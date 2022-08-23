Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Plymouth Rock insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.0
Cost & ratings
4.2
Coverage
3.5
Support
4.2
Home
3.5
Cost & ratings
3.7
Coverage
4.0
Support
2.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders in the New England/Mid-Atlantic region looking for reasonably priced insurance from local agents might consider Plymouth Rock Assurance as their company of choice.
Who Plymouth Rock may be good for: People interested in finding car insurance through local agents with high levels of customer satisfaction may find Plymouth to be a good fit.
Who Plymouth Rock may not be good for: Customers who prioritize digital tools or want robust life insurance options may not choose to purchase policies from Plymouth Rock.
New
The company recently redesigned its mobile app to provide an improved auto claims experience featuring an intuitive to-do list. You can manage your appraisal, reserve a rental car, upload docs and more.
Plymouth Rock car insurance
Plymouth Rock’s insurance experience is generally positive. The company received a solid Bankrate Score of 4.0 out of 5 points for its auto insurance. Additionally, the company has overhauled its mobile app and improved its J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction score, potentially indicating a renewed focus on its customers and their needs.
Plymouth Rock car insurance includes a standard menu of coverage options, including liability, collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorists. The company's Essential Assurance program, included in all policies, brings some nice perks, such as door-to-door valet claim service and guaranteed repairs. You can also upgrade to Assurance Plus, Assurance Preferred and Assurance Premier, which include further benefits such as child car seat replacement and pet injury coverage. You can only find Plymouth Rock insurance on the East Coast, in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Pros and cons of Plymouth Rock car insurance
When you're in the market for auto insurance, you’ll want to weigh the pros and cons of any provider you’re considering. Plymouth Rock has some nice attributes as well as a few areas where it could improve.
-
Recent improvements to its mobile app
-
Assurance packages offer perks for policyholders
-
Local agents available across service area
-
Not available nationwide
-
Website doesn't feature many extras
-
Not many optional coverages
Plymouth Rock car insurance cost
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year for full coverage, according to Bankrate’s analysis of sample premiums collected by Quadrant Information Services. Minimum coverage, which does not include collision or comprehensive, costs an average of $622 per year. Keep in mind that your premium will be based on information that is specific to you and your vehicle, so is likely to be different from the average. Plymouth Rock's average for full coverage is $933, while minimum coverage is $295, well below the national average.
Plymouth Rock car insurance rates by driving history
Your rates will vary depending partly on your driving record. Drivers with a clean record are more likely to receive low rates, while those who have infractions on their record are generally penalized with higher rates. Bankrate does not include rates for DUI or DWI drivers, as not all companies will write policies for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. If you fit in this category, you will need to contact an agent for a quote. If the infraction is recent, it may not be reflected in your Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) or the insurance industry's comprehensive loss underwriting exchange (CLUE).
|Plymouth Rock full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$933
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,385
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,415
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$1,483
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Plymouth Rock car insurance quotes by age
Car insurance rates are higher for younger drivers on average. Insurers account for them having less driving experience, and data shows that they have a higher rate of accidents than older drivers. If you have a teenage driver added to your policy, you may see a significant increase in your Plymouth Rock premium. For older drivers on their own policy, age may be factored less heavily.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Plymouth Rock full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$2,065
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$1,849
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$1,697
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$1,554
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$1,483
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Plymouth Rock car insurance discounts
Car insurance discounts can save you money on your premium, and most insurers offer at least a few. Plymouth Rock has a handful of discounts and reward programs, some of which may be easy to qualify for.
Plymouth Rock home insurance
Plymouth Rock earned a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5 points for its homeowner insurance. Although that's not at the top of the list, it's not bad, and is an indicator that Plymouth Rock home insurance offers some benefits at a reasonable cost. Plymouth Rock home insurance features standard home insurance coverage options including dwelling, other structures, personal property, liability and additional living expenses. Its robust list of optional add-on coverage includes home cyber coverage, utility service line, identity protection, home systems breakdown, flood insurance and pet health insurance. All this might make Plymouth Rock a good option to consider in the northeast for a home insurance quote.
