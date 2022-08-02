Best car insurance in Delaware for 2024

Bankrate has identified Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate as offering some of the best car insurance in Delaware.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
Best car insurance companies in Delaware

Bankrate has proprietary access to average premium data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services. Our research shows that the average annual cost for full coverage in Delaware is $2,103, with minimum coverage averaging $801 per year.

We know shoppers looking for the best car insurance company aren’t only concerned about price. To provide a complete view of a carrier, we also analyzed other metrics we (as insurance agents) consider important for policyholders, including customer satisfaction scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best. Based on our assessment, you might find the best auto insurance in Delaware by shopping with Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,444
$565
USAA
4.2
$1,235
$363
State Farm
4.2
$1,705
$705
Nationwide
4.0
$1,657
$1,006
Allstate
3.9
$3,344
$1,067
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for drivers on a budget

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 818/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,444 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the cheapest car insurance in Delaware and has an extensive list of discounts that could save you even more. Federal government employees might earn the company’s Eagle discount, and the company also offers a discount to eligible military members. Drivers over a certain age may earn a discount for completing a defensive driver course. Policyholders could save simply by being a member of a qualifying alumni association or professional group. These are just a few of the savings opportunities that helped Geico tie for the best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Geico may be good for: Individuals looking for a fairly basic auto policy at an affordable rate may want to consider Geico.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused benefits

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 877/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,235 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA is only available to active-duty military, veterans and their eligible family members. However, Delawareans who qualify can enjoy unique military-focused benefits that other companies might not offer. For instance, you could save up to 15 percent if you garage your car on base (which could be especially helpful for those living on Dover Air Force Base). Policyholders can also save on non-insurance-related products and services (such as rental cars, moving trucks and home security systems) through the USAA Perks program.

Who USAA may be good for: Drivers in Delaware may want to request a quote from USAA if they’re looking for low average rates, military-focused benefits and excellent customer service (as long as they qualify for membership).

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for top-notch customer service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,705 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: Wherever you are in Delaware, you will likely find a State Farm agent nearby. Drivers looking for a personalized insurance experience may find State Farm’s agency model appealing, and since your agent lives in or near your community, they might be more in tune with the needs of your local market. As evidenced by the J.D. Power scores, many State Farm policyholders agree that the company offers top-notch customer service. State Farm also offers competitive rates for a wide swath of drivers, which is one of the reasons why it won best auto insurance for high-risk drivers in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who State Farm may be good for: Drivers who prefer to handle insurance business in person may want to consider State Farm. This may be particularly appealing to drivers new to insurance.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for telematics

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 820/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,657 for full coverage
Why Nationwide made our list: Not every Delaware auto insurance company offers a telematics program, but Nationwide has two. You could save up to 10 percent simply by signing up for the company’s more traditional telematics program, SmartRide, and depending on your driving habits, you could save 40 percent or more. Nationwide’s usage-based SmartMiles is a pay-per-mile insurance program that customizes your insurance premium based on the number of miles you drive each month.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Drivers looking to save on car insurance in DE through telematics might consider choosing Nationwide.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Best for robust coverage options

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 3,344 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate may not be the cheapest company on this list, but drivers looking for an alternative to a dealership warranty may find its higher-than-average rates worth it. Allstate’s Extended Vehicle Care program may help provide extra financial protection for your tires, paint and fabric, excessive wear and tear on leased vehicles and gap insurance. Allstate also offers classic car insurance, rideshare coverage and deductible awards (which can lower your collision deductible each year you demonstrate safe driving).

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be worth it for drivers willing to pay higher premiums for extra coverage options.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Delaware

Analyzing premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services helped us determine the best car insurance companies in Delaware. Price is an important consideration, but we know drivers looking for the best may have other priorities, too. That’s why we also issued a proprietary Bankrate Score to each carrier.

Bankrate Scores are based on a 5-point scale and take into account a wide range of metrics including coverage options, discount opportunities, corporate sustainability and more. Our goal is to provide our readers a quick and easy way to holistically evaluate an insurance company and its offerings as they shop for new coverage.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Delaware drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Please select age
How to find the best car insurance in Delaware

Car insurance is an essential part of being a law-abiding and responsible driver. The state requires that all drivers carry at least minimum coverage or risk severe legal and financial penalties. Beyond the law, though, car insurance can help to protect drivers from extensive financial risk. Who offers the best insurance for you will depend partly on your rating factors.

How much is car insurance in Delaware?

Car insurance in Delaware is generally more expensive than the national average. Delaware drivers pay, on average, $801 per year for state minimum coverage and $2,103 for full coverage. By comparison, the national average is $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage.

Delawareans may also pay higher rates than some of its neighboring states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For example, Pennsylvania drivers pay an annual average of $2,040 for full coverage, while New Jersey motorists pay an average of $1,754 per year. Some of this cost difference may be due to Delaware having relatively high urban density levels within its cities.

Delaware is a smaller state, but it has more than 812,000 licensed drivers on its roads. With such a high density of drivers, accidents may be more likely to occur. This may also contribute to higher car insurance premiums.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Delaware

By requesting personalized quotes, you’ll gain a better understanding of how your premium is affected by individual rating factors. Using our tool below, you can estimate your personalized rates.

Please select age
Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

