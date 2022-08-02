Best car insurance in New Jersey for 2024

Bankrate researches the best car insurance in New Jersey.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in New Jersey

The average annual premium for car insurance in New Jersey is $1,754 for full coverage and $782 for a minimum coverage policy. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team conducted research on the largest car insurance companies by market share in the Garden State. According to our proprietary premium data supplied by Quadrant Information Services, third-party scoring from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and other important metrics, Geico, State Farm, NJM, Selective and Travelers are among the best car insurance companies in New Jersey.

You might want to consider getting quotes from the following companies if you are searching for the best auto insurance in New Jersey:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,348
$494
State Farm
4.2
$1,481
$746
Selective
4.2
$1,131
$455
NJM
4.1
$1,229
$357
Travelers
4.1
$1,385
$652
Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 818/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,348 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Based on our Bankrate Score, Geico tops our list of the best insurance companies in New Jersey. The company offers one of the longest lists of discounts in the industry, with potential savings for federal employees, military members, safe drivers and good students. Additionally, the company’s digital app is robust, allowing you to request roadside service, view ID cards, make payments, file claims and request policy changes. However, Geico does not offer as many optional coverage types as its competitors, which may make policy personalization more difficult.

Who Geico may be good for: Drivers who want to stack as many discounts as possible to save on car insurance may find Geico to be an attractive option.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,481 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: With Steer Clear and good student discounts, State Farm may be a good choice for younger drivers in New Jersey. State Farm sells its coverage through a network of local exclusive agents, and there are plenty of agencies in the state. In fact, State Farm is the largest insurance company in the country by market share. Although State Farm’s J.D. Power ranking for customer satisfaction is above average, the company does have a higher-than-average overall complaint index score from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This means that the NAIC receives more complaints than average regarding State Farm.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm could be an appealing option for younger drivers in New Jersey, especially given its Steer Clear and good student discounts. Additionally, with a vast network of local exclusive agents in the state, it provides accessible and localized services for residents.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for cheap rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: N/A

Average annual premium

$ 1,131 for full coverage
Why Selective made our list: According to our research, Selective is among the cheapest car insurance companies in New Jersey out of those we studied, with average full coverage and minimum coverage premiums far below the New Jersey average. Selective is a regional insurer based in Branchville, New Jersey, and is a great choice for consumers who want to be insured by a local company. Along with better-known perks like accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible, it also offers unique add-ons like pet injury coverage. While it may not be rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction due to its smaller size, the company carries an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by AM Best. If you are looking for 24/7 customer service, however, Selective may not be the company for you. While you can file a claim with Selective 24/7 online or via telephone, other customer service matters are handled through its statewide distribution network of independent agents.

Who Selective may be good for: Selective has some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in New Jersey, which could make it an option for drivers on a budget. Keep in mind, however, that car insurance premiums vary by person so it may not be the cheapest option for every driver.

Best for drivers with an accident on their record

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,229 for full coverage
Why NJM made our list: NJM, which stands for New Jersey Manufacturers (its original name when founded in 1913), is a regional insurer based in West Trenton, New Jersey that sells auto insurance coverage in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. NJM does not offer a large selection of coverage packages, but it does offer physical damage coverage for trailers. It also has lower-than-average rates for drivers that have an accident on their record, based on our assessment. As a smaller company, though, NJM’s digital tools may not be quite as robust as the tools provided by other companies, so it may not be the best choice for you if you prefer to handle your insurance online or via a mobile app.

Who NJM may be good for: Based on Bankrate’s study on average car insurance rates, NJM could be worth a look for drivers with an incident on their driving record.

Read full NJM insurance review

Best for drivers looking for multiple policy types

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 822/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,385 for full coverage
Why Travelers made our list: Travelers could be a good choice if you are looking to insure your home and auto with the same provider and want to benefit from a bundling discount. Not only does Travelers offer lower-than-average rates for auto insurance in New Jersey, but they have some of the cheapest homeowners insurance premiums in New Jersey, on average, too. Travelers also offers options that other companies may not, like gap coverage and umbrella policies. You may even earn a discount for driving an electric or hybrid vehicle. While it is true that Travelers’ 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study score was lower than some other companies, it still had a score of 822 which is only just below the Mid-Atlantic region average of 830.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers might be an ideal choice for New Jersey residents looking to bundle their home and auto insurance, given its competitive rates for both. Additionally, those driving electric or hybrid vehicles, or seeking specialized coverage options like gap and umbrella policies, might find Travelers particularly beneficial.

Read full Travelers Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in New Jersey

The Bankrate insurance editorial team issued Bankrate Scores to the most prominent companies that offer New Jersey auto insurance. These Scores run from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best score available. We formulated these scores by first reviewing proprietary 2023 premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services. Then, we compiled third-party ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best, and considered other factors like discount offerings, coverage packages and online services. Our goal is that our holistic scoring system will help you choose the best car insurance company in New Jersey tailored to fit your specific needs.

To help New Jersey drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in New Jersey

Drivers in New Jersey must maintain continuous coverage to avoid potential hefty fines and suspensions to their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. In addition to complying with the law, a sufficient car insurance policy could provide essential financial protection if you are involved in a car accident. Since every driver has their own needs when it comes to auto insurance, no one company will be best for all. For this reason, it may be a good idea to shop around and request quotes from multiple companies. We’ve compiled some things you might want to keep in mind while you’re shopping so that you can find auto insurance in New Jersey that fits your needs.

Collage of man staring at laptop

Average cost of car insurance in New Jersey

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in New Jersey

Driving without insurance in New Jersey

How much is car insurance in New Jersey?

The average cost of car insurance in New Jersey is $1,754 per year for full coverage, according to 2023 data obtained from Quadrant Information Services. Minimum coverage costs an average of $782 each year. This means that New Jersey's minimum coverage is above the national average of $622, while full coverage is well below the national average of $2,014. The higher minimum rate may be related to the high number of urban areas there are in the state, where you will often see elevated rates to reflect increased accident frequency and severity. You should keep in mind that your rates will likely differ from the averages based on your individual rating factors.

Also, compared to the rates of nearby states, New Jersey’s premiums come in below average. Take Pennsylvania, for instance. Although Pennsylvania and New Jersey are neighbors, the average cost for a full coverage policy in Pennsylvania is $2,040 per year, more than $200 higher than New Jersey. New York, one of the most expensive states for car insurance in the country, is even higher, averaging a whopping $3,139 annually for full coverage.

Estimate your car insurance cost in New Jersey

To get a clearer picture of potential car insurance expenses in New Jersey, you can utilize Bankrate’s calculator. By entering just a few personal details, you'll receive an estimate of your car insurance costs. It's important to note that this is just an estimate, not a guaranteed quote, but it serves as a valuable starting point to assist you in budgeting for your car insurance needs.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute