cards and more. Road Rewards data will never cause your premium to increase. Group Discounts Caret Down Plymouth Rock partners with organizations, alumni associations and employers to offer group discounts throughout its service area. In New Jersey, for example, Chamber of Commerce members are eligible for a discount, as are graduates of many of the state's community colleges. Loyalty Rewards Caret Down If you are a Plymouth Rock policyholder who has been with the company for at least four policy terms, or you are a member of a qualifying motor club, the company offers multiple rewards including pet injury coverage, child car seat replacement, waiver of collision deductible and waiver of glass deductible. Paid in full Caret Down Drivers who pay their premium in full upfront could see a discount on their overall policy.

Plymouth Rock home insurance

Plymouth Rock earned a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5 points for its homeowner insurance. Although that's not at the top of the list, it's not bad, and is an indicator that Plymouth Rock home insurance offers some benefits at a reasonable cost. Plymouth Rock home insurance features standard home insurance coverage options including dwelling, other structures, personal property, liability and additional living expenses. Its robust list of optional add-on coverage includes home cyber coverage, utility service line, identity protection, home systems breakdown, flood insurance and pet health insurance. All this might make Plymouth Rock a good option to consider in the northeast for a home insurance quote.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Plymouth Rock home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Plymouth Rock home insurance Plymouth Rock's home insurance policies offer benefits that may make it a good choice for some homeowners. Here are some key perks and drawbacks of the provider’s home coverage: Pros Improved mobile app

Umbrella policies available

Online quote available Cons Flood Insurance not provided by National Flood Insurance Program

No coverage for mobile homes

Rates slightly higher than average Plymouth Rock home insurance cost Plymouth Rock's annual average premium for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,476, which is $48 less than the national average of $1,428. Your own rate will vary depending on the value of your house, the state you live in and other factors. To get a quote that's specific to your own property, you can go online, contact a local agent, call 833-857-5848 or text HOME to 267-214-5848. Dwelling coverage limit Plymouth Rock average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,043 $975 $250,000 $1,476 $1,428 $350,000 $1,735 $1,879 $450,000 $2,158 $2,343 $750,000 $3,811 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Plymouth Rock home insurance discounts You could earn a premium discount if you bundle your car insurance with a Plymouth Rock homeowners policy, but there are also other discounts that you may be qualified for. New customer Caret Down This discount may be added automatically for those purchasing a new policy. Age of home Caret Down If your home is newer, you could earn a discount on your coverage. The newer your home, the larger your discount could be. Connected home Caret Down If your home has internet-connected systems to protect from theft, fire or water damage, you could save money on premiums. eDocuments Caret Down You could save $25 simply by choosing to receive policy and billing information via email. Fire protection Caret Down If your home is equipped with a fire monitoring system, sprinklers or other devices, you earn a discount.

Plymouth Rock life insurance

Plymouth Rock is not a life insurance company primarily, but it does offer term life insurance to residents of New Jersey. Term life insurance is the more simple of the two main types of life insurance — the other being permanent insurance. With a Plymouth Rock life insurance policy, you sign up for coverage for a specific number of years, often 10, 20 or 30, and if the insured dies during that time, a death benefit is paid to the beneficiaries. Unlike permanent insurance, term policies have no cash value that can be drawn from during the policyholder's lifetime. Plymouth Rock's term insurance may be an attractive option for residents of the Garden State looking for affordable life coverage.

Pros and cons

Plymouth Rock life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Plymouth Rock life insurance Although it has limited policy options, Plymouth Rock does offer term policies that can provide solid coverage for policyholders for a predetermined length of time. Consider some of the pros and cons of its life policies below: Pros Online quotes available

Local agents

Bundling discount available if you have auto or home insurance Cons One policy type available

Only available to residents of New Jersey

Policy does not provide permanent coverage Plymouth Rock life insurance endorsements There are no endorsements indicated on Plymouth Rock's website.

Compare Plymouth Rock with other insurers

If you don't think Plymouth Rock could meet your insurance needs or you live outside its coverage area, you might want to consider getting quotes from these other comparable carriers:

Badge 1 Featured Plymouth Rock Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Plymouth Rock Insurance review Select an option Plymouth Rock USAA State Farm Auto-Owners Caret Down USAA Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review Select an option Plymouth Rock USAA State Farm Auto-Owners Caret Down State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option Plymouth Rock USAA State Farm Auto-Owners Caret Down Auto-Owners Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders in the New England/Mid-Atlantic region looking for reasonably priced insurance from local agents might consider Plymouth Rock Assurance as their company of choice. Active military and veteran policyholders who value customer service, robust policy options and military-focused coverage over in-person support through local agents might consider USAA as their company of choice. Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice. Auto-Owners could be a good fit if you are looking for insurance policies that can be highly personalized to your needs. Coverage is only available in 26 states, though, so it's not an option for everyone. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $933 $1,361 $1,480 $1,361 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,476 $969 $1,462 $1,049 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 720/1,000 714/1,000 688/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 498/1,000 532/1,000 507/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A- A++ A++ A++

Is Plymouth Rock a good insurance company?

If you live in one of the six states that Plymouth Rock services, it could be a good option for auto and home insurance, especially since you can request a free quote online. Plymouth Rock's auto insurance features a range of discounts as well as a handful of optional coverages to help you ensure that your policy fits your particular situation. The company's homeowners insurance could provide solid coverage for your home and property, with optional coverage such as ID monitoring, home systems breakdown and more. The company also sells life insurance policies, but these are limited to term insurance, and only to residents of New Jersey. These options for multiple lines of insurance, along with Plymouth Rock's robust coverage and reasonable prices make it a strong option for New England and Mid-Atlantic consumers.

Plymouth Rock customer satisfaction Third-party ratings can tell you a great deal about a company and how it does business. Our experts review ratings from organizations such as J.D. Power, which looks at customer and claims satisfaction, and AM Best, which looks at financial strength. Plymouth Rock is not included in most J.D. Power studies, likely because it is a smaller regional carrier, but it was scored in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions of the 2023 Auto Insurance Study. In both regions it scored below the segment average. Study or Rating agency Plymouth Rock Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A- N/A

Plymouth Rock customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects and tracks customer complaints and compiles trend reports for insurance companies. The NAIC compares numbers of complaints with a carrier's market share to calculate complaint indexes. These complaint indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.0. An index above 1.0 means a company receives more complaints than expected and vice versa.

Plymouth Rock auto complaints

Plymouth Rock home complaints Plymouth Rock received fewer complaints than expected for its size in the last three years. Impressively, the carrier actually received no complaints for its auto insurance product in 2022. Plymouth Rock's home insurance product sees a bit more variety in its NAIC complaint index compared to its auto insurance product. While the carrier received just one complaint in 2022 and none in 2021, it did receive slightly more complaints than expected about its home coverage in 2020. Overall, these NAIC indexes indicate the policyholders may be generally satisfied with the carrier's service.

Other Plymouth Rock tools and benefits Consider these other product types from Plymouth Rock: Policies are also available for commercial auto, motorcycle, motor home, boat and watercraft and collector car.

Renters, condo and flood insurance is also available

Plymouth Rock has umbrella and pet insurance as well, along with special policies for New Jersey educators and teachers.

Plymouth Rock's Door-to-Door Valet Claim Service provides a representative to pick up your car, take it to the shop of your choice and bring it back when done. If you have rental coverage, they could also coordinate a rental car for you.

Frequently asked questions about Plymouth Rock

How big is Plymouth Rock insurance company? Caret Down Plymouth Rock is a large regional insurance provider with over 2,000 employees and more than $1.8 billion in written home and auto premiums. Although Plymouth Rock is a robust regional carrier, it only provides coverage in six northeastern states, so it's fairly small compared to larger national carriers. For comparison, State Farm holds 16 percent of the auto insurance market share with $41.6 million in direct written car insurance premiums in 2021 alone.

How can I file a claim with Plymouth Rock? Caret Down You can report a claim online once you log in to your account or print out a claim forms that can then be submitted manually. You can also call the company at 800-437-5556 if you purchased your policy directly through Plymouth Rock or a Prudential representative; or 833-511-7625 if your policy was purchased through an independent agent. For auto claims, Plymouth Rock has several elements to make it easy for you to report your claim, repair your car and get back on the road: Door-to-door valet claim services: A Plymouth Rock representative can be scheduled to pick up your car, take it to the shop of your choice and bring it back when done. If you have rental coverage, they could also coordinate a rental car for you. 100 percent guaranteed repairs: The company maintains a listing of registered shops, where all work is guaranteed for as long as you own the car. CarPics photo appraisals : This service eliminates the need for a claims inspection and gets you your estimate within hours. Crashbusters mobile claim service : You can set up for a company representative to meet you to appraise your car at a time and place that’s convenient for you. You may even receive a check at that time.

Is Plymouth Rock a sustainable insurance company? Caret Down Plymouth Rock supports groups in its service areas that have a lasting impact on their communities through the Plymouth Rock Assurance Foundation. They focus on educational programs for underserved students, violence prevention programs for vulnerable youth, and health care and safety advocacy for at-risk populations. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million in grants since 2020 to organizations that support these populations in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