Pros and cons of Plymouth Rock home insurance
Plymouth Rock's home insurance policies offer benefits that may make it a good choice for some homeowners. Here are some key perks and drawbacks of the provider’s home coverage:
-
Improved mobile app
-
Umbrella policies available
-
Online quote available
-
Flood Insurance not provided by National Flood Insurance Program
-
No coverage for mobile homes
-
Rates slightly higher than average
Plymouth Rock home insurance cost
Plymouth Rock's annual average premium for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,476, which is $48 less than the national average of $1,428. Your own rate will vary depending on the value of your house, the state you live in and other factors. To get a quote that's specific to your own property, you can go online, contact a local agent, call 833-857-5848 or text HOME to 267-214-5848.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Plymouth Rock average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,043
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,476
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,735
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,158
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,811
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Plymouth Rock home insurance discounts
You could earn a premium discount if you bundle your car insurance with a Plymouth Rock homeowners policy, but there are also other discounts that you may be qualified for.
Plymouth Rock life insurance
Plymouth Rock is not a life insurance company primarily, but it does offer term life insurance to residents of New Jersey. Term life insurance is the more simple of the two main types of life insurance — the other being permanent insurance.
With a Plymouth Rock life insurance policy, you sign up for coverage for a specific number of years, often 10, 20 or 30, and if the insured dies during that time, a death benefit is paid to the beneficiaries. Unlike permanent insurance, term policies have no cash value that can be drawn from during the policyholder's lifetime. Plymouth Rock's term insurance may be an attractive option for residents of the Garden State looking for affordable life coverage.
Pros and cons of Plymouth Rock life insurance
Although it has limited policy options, Plymouth Rock does offer term policies that can provide solid coverage for policyholders for a predetermined length of time. Consider some of the pros and cons of its life policies below:
-
Online quotes available
-
Local agents
-
Bundling discount available if you have auto or home insurance
-
One policy type available
-
Only available to residents of New Jersey
-
Policy does not provide permanent coverage
Plymouth Rock life insurance endorsements
There are no endorsements indicated on Plymouth Rock's website.
Compare Plymouth Rock with other insurers
If you don't think Plymouth Rock could meet your insurance needs or you live outside its coverage area, you might want to consider getting quotes from these other comparable carriers:
Is Plymouth Rock a good insurance company?
If you live in one of the six states that Plymouth Rock services, it could be a good option for auto and home insurance, especially since you can request a free quote online. Plymouth Rock's auto insurance features a range of discounts as well as a handful of optional coverages to help you ensure that your policy fits your particular situation.
The company's homeowners insurance could provide solid coverage for your home and property, with optional coverage such as ID monitoring, home systems breakdown and more. The company also sells life insurance policies, but these are limited to term insurance, and only to residents of New Jersey. These options for multiple lines of insurance, along with Plymouth Rock's robust coverage and reasonable prices make it a strong option for New England and Mid-Atlantic consumers.
Plymouth Rock customer satisfaction
Third-party ratings can tell you a great deal about a company and how it does business. Our experts review ratings from organizations such as J.D. Power, which looks at customer and claims satisfaction, and AM Best, which looks at financial strength. Plymouth Rock is not included in most J.D. Power studies, likely because it is a smaller regional carrier, but it was scored in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions of the 2023 Auto Insurance Study. In both regions it scored below the segment average.
|Study or Rating agency
|Plymouth Rock
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A-
|N/A
Plymouth Rock customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects and tracks customer complaints and compiles trend reports for insurance companies. The NAIC compares numbers of complaints with a carrier's market share to calculate complaint indexes. These complaint indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.0. An index above 1.0 means a company receives more complaints than expected and vice versa.
Plymouth Rock received fewer complaints than expected for its size in the last three years. Impressively, the carrier actually received no complaints for its auto insurance product in 2022.
Plymouth Rock's home insurance product sees a bit more variety in its NAIC complaint index compared to its auto insurance product. While the carrier received just one complaint in 2022 and none in 2021, it did receive slightly more complaints than expected about its home coverage in 2020. Overall, these NAIC indexes indicate the policyholders may be generally satisfied with the carrier's service.
Other Plymouth Rock tools and benefits
Consider these other product types from Plymouth Rock:
- Policies are also available for commercial auto, motorcycle, motor home, boat and watercraft and collector car.
- Renters, condo and flood insurance is also available
- Plymouth Rock has umbrella and pet insurance as well, along with special policies for New Jersey educators and teachers.
- Plymouth Rock's Door-to-Door Valet Claim Service provides a representative to pick up your car, take it to the shop of your choice and bring it back when done. If you have rental coverage, they could also coordinate a rental car for you.
Frequently asked questions about Plymouth Rock
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.