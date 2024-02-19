How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Massachusetts
While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners.
A speeding ticket in Massachusetts can significantly increase your auto insurance premiums. According to Bankrate’s 2024 analysis, prior to receiving a speeding ticket, full coverage car insurance costs an average of $1,665 per year in Massachusetts. But after a speeding conviction, the average annual premium rises to $2,247. This increase is attributed to the heightened accident risk associated with speeding, prompting insurers to adjust premiums accordingly.
How much is a speeding ticket in Massachusetts?
How much a speeding ticket costs in Massachusetts depends on the circumstances. The law states drivers face a $50 flat fee, a $50 fine and an additional $10 for every mile over the speed limit. If you are cited for going 50 miles per hour (mph) in a 35 mph zone, you will likely pay a $200 fine plus the $50 flat fee for a total of $250. Drivers may need to appear in court. And if you receive three or more speeding tickets within a 12-month period, your license could be suspended.
Additionally, Massachusetts employs a “Safe Driver Insurance Plan (SDIP),” which is essentially a point-based system that keeps track of both good and poor driving behavior. A speeding ticket in Massachusetts may be considered a minor traffic law violation and will typically mean two points are added to your SDIP record. The exact number of points could depend on your speed though; higher rates of speed could be considered more dangerous and thus be classified differently.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Massachusetts?
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), traffic accidents killed 19,515 people in the first half of 2023. While speeding is just one factor contributing to traffic fatalities, it tends to make roads less safe by increasing the chance of accidents. And because speeding is a risky behavior, car insurance companies generally increase premiums accordingly if you receive one or more speeding tickets in Massachusetts.
Average annual full coverage premium
|Rate before speeding ticket
|Rate after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|United States
|$2,543
|$3,069
|21%
|Massachusetts
|$1,665
|$2,247
|35%
According to Bankrate’s research, the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts increases by 35 percent after a single speeding ticket. That is higher than the national average increase of 21 percent. The increase you see, however, may be more or less depending on the severity of your speeding ticket and your past driving history, along with your other personal factors that contribute to the cost of insurance.
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Massachusetts
Though you will likely see a jump in your premium after receiving a speeding ticket, you may be able to lower your bill. Knowing what methods to use to find cheaper insurance could help you be better prepared for the financial fallout of your citation.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Shopping around and getting quotes from several insurers could help you find a lower rate. Most will surcharge your premium after a speeding conviction, but some do not penalize drivers as heavily as others. The table below shows the average cost of car insurance before and after a speeding ticket from some of the largest car insurance companies in Massachusetts.
Average annual full coverage premium
|Car insurance company
|Rate before speeding ticket
|Rate after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Amica
|$1,970
|$2,357
|20%
|Geico
|$1,065
|$1,196
|12%
|Progressive
|$1,951
|$2,643
|35%
|State Farm
|$696
|$801
|15%
|Travelers
|$2,362
|$3,117
|32%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
While shopping for car insurance, you may want to pay attention to more than price. Customer satisfaction scores (like those from J.D. Power), financial strength ratings (like those from AM Best) and customer reviews can also be wise to consider.
Look for discounts
Most providers offer a variety of car insurance discounts. You might save by going paperless, paying in full or having certain safety features on your car. One of the largest discounts is the bundling discount, which saves you money when you purchase more than one insurance product from one company. The most common bundle is home and auto, but you may also save if you bundle your auto and renters insurance or add other product lines like life or pet insurance.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best car insurance company after getting a speeding ticket will depend on your own particular needs, as well as your driver profile. The best company for someone with one speeding ticket may be different from the best company for someone with multiple tickets. Additionally, the coverage types, discounts, policy features and company attributes that you are looking for will impact your decision. Getting quotes from several companies could help you choose which is best for you.
-
Based on Bankrate’s research, Massachusetts motorists typically experience a 35 percent rise in their auto insurance rates following a speeding conviction. It’s important to note that beyond your driving record, other factors can impact car insurance costs. Your vehicle’s make and model, your age, your ZIP code and the coverage options you select can significantly alter your premium amount.
-
A speeding ticket in Massachusetts can cause two points to be added to your driving record. The exact amount of points could depend on the severity of your infraction and your personal driving record history.
-
Most insurance companies will apply a surcharge to your car insurance policy for about three to five years after a speeding ticket. If you try to shop around for other car insurance options during this period, you may still be surcharged by other carriers as well, as they can see your driving history. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t shop for — and find — cheaper car insurance. It’s possible that another carrier may still be more affordable for you, even with a surcharge, as all insurance companies rate policies differently.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket.
