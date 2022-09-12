Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for 2024
According to Bankrate's analysis, State Farm and The Hanover may offer the cheapest car insurance for MA drivers.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Massachusetts
Whether you are looking for the minimum required coverage (averaging $429 annually), a full coverage policy (averaging $1,262 annually) with add-ons or something in between, comparing sample rates may be helpful when weighing your options for cheap car insurance in Massachusetts. Bankrate utilized Quadrant Information Services and third-party sources to identify the cheapest car insurance companies with solid financial strength and high customer satisfaction ratings, which may help guide you in making a more informed decision.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest company for full coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: State Farm, The Hanover and Plymouth Rock
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for minimum coverage
Drivers on a strict budget may consider only purchasing the minimum coverage required by Massachusetts law. Though liability-only insurance can lower monthly costs, it may significantly increase a driver’s liability in the event of an accident. This minimum requirement varies by state, so if you are moving your coverage from elsewhere, you may need to update your policy limits.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$17
|
$207
|
- $222
|
$18
|
$218
|
- $211
|
$25
|
$295
|
- $134
|
$27
|
$328
|
- $101
|
$32
|
$382
|
- $47
Minimum coverage requirements for Massachusetts drivers
Massachusetts requires residents to maintain a minimum amount of insurance coverage. This minimum coverage requirement includes:
- $20,000 in bodily injury liability per person
- $40,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
- $5,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident
- $20,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $40,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $8,000 in personal injury protection (PIP)
While it may be tempting to purchase the minimum auto coverage legally required in Massachusetts, doing so could put you at greater financial risk. For instance, if you’re the driver in an at-fault accident and carry a state minimum policy, you’ll likely face a high out-of-pocket expense if you cause more than $20,000 in injuries to the other party. There are numerous options for cheap car insurance in Massachusetts, and opting to purchase a more robust policy will give you better protection.
Additionally, if you lease or finance your vehicle, you will likely be required to carry full coverage to protect the lender from financial loss.
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for full coverage
Full-coverage insurance typically adds collision and comprehensive coverage on top of the state-mandated liability coverage. Full coverage provides drivers with financial protection from the costs associated with damage to their own property and medical expenses after an at-fault collision. The comprehensive coverage portion also offers financial protection in the event of weather-related damage, theft, vandalism and more.
Here’s how much drivers can expect to pay on average for full coverage from some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Massachusetts:
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$51
|
$608
|
- $654
|
$72
|
$861
|
- $401
|
$78
|
$933
|
- $329
|
$90
|
$1,080
|
- $182
|
$105
|
$1,258
|
- $4
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for drivers with prior incidents
Drivers with past incidents on their records may find that their premiums go up for auto insurance in general. Massachusetts drivers with negative marks on their driving records may find savings across the board with State Farm, however, when comparing rates against competitors.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: State Farm
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Massachusetts with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Getting a speeding ticket is not ideal, but it can happen. That said, your rates will typically increase after a speeding ticket conviction. You can expect to see an impact on your rates for between three to five years on average, but taking a defensive driver’s course or another type of driver safety course may help keep the impact to a minimum. On the whole, Massachusetts drivers with a speeding ticket see the cheapest average annual premiums with State Farm.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$246
|$698
|The Hanover
|$372
|$2,269
|Allstate
|$382
|$1,431
|Safety
|$430
|$1,379
|Plymouth Rock
|$431
|$1,385
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Massachusetts with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Unless you carry accident forgiveness coverage, your rates will likely increase if you’re the driver in an at-fault accident. If your premium is impacted by new activity on your driving record (like an accident), the premium adjustment will occur at your following renewal. The first step in learning how to save on car insurance in Massachusetts after an accident could be to shop with some of the companies below — premium data from Quadrant Information Services show that these carriers offer some of the cheapest rates after one at-fault accident.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$351
|$938
|The Hanover
|$372
|$2,270
|Plymouth Rock
|$471
|$1,415
|Safety
|$606
|$1,735
|Arbella
|$610
|$2,061
Cheapest car insurance in Massachusetts for high-risk drivers: The Hanover (minimum coverage), State Farm (full coverage)
If you’re convicted of a DUI in Massachusetts, insurance companies may deem you a high-risk driver. High-risk drivers still might be able to find affordable coverage, but comparison shopping may be an important strategy to find a good rate. Additionally, some companies have stricter underwriting guidelines and may not offer a policy to those convicted of a DUI. This could make shopping around even more critical, and you may need to get in touch with the company directly to confirm you qualify for coverage.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|The Hanover
|$302
|$2,045
|State Farm
|$419
|$1,146
|Plymouth Rock
|$485
|$1,483
|Allstate
|$787
|$2,961
|The Norfolk & Dedham Group
|$809
|$2,538
Bankrate’s take: Drivers in Massachusetts are required to submit an SR-22 form, verifying they carry the minimum mandatory car insurance coverage in order to get back on the road legally. Verify what’s required with your insurance company and the Department of Motor Vehicles to make sure you have all your bases covered.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Massachusetts
Although Massachusetts prohibits car insurance companies from using your age as a rating factor when determining premiums, companies can use driving experience. Comparison shopping can help young adult drivers to save on coverage, based on their individual driving records and other factors.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: The Hanover
Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
Though age cannot contribute to insurance premiums in Massachusetts, teen drivers still have fewer years behind the wheel than their older counterparts. For this reason, they still tend to pay higher premiums. Older teens may pay lower premiums when kept on their parents’ policies rather than purchasing their own, but whether or not this is an option for you depends on your insurance company and your circumstances. Some carriers may offer specific discounts for teen drivers, including student discounts that reward good grades.
If you’re looking for low-cost car insurance in Massachusetts after adding a teen to your policy, you may want to consider the companies below.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$420
|$1,146
|The Hanover
|$495
|$3,135
|Plymouth Rock
|$667
|$2,065
|The Norfolk & Dedham Group
|$795
|$2,385
|Safety
|$843
|$2,219
Bankrate’s take: Statistically, teens are likelier to exhibit risky driving behaviors and be responsible for at-fault accidents than drivers in their 20s or beyond. For the sake of quoting rates in this article, Bankrate used the example of a 16-year-old driver on their 40-year-old married parents’ policy.
Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
Teen drivers are prone to the same hazards that all drivers are, including speeding tickets. Though having one on record may drive up insurance premiums, teen drivers may still benefit from comparing quotes from several companies.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$695
|$1,864
|The Hanover
|$892
|$5,648
|Plymouth Rock
|$894
|$2,800
|Safety
|$1,049
|$4,296
|MetLife
|$1,238
|$4,113
Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Massachusetts is a no-fault state, meaning the driver’s insurer will help pay for medical costs and lost wages after an accident, regardless of who was responsible. In addition, age is prohibited from being a determining factor in car insurance premiums. Despite these facts, teen drivers who have been involved in an accident may see higher premiums.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$843
|$2,211
|The Hanover
|$920
|$5,863
|Plymouth Rock
|$975
|$2,871
|Safety
|$1,277
|$5,108
|The Norfolk & Dedham Group
|$1,533
|$4,437
Bankrate’s take: Massachusetts is a no-fault state when it comes to car insurance, but this doesn’t mean that no one is at fault when an accident happens. Instead, this means that all drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP insurance), which helps pay for accident-related medical expenses regardless of who is at fault. The minimum PIP coverage required for drivers in Massachusetts is $8,000.To prevent insurance premiums from skyrocketing after an accident, drivers may want to consider purchasing accident forgiveness if their insurance company offers it.
Cheapest Massachusetts car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: The Hanover
Young drivers with a DUI on their record may face multiple hurdles when shopping for auto insurance coverage related to their inexperience and to their risky behavior. Bankrate discovered The Hanover offers the most affordable average minimum annual coverage and Plymouth Rock has the most affordable average full coverage rates for these drivers. However, some companies may not write policies for drivers with DUIs, so it’s best to check with the insurer directly to learn more.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|The Hanover
|$439
|$3,407
|Plymouth Rock
|$605
|$2,013
|American Family
|$1,044
|$4,728
|Safety
|$1,085
|$3,309
|Geico
|$1,113
|$2,696
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Massachusetts
Car insurance companies use many rating factors to determine how much to charge for coverage. Although Massachusetts law prohibits carriers from using some of these factors (your credit score, for instance), car insurance companies are allowed to use your ZIP code as an underwriting tool. This means that where you live can impact your car insurance premium.
Generally, drivers who live in more urban areas may see higher premiums than those in suburban or rural areas. A higher population density means a higher frequency of car accidents, and a higher frequency of car accidents means a higher risk of a claims payout for the insurance company. To compensate for this elevated risk, your company may charge a more expensive premium. Additionally, theft and vandalism may be more of a problem in bigger cities, which could lead to more expensive premiums for comprehensive coverage.
If you’re planning on moving to Massachusetts (or moving to a different city within MA) and are concerned about the cost of your car insurance, these tables could help.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cambridge
|$461
|The Hanover
|$252
|Framingham
|$472
|State Farm
|$238
|Haverhill
|$461
|State Farm
|$231
|Lowell
|$517
|Plymouth Rock
|$282
|Newton
|$410
|State Farm
|$205
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cherry Valley
|$443
|The Hanover
|$233
|Greenbush
|$443
|State Farm
|$189
|Minot
|$446
|State Farm
|$216
|South Carver
|$442
|State Farm
|$216
|White Horse Beach
|$443
|State Farm
|$193
Car insurance discounts in Massachusetts
Each insurance company offers its own set of unique discounts, but you may want to check into some of the more common ones below while on your search for cheap auto insurance in Massachusetts:
- Young driver discounts: Insuring a teen comes with its own challenges, but it’s still possible to find Massachusetts car insurance savings through young driver discounts. If your young driver is a full-time student with a B average or better, they could qualify for a good student discount. Or, you might ask about a distant student discount if your older student is at college without a vehicle.
- Safe driver discounts: One of the best ways to find low-cost car insurance in Massachusetts might be to practice safe driving habits. Keeping your record clean could help you avoid costly insurance surcharges and higher base rates, and you might earn a safe driving discount, too.
- Bundling discount: Another popular savings opportunity across carriers is bundling, which could net you a discount for carrying your home or renters insurance and your auto policy with the same company.
- Vehicle safety discounts: Driving a car with safety features like automatic seatbelts, lane assist or adaptive headlights might also be an easy way to earn additional vehicle-related discounts.
- Defensive driving discount: Some companies may also give you a discount for completing a defensive driving class, although you may have to be a certain age to qualify.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.