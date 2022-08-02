Best car insurance in Delaware for 2024

Best for drivers on a budget4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,444 for full coverage

Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the cheapest car insurance in Delaware and has an extensive list of discounts that could save you even more. Federal government employees might earn the company’s Eagle discount, and the company also offers a discount to eligible military members. Drivers over a certain age may earn a discount for completing a defensive driver course. Policyholders could save simply by being a member of a qualifying alumni association or professional group. These are just a few of the savings opportunities that helped Geico tie for the best auto insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: Individuals looking for a fairly basic auto policy at an affordable rate may want to consider Geico.
