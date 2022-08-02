Best car insurance in New Jersey for 2024

Best for discounts4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,348 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Based on our Bankrate Score, Geico tops our list of the best insurance companies in New Jersey. The company offers one of the longest lists of discounts in the industry, with potential savings for federal employees, military members, safe drivers and good students. Additionally, the company’s digital app is robust, allowing you to request roadside service, view ID cards, make payments, file claims and request policy changes. However, Geico does not offer as many optional coverage types as its competitors, which may make policy personalization more difficult.
Who Geico may be good for: Drivers who want to stack as many discounts as possible to save on car insurance may find Geico to be an attractive option.
