Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for 2024

According to Bankrate's analysis, State Farm and The Hanover may offer the cheapest car insurance for MA drivers.

Updated Oct 03, 2023
On This Page

The cheapest car insurance companies in Massachusetts

Whether you are looking for the minimum required coverage (averaging $429 annually), a full coverage policy (averaging $1,262 annually) with add-ons or something in between, comparing sample rates may be helpful when weighing your options for cheap car insurance in Massachusetts. Bankrate utilized Quadrant Information Services and third-party sources to identify the cheapest car insurance companies with solid financial strength and high customer satisfaction ratings, which may help guide you in making a more informed decision.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for minimum coverage

Drivers on a strict budget may consider only purchasing the minimum coverage required by Massachusetts law. Though liability-only insurance can lower monthly costs, it may significantly increase a driver’s liability in the event of an accident. This minimum requirement varies by state, so if you are moving your coverage from elsewhere, you may need to update your policy limits.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
State Farm
$17
$207
- $222
The Hanover
$18
$218
- $211
Plymouth Rock
$25
$295
- $134
Safety
$27
$328
- $101
Allstate
$32
$382
- $47
Minimum coverage requirements for Massachusetts drivers

Massachusetts requires residents to maintain a minimum amount of insurance coverage. This minimum coverage requirement includes:

  • $20,000 in bodily injury liability per person
  • $40,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
  • $5,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident
  • $20,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $40,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $8,000 in personal injury protection (PIP)

While it may be tempting to purchase the minimum auto coverage legally required in Massachusetts, doing so could put you at greater financial risk. For instance, if you’re the driver in an at-fault accident and carry a state minimum policy, you’ll likely face a high out-of-pocket expense if you cause more than $20,000 in injuries to the other party. There are numerous options for cheap car insurance in Massachusetts, and opting to purchase a more robust policy will give you better protection.

Additionally, if you lease or finance your vehicle, you will likely be required to carry full coverage to protect the lender from financial loss.

Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for full coverage

Full-coverage insurance typically adds collision and comprehensive coverage on top of the state-mandated liability coverage. Full coverage provides drivers with financial protection from the costs associated with damage to their own property and medical expenses after an at-fault collision. The comprehensive coverage portion also offers financial protection in the event of weather-related damage, theft, vandalism and more.

Here’s how much drivers can expect to pay on average for full coverage from some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Massachusetts:

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
State Farm
$51
$608
- $654
Safety
$72
$861
- $401
Plymouth Rock
$78
$933
- $329
Geico
$90
$1,080
- $182
American Family
$105
$1,258
- $4
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for drivers with prior incidents

Drivers with past incidents on their records may find that their premiums go up for auto insurance in general. Massachusetts drivers with negative marks on their driving records may find savings across the board with State Farm, however, when comparing rates against competitors.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Massachusetts with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket is not ideal, but it can happen. That said, your rates will typically increase after a speeding ticket conviction. You can expect to see an impact on your rates for between three to five years on average, but taking a defensive driver’s course or another type of driver safety course may help keep the impact to a minimum. On the whole, Massachusetts drivers with a speeding ticket see the cheapest average annual premiums with State Farm.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
State Farm $246 $698
The Hanover $372 $2,269
Allstate $382 $1,431
Safety $430 $1,379
Plymouth Rock $431 $1,385

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Massachusetts with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Unless you carry accident forgiveness coverage, your rates will likely increase if you’re the driver in an at-fault accident. If your premium is impacted by new activity on your driving record (like an accident), the premium adjustment will occur at your following renewal. The first step in learning how to save on car insurance in Massachusetts after an accident could be to shop with some of the companies below — premium data from Quadrant Information Services show that these carriers offer some of the cheapest rates after one at-fault accident.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
State Farm $351 $938
The Hanover $372 $2,270
Plymouth Rock $471 $1,415
Safety $606 $1,735
Arbella $610 $2,061

Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for high-risk drivers: The Hanover (minimum coverage), State Farm (full coverage)

If you’re convicted of a DUI in Massachusetts, insurance companies may deem you a high-risk driver. High-risk drivers still might be able to find affordable coverage, but comparison shopping may be an important strategy to find a good rate. Additionally, some companies have stricter underwriting guidelines and may not offer a policy to those convicted of a DUI. This could make shopping around even more critical, and you may need to get in touch with the company directly to confirm you qualify for coverage.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
The Hanover $302 $2,045
State Farm $419 $1,146
Plymouth Rock $485 $1,483
Allstate $787 $2,961
The Norfolk & Dedham Group $809 $2,538
Bankrate’s take: Drivers in Massachusetts are required to submit an SR-22 form, verifying they carry the minimum mandatory car insurance coverage in order to get back on the road legally. Verify what’s required with your insurance company and the Department of Motor Vehicles to make sure you have all your bases covered.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Massachusetts

Although Massachusetts prohibits car insurance companies from using your age as a rating factor when determining premiums, companies can use driving experience. Comparison shopping can help young adult drivers to save on coverage, based on their individual driving records and other factors.

Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm

Though age cannot contribute to insurance premiums in Massachusetts, teen drivers still have fewer years behind the wheel than their older counterparts. For this reason, they still tend to pay higher premiums. Older teens may pay lower premiums when kept on their parents’ policies rather than purchasing their own, but whether or not this is an option for you depends on your insurance company and your circumstances. Some carriers may offer specific discounts for teen drivers, including student discounts that reward good grades.

If you’re looking for low-cost car insurance in Massachusetts after adding a teen to your policy, you may want to consider the companies below.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
State Farm $420 $1,146
The Hanover $495 $3,135
Plymouth Rock $667 $2,065
The Norfolk & Dedham Group $795 $2,385
Safety $843 $2,219
Bankrate’s take: Statistically, teens are likelier to exhibit risky driving behaviors and be responsible for at-fault accidents than drivers in their 20s or beyond. For the sake of quoting rates in this article, Bankrate used the example of a 16-year-old driver on their 40-year-old married parents’ policy.

Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm

Teen drivers are prone to the same hazards that all drivers are, including speeding tickets. Though having one on record may drive up insurance premiums, teen drivers may still benefit from comparing quotes from several companies.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
State Farm $695 $1,864
The Hanover $892 $5,648
Plymouth Rock $894 $2,800
Safety $1,049 $4,296
MetLife $1,238 $4,113

Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning the driver’s insurer will help pay for medical costs and lost wages after an accident, regardless of who was responsible. In addition, age is prohibited from being a determining factor in car insurance premiums. Despite these facts, teen drivers who have been involved in an accident may see higher premiums.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
State Farm $843 $2,211
The Hanover $920 $5,863
Plymouth Rock $975 $2,871
Safety $1,277 $5,108
The Norfolk & Dedham Group $1,533 $4,437
Bankrate’s take: Massachusetts is a no-fault state when it comes to car insurance, but this doesn’t mean that no one is at fault when an accident happens. Instead, this means that all drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP insurance), which helps pay for accident-related medical expenses regardless of who is at fault. The minimum PIP coverage required for drivers in Massachusetts is $8,000.To prevent insurance premiums from skyrocketing after an accident, drivers may want to consider purchasing accident forgiveness if their insurance company offers it.

Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: The Hanover

Young drivers with a DUI on their record may face multiple hurdles when shopping for auto insurance coverage related to their inexperience and to their risky behavior. Bankrate discovered The Hanover offers the most affordable average minimum annual coverage and Plymouth Rock has the most affordable average full coverage rates for these drivers. However, some companies may not write policies for drivers with DUIs, so it’s best to check with the insurer directly to learn more.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
The Hanover $439 $3,407
Plymouth Rock $605 $2,013
American Family $1,044 $4,728
Safety $1,085 $3,309
Geico $1,113 $2,696

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Massachusetts

Car insurance companies use many rating factors to determine how much to charge for coverage. Although Massachusetts law prohibits carriers from using some of these factors (your credit score, for instance), car insurance companies are allowed to use your ZIP code as an underwriting tool. This means that where you live can impact your car insurance premium.

Generally, drivers who live in more urban areas may see higher premiums than those in suburban or rural areas. A higher population density means a higher frequency of car accidents, and a higher frequency of car accidents means a higher risk of a claims payout for the insurance company. To compensate for this elevated risk, your company may charge a more expensive premium. Additionally, theft and vandalism may be more of a problem in bigger cities, which could lead to more expensive premiums for comprehensive coverage.

If you’re planning on moving to Massachusetts (or moving to a different city within MA) and are concerned about the cost of your car insurance, these tables could help.

City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Cambridge $461 The Hanover $252
Framingham $472 State Farm $238
Haverhill $461 State Farm $231
Lowell $517 Plymouth Rock $282
Newton $410 State Farm $205
City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Cherry Valley $443 The Hanover $233
Greenbush $443 State Farm $189
Minot $446 State Farm $216
South Carver $442 State Farm $216
White Horse Beach $443 State Farm $193

Car insurance discounts in Massachusetts

Each insurance company offers its own set of unique discounts, but you may want to check into some of the more common ones below while on your search for cheap auto insurance in Massachusetts:

  • Young driver discounts: Insuring a teen comes with its own challenges, but it’s still possible to find Massachusetts car insurance savings through young driver discounts. If your young driver is a full-time student with a B average or better, they could qualify for a good student discount. Or, you might ask about a distant student discount if your older student is at college without a vehicle.
  • Safe driver discounts: One of the best ways to find low-cost car insurance in Massachusetts might be to practice safe driving habits. Keeping your record clean could help you avoid costly insurance surcharges and higher base rates, and you might earn a safe driving discount, too.
  • Bundling discount: Another popular savings opportunity across carriers is bundling, which could net you a discount for carrying your home or renters insurance and your auto policy with the same company.
  • Vehicle safety discounts: Driving a car with safety features like automatic seatbelts, lane assist or adaptive headlights might also be an easy way to earn additional vehicle-related discounts.
  • Defensive driving discount: Some companies may also give you a discount for completing a defensive driving class, although you may have to be a certain age to qualify.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

