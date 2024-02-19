At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

A speeding ticket in Massachusetts can significantly increase your auto insurance premiums. According to Bankrate’s 2024 analysis, prior to receiving a speeding ticket, full coverage car insurance costs an average of $1,665 per year in Massachusetts. But after a speeding conviction, the average annual premium rises to $2,247. This increase is attributed to the heightened accident risk associated with speeding, prompting insurers to adjust premiums accordingly.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in Massachusetts?

How much a speeding ticket costs in Massachusetts depends on the circumstances. The law states drivers face a $50 flat fee, a $50 fine and an additional $10 for every mile over the speed limit. If you are cited for going 50 miles per hour (mph) in a 35 mph zone, you will likely pay a $200 fine plus the $50 flat fee for a total of $250. Drivers may need to appear in court. And if you receive three or more speeding tickets within a 12-month period, your license could be suspended.

Additionally, Massachusetts employs a “Safe Driver Insurance Plan (SDIP),” which is essentially a point-based system that keeps track of both good and poor driving behavior. A speeding ticket in Massachusetts may be considered a minor traffic law violation and will typically mean two points are added to your SDIP record. The exact number of points could depend on your speed though; higher rates of speed could be considered more dangerous and thus be classified differently.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Massachusetts?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), traffic accidents killed 19,515 people in the first half of 2023. While speeding is just one factor contributing to traffic fatalities, it tends to make roads less safe by increasing the chance of accidents. And because speeding is a risky behavior, car insurance companies generally increase premiums accordingly if you receive one or more speeding tickets in Massachusetts.

Average annual full coverage premium

Rate before speeding ticket Rate after speeding ticket Percentage increase United States $2,543 $3,069 21% Massachusetts $1,665 $2,247 35%

According to Bankrate’s research, the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts increases by 35 percent after a single speeding ticket. That is higher than the national average increase of 21 percent. The increase you see, however, may be more or less depending on the severity of your speeding ticket and your past driving history, along with your other personal factors that contribute to the cost of insurance.

Read more: How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record?

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Massachusetts

Though you will likely see a jump in your premium after receiving a speeding ticket, you may be able to lower your bill. Knowing what methods to use to find cheaper insurance could help you be better prepared for the financial fallout of your citation.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Shopping around and getting quotes from several insurers could help you find a lower rate. Most will surcharge your premium after a speeding conviction, but some do not penalize drivers as heavily as others. The table below shows the average cost of car insurance before and after a speeding ticket from some of the largest car insurance companies in Massachusetts.

Average annual full coverage premium

Car insurance company Rate before speeding ticket Rate after speeding ticket Percentage increase Amica $1,970 $2,357 20% Geico $1,065 $1,196 12% Progressive $1,951 $2,643 35% State Farm $696 $801 15% Travelers $2,362 $3,117 32%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

While shopping for car insurance, you may want to pay attention to more than price. Customer satisfaction scores (like those from J.D. Power), financial strength ratings (like those from AM Best) and customer reviews can also be wise to consider.

Look for discounts

Most providers offer a variety of car insurance discounts. You might save by going paperless, paying in full or having certain safety features on your car. One of the largest discounts is the bundling discount, which saves you money when you purchase more than one insurance product from one company. The most common bundle is home and auto, but you may also save if you bundle your auto and renters insurance or add other product lines like life or pet insurance.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down The best car insurance company after getting a speeding ticket will depend on your own particular needs, as well as your driver profile . The best company for someone with one speeding ticket may be different from the best company for someone with multiple tickets. Additionally, the coverage types, discounts, policy features and company attributes that you are looking for will impact your decision. Getting quotes from several companies could help you choose which is best for you.

How much does your insurance go up after a speeding ticket? Caret Down Based on Bankrate’s research, Massachusetts motorists typically experience a 35 percent rise in their auto insurance rates following a speeding conviction. It’s important to note that beyond your driving record, other factors can impact car insurance costs. Your vehicle’s make and model, your age, your ZIP code and the coverage options you select can significantly alter your premium amount.

How many points is a Massachusetts speeding ticket? Caret Down A speeding ticket in Massachusetts can cause two points to be added to your driving record. The exact amount of points could depend on the severity of your infraction and your personal driving record history.

How long will the price for my car insurance stay higher after a speeding ticket? Caret Down Most insurance companies will apply a surcharge to your car insurance policy for about three to five years after a speeding ticket. If you try to shop around for other car insurance options during this period, you may still be surcharged by other carriers as well, as they can see your driving history. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t shop for — and find — cheaper car insurance . It’s possible that another carrier may still be more affordable for you, even with a surcharge, as all insurance companies rate policies differently.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket.