As is true in most states, Delaware auto insurance laws state that you may not drive on public roads without car insurance. You might accrue multiple penalties if you are caught driving without an active policy, including fines and even jail time. In addition, if you are in an accident and do not have coverage, you may have to pay out of pocket for any damages or injuries that result from the accident. If you live in Delaware or are planning to move there in the near future, it’s a good idea to understand Delaware’s car insurance requirements so that you have adequate coverage that protects you financially.

Delaware auto insurance laws

Delaware drivers must carry minimum levels of personal liability insurance, which includes bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage. The minimum insurance requirements are abbreviated as 25/50/10, and include the following amounts:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$10,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident

You may also be wondering if Delaware is a no-fault state. No-fault states may have additional insurance requirements, such as personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which helps pay for injuries, lost wages and necessary household services for you and your passengers if you’re in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Although Delaware is not technically a no-fault state, it does require drivers to have PIP insurance with the following minimum limits:

$15,000 in PIP per person

$30,000 in PIP per accident

Individuals who own and register more than 15 vehicles may also qualify for self-insurance. If you wish to pursue this option, you will need to provide evidence that you have the financial resources to pay out on claims filed against you or your drivers.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Delaware

Driving without insurance in Delaware carries serious penalties. If you are found to be driving without insurance, you could receive a minimum fine of $1,500 for a first offense. For each subsequent offense committed within three years, you could be fined $3,000. After two or more offenses, you could face driver’s license suspension for up to six months.

To ensure that drivers have proper insurance coverage, Delaware uses an online verification system to randomly audit vehicles. This makes it easier to catch drivers who do not have insurance and therefore, reduces the number of uninsured drivers on the road.

If you are audited and found to be driving without proper insurance coverage, you will likely be required to pay a fine. When you do obtain the required coverage, a prior lapse will likely result in higher premiums and you may be considered a high-risk driver, costing you more in the long run. The table below includes the fines you may receive for some of the most common violations:

Reason for penalty Fee amount Driving without insurance (first offense) $1,500 Driving without insurance (second offense) $3,000 Lapse in insurance coverage $100 Outdated registration $50

Getting into an accident without insurance in Delaware

If you cause an accident in Delaware and you do not have insurance, the consequences are a bit nuanced for this state. An at-fault driver will be responsible for reimbursing the other involved driver for their vehicle repairs, plus any medical expenses that are not covered by their PIP policy. Delaware also allows drivers to sue, even with PIP, which means you could also be responsible for covering your legal fees and a settlement if you are found guilty.

Although some states require drivers to obtain an SR-22 if they cause an accident after driving without insurance or receive another serious moving violation, Delaware is one of the few states that does not have this requirement. However, you still will need to purchase the minimum requirements as set by the state.

Frequently asked questions