Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts in 2024

The yearly average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts is $429 for minimum coverage and $1,262 for full coverage.

Written by
Mandy Sleight
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
Pay less for auto insurance
A better rate is around the corner. See how much you could save in 3 minutes or less.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Compare quotes from reliable carriers
+ MORE
User
Provide some info to get offers
We only ask for info that can impact your rate so we can share accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Select your policy
Compare and move forward with as many offers as you want from a list of trusted carriers.
Congrats
Settle your rate and policy details
Once you’ve decided on a carrier, wrap up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. 
On This Page

What would you like to do today?

How much is car insurance in Massachusetts? 

Massachusetts drivers pay, on average, about $1,262 per year for full coverage car insurance, an estimated 37 percent below the national average cost of $2,014 per year. Minimum coverage in Massachusetts is also cheaper at $429 per year, about 31 percent below the national average cost of $622 per year. All rates are from Bankrate’s study of 2023 average rates from Quadrant Information Services. Below is a summary of average car insurance rates in Massachusetts for both minimum and full coverage premiums:

Average minimum coverage premium in Massachusetts Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
$429 $1,262
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Massachusetts car insurance rates by city

How much car insurance costs in Massachusetts can vary by city. In addition to each city’s population size and crash statistics, variations in car insurance rates by city can also be attributed to driving patterns, theft and vandalism rates, frequency of claims, cost of vehicle repairs and more. For example, the average cost of car insurance in the cities of Haverhill and Lowell are 8 percent and 10 percent more expensive than the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts overall. But living in Newton could save drivers around 4 percent over the average Massachusetts car insurance rates. Below are full coverage rates for five cities in the commonwealth and how they compare to the state average:

Massachusetts city Average annual full coverage premium Percentage difference from Massachusetts average annual full coverage premium
Cambridge $1,326 +5%
Framingham $1,350 +7%
Haverhill $1,358 +8%
Lowell $1,389 +10%
Newton $1,213 -4%

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Massachusetts

Age and gender are not allowed to be used by insurance companies as a factor in Massachusetts car insurance rates. However, years of driving experience can affect car insurance rates in Massachusetts, which is why the rates in the table below differ by age. As you can see, drivers 20 and under typically pay more for car insurance than drivers over the age of 25. The more experience you have behind the wheel, the less you may pay for car insurance in Massachusetts.

Age Average monthly full coverage premium in Massachusetts Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
Age 16* $252 $3,025
Age 18 $388 $4,660
Age 20 $249 $2,986
Age 25 $120 $1,439
Age 30 $111 $1,333
Age 40 $105 $1,262
Age 50 $99 $1,188
Age 60 $97 $1,163
Age 70 $92 $1,098

*16-year-olds calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-olds are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Massachusetts

Age Average annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in Massachusetts Average annual premium for drivers on their own policy in Massachusetts
Age 16 $3,025 N/A*
Age 17 $2,838 N/A*
Age 18 $2,692 $4,660
Age 19 $2,126 $3,277
Age 20 $1,964 $2,986

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ or legal guardian’s policy in most cases.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Massachusetts? 

One of the most critical factors in determining the cost of car insurance is your driving history. Drivers with a moving violation, like a speeding ticket or DUI on their driving record, generally incur a surcharge on their auto insurance policy for at least three years in the commonwealth. Though a speeding ticket only averages an increase of about 32 percent, an at-fault accident could increase your rate by around 68 percent and a DUI conviction has an average increase of 90 percent. The table below shows an estimate of how much each incident could affect the average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts, but your final premium will vary depending on the frequency and severity of incidents, as well as each company’s underwriting methodology.

For drivers with repeat infractions on their record, some car insurance companies may even deny coverage. In these situations, there are carriers that specialize in high-risk auto insurance in Massachusetts.

Driving incident Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts Percentage increase in average annual premium
Clean driving record $1,262 0%
Speeding ticket $1,668 +32%
Accident $2,115 +68%
DUI $2,393 +90%

Massachusetts car insurance rates by vehicle type

Every vehicle’s make and model has its own build quality and safety features, which every car insurance carrier will review and rate differently. The vehicles below would suit a variety of lifestyles and budgets, and serve as a tool to show how much car insurance can vary depending on a vehicle’s make and model. For instance, drivers who own a Honda Odyssey or Ford F-150 may pay less for car insurance in Massachusetts than an owner of a BMW 330i or Toyota Prius.

Vehicle Average annual full coverage premium in Massachusetts
Toyota Camry $1,262
Ford F-150 $1,072
Honda Odyssey $1,087
BMW 330i $1,641
Toyota Prius $1,480

How to save on car insurance in Massachusetts

While car insurance in Massachusetts is more affordable on average compared to many other states, there are still a few ways you may be able to save a little money. Here are some tips that may help you save money on car insurance:

  • Review your annual mileage. If you drive less than the national average annual mileage of 11,500 miles, you could get cheaper car insurance. Some companies will offer a low mileage rate that is more affordable than the commuter rate. If you work from home or drive well below the national average, pay-per-mile car insurance may be an even cheaper alternative. 
  • Explore car insurance with telematics. Many car insurance companies now offer supplemental telematics car insurance programs that monitor driving habits through an app or plug-in and reward drivers based on safe driving habits. This could be a good opportunity to practice safe driving, like maintaining a legal speed and braking slowly, while also earning a discount on your car insurance.
  • Check all discount opportunities. If you’re in a specific profession, part of an organization or are a young driver who’s still in school, there could be a unique discount opportunity available to help you save even more.
  • Shop around with more than one insurance carrier. If you’re in the market for new car insurance in Massachusetts, be sure to request quotes from more than one company. Comparing personalized rates and policy options can help you determine which company will offer you the best rate for your desired coverage.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Massachusetts

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mandy Sleight
Contributor, Personal Finance

Mandy Sleight has been a licensed insurance agent since 2005. She has three years of experience writing for insurance websites such as Bankrate, MoneyGeek and The Simple Dollar. Mandy writes about auto, homeowners, renters, life insurance, disability and supplemental insurance products.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute