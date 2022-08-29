Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts in 2024
The yearly average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $429 for minimum coverage and $1,262 for full coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
What To Know First
The average car insurance cost in Massachusetts is $1,262 for full coverage and $429 for minimum coverage per year, according to Quadrant Information Services rate data analyzed by Bankrate. Massachusetts average car insurance rates are lower than the national average of $2,014 for full coverage per year and $622 for minimum coverage.
Knowing how your car insurance rates in Massachusetts compare to the average can help you when searching for competitive pricing in the Bay State. Bankrate’s editorial team, which includes three licensed agents, also provides average rates for drivers in various categories, including different Massachusetts cities and by years of driving experience, driving record and vehicle type. Average rates from several car insurance companies are also provided, plus tips on potential ways to save on your car insurance rates in Massachusetts.
- Drivers living in Newton pay, on average, 4 percent less than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts, while those in Lowell pay around 10 percent more.
- An 18-year-old Massachusetts driver can save about 42 percent on their annual premium by being listed on their parents’ policy rather than taking out their own car insurance policy in Massachusetts.
- Having a DUI conviction on your record could cause your Massachusetts car insurance rates to increase by an average of 90 percent, while a speeding ticket results in a 32 percent increase, on average.
- Massachusetts does not allow insurance companies to use gender, credit-based insurance score or, in most cases, age, as a contributing factor in car insurance rates, which may help men and those with poor credit save. Younger drivers will likely still see higher rates, though, because, while insurers can’t use age as a factor under the age of 65, years of driving experience are allowed as a factor.
How much is car insurance in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts drivers pay, on average, about $1,262 per year for full coverage car insurance, an estimated 37 percent below the national average cost of $2,014 per year. Minimum coverage in Massachusetts is also cheaper at $429 per year, about 31 percent below the national average cost of $622 per year. All rates are from Bankrate’s study of 2023 average rates from Quadrant Information Services. Below is a summary of average car insurance rates in Massachusetts for both minimum and full coverage premiums:
|Average minimum coverage premium in Massachusetts
|Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
|$429
|$1,262
Massachusetts car insurance rates by city
How much car insurance costs in Massachusetts can vary by city. In addition to each city’s population size and crash statistics, variations in car insurance rates by city can also be attributed to driving patterns, theft and vandalism rates, frequency of claims, cost of vehicle repairs and more. For example, the average cost of car insurance in the cities of Haverhill and Lowell are 8 percent and 10 percent more expensive than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts overall. But living in Newton could save drivers around 4 percent over the average Massachusetts car insurance rates. Below are full coverage rates for five cities in the commonwealth and how they compare to the state average:
|Massachusetts city
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Percentage difference from Massachusetts average annual full coverage premium
|Cambridge
|$1,326
|+5%
|Framingham
|$1,350
|+7%
|Haverhill
|$1,358
|+8%
|Lowell
|$1,389
|+10%
|Newton
|$1,213
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Massachusetts
Age and gender are not allowed to be used by insurance companies as a factor in Massachusetts car insurance rates. However, years of driving experience can affect car insurance rates in Massachusetts, which is why the rates in the table below differ by age. As you can see, drivers 20 and under typically pay more for car insurance than drivers over the age of 25. The more experience you have behind the wheel, the less you may pay for car insurance in Massachusetts.
|Age
|Average monthly full coverage premium in Massachusetts
|Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
|Age 16*
|$252
|$3,025
|Age 18
|$388
|$4,660
|Age 20
|$249
|$2,986
|Age 25
|$120
|$1,439
|Age 30
|$111
|$1,333
|Age 40
|$105
|$1,262
|Age 50
|$99
|$1,188
|Age 60
|$97
|$1,163
|Age 70
|$92
|$1,098
*16-year-olds calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-olds are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Massachusetts
|Age
|Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Massachusetts
|Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Massachusetts
|Age 16
|$3,025
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,838
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,692
|$4,660
|Age 19
|$2,126
|$3,277
|Age 20
|$1,964
|$2,986
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ or legal guardian’s policy in most cases.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Massachusetts?
One of the most critical factors in determining the cost of car insurance is your driving history. Drivers with a moving violation, like a speeding ticket or DUI on their driving record, generally incur a surcharge on their auto insurance policy for at least three years in the commonwealth. Though a speeding ticket only averages an increase of about 32 percent, an at-fault accident could increase your rate by around 68 percent and a DUI conviction has an average increase of 90 percent. The table below shows an estimate of how much each incident could affect the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts, but your final premium will vary depending on the frequency and severity of incidents, as well as each company’s underwriting methodology.
For drivers with repeat infractions on their record, some car insurance companies may even deny coverage. In these situations, there are carriers that specialize in high-risk auto insurance in Massachusetts.
|Driving incident
|Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
|Percentage increase in average annual premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,262
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$1,668
|+32%
|Accident
|$2,115
|+68%
|DUI
|$2,393
|+90%
Massachusetts car insurance rates by vehicle type
Every vehicle’s make and model has its own build quality and safety features, which every car insurance carrier will review and rate differently. The vehicles below would suit a variety of lifestyles and budgets, and serve as a tool to show how much car insurance can vary depending on a vehicle’s make and model. For instance, drivers who own a Honda Odyssey or Ford F-150 may pay less for car insurance in Massachusetts than an owner of a BMW 330i or Toyota Prius.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
|Toyota Camry
|$1,262
|Ford F-150
|$1,072
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,087
|BMW 330i
|$1,641
|Toyota Prius
|$1,480
How to save on car insurance in Massachusetts
While car insurance in Massachusetts is more affordable on average compared to many other states, there are still a few ways you may be able to save a little money. Here are some tips that may help you save money on car insurance:
- Review your annual mileage. If you drive less than the national average annual mileage of 11,500 miles, you could get cheaper car insurance. Some companies will offer a low mileage rate that is more affordable than the commuter rate. If you work from home or drive well below the national average, pay-per-mile car insurance may be an even cheaper alternative.
- Explore car insurance with telematics. Many car insurance companies now offer supplemental telematics car insurance programs that monitor driving habits through an app or plug-in and reward drivers based on safe driving habits. This could be a good opportunity to practice safe driving, like maintaining a legal speed and braking slowly, while also earning a discount on your car insurance.
- Check all discount opportunities. If you’re in a specific profession, part of an organization or are a young driver who’s still in school, there could be a unique discount opportunity available to help you save even more.
- Shop around with more than one insurance carrier. If you’re in the market for new car insurance in Massachusetts, be sure to request quotes from more than one company. Comparing personalized rates and policy options can help you determine which company will offer you the best rate for your desired coverage.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Massachusetts
