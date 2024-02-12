At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Each state’s department of insurance sets its own rules for how much auto insurance you need to buy. Usually, the rules set minimum levels of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as other coverage types you need to buy before you can legally drive. New Jersey recently implemented changes to the state’s minimum requirements, with more on the horizon. Insurance rates are represented as bodily injury liability per person/bodily injury liability per accident/property damage liability. As of Jan. 1, 2023, drivers must carry 25/50/25 coverage, up from 15/30/5. As of Jan. 1, 2026, drivers will need to have a minimum of 35/70/25.

Car insurance laws in New Jersey

New Jersey insurance regulations are designed to keep drivers safe and help ensure that all drivers have at least a minimum amount of coverage. Here’s what you need to know:

Drivers must meet minimum coverage requirements: Every driver in New Jersey must carry a minimum amount of property damage liability personal injury protection.

Every driver in New Jersey must carry a minimum amount of property damage liability personal injury protection. Drivers must carry no-fault insurance: As a no-fault state, drivers are required to carry New Jersey no-fault car insurance.

As a no-fault state, drivers are required to carry New Jersey no-fault car insurance. Drivers must carry proof of insurance at all times: Drivers must carry proof of insurance in their vehicle at all times and provide proof of coverage when requested by law enforcement. New Jersey recognizes electronic ID cards and physical documentation as acceptable forms of proof of insurance.

Drivers must carry proof of insurance in their vehicle at all times and provide proof of coverage when requested by law enforcement. New Jersey recognizes electronic ID cards and physical documentation as acceptable forms of proof of insurance. Every driver has the right to auto insurance: Every driver in New Jersey has the right to a car insurance policy. Drivers who are denied coverage or cannot afford standard coverage can purchase a Basic Policy under The Automobile Insurance Cost Reduction Act. Additionally, New Jersey drivers who are on federal Medicaid with hospitalization benefits qualify for The Special Automobile Insurance Policy (SAIP), which costs $365 per year.

Liability insurance in New Jersey

New Jersey’s update to its car insurance law is two-fold: not only did the minimum limits increase in 2023, but they will do so again on Jan. 1, 2026. While you can get by on minimum insurance requirements for injury liability and property damage, it may be worth it to buy extra coverage. Minimal insurance may leave you with out-of-pocket expenses in the event of a major accident.

There is no guarantee that minimum liability coverage will pay for the damages associated with an at-fault accident in New Jersey.

For example, if you run a red light and hit another driver in the middle of the intersection, you would be at fault. If you cause $30,000 of damage to the other driver’s car, liability coverage won’t pay the entire bill. Minimum coverage insurance would only cover $25,000 in property damage, which means you would have to pay the other $5,000 out of pocket.

It’s important to remember that the best car insurance policy is not necessarily the cheapest one. Although carrying more insurance than is required will likely cause an increase in your rate, you are often able to add significant coverage without spending a fortune. Increased coverage not only offers peace of mind but could be the wiser financial decision in the long run.

Changes to car insurance minimum requirements in New Jersey

Drivers should be aware of the changing laws regarding New Jersey insurance, because they may face penalties if they’re caught driving with inadequate insurance coverage.

The new mandatory insurance minimums are as follows as of Jan. 1, 2023:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 property damage liability per accident

$15,000 personal injury protection (PIP)

$25,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury per person

$50,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury per accident

As of Jan. 1, 2026, minimum auto insurance coverage in New Jersey will be:

$35,000 bodily injury liability per person

$70,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$35,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury per person

$70,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury per accident

Note here that only the bodily injury liability and uninsured motorist minimum limits will be affected in 2026. Additionally, no changes to New Jersey personal injury protection (PIP) requirements have been announced.

Is New Jersey a no-fault state?

Yes, New Jersey is a no-fault state. In a no-fault state, a driver’s insurance company will automatically pay for their medical expenses and lost wages after an accident, regardless of which driver caused the accident. In a fault state, the at-fault driver’s insurance company is responsible for paying for the other driver’s medical bills.

Because New Jersey is a no-fault state, drivers are required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. The minimum amount of required PIP insurance in New Jersey is $15,000 per person or per accident, but drivers can choose to increase their coverage limits to $250,000 or more.

Penalties for driving without insurance in New Jersey

Driving without car insurance in New Jersey is illegal. Getting caught without insurance comes with heavy consequences, including fines and potential license suspension. After two or more offenses, drivers can also face jail time for driving without insurance.

New Jersey also has strict laws around car insurance fraud. Giving false information to an insurance company when filing a claim or applying for a policy can result in jail time, a $15,000 fine for each fraud accusation and license suspension.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in New Jersey

Many drivers in the state choose to purchase coverage beyond the minimum New Jersey car insurance requirements. Adding endorsement coverage to your policy will increase your monthly premium, but you get a higher level of financial protection. Here are some of the most common add-on coverage types in New Jersey:

Collision coverage : Collision coverage will help pay for your vehicle’s damage after an at-fault accident or if you are hit by an uninsured driver. A deductible may apply and if you have a basic policy, collision coverage may not be an option.

Collision coverage will help pay for your vehicle’s damage after an at-fault accident or if you are hit by an uninsured driver. A deductible may apply and if you have a basic policy, collision coverage may not be an option. Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages related to non-collision events, like fire, flooding, theft and vandalism. As with collision coverage, comprehensive may not be an option for those with a basic policy, and a deductible may apply.

Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages related to non-collision events, like fire, flooding, theft and vandalism. As with collision coverage, comprehensive may not be an option for those with a basic policy, and a deductible may apply. Accident forgiveness: Accident forgiveness will keep your insurance rate from increasing after an at-fault accident. This endorsement usually only applies to your first accident.

Accident forgiveness will keep your insurance rate from increasing after an at-fault accident. This endorsement usually only applies to your first accident. Rental car reimbursement: If your vehicle is out of commission for repairs after a covered claim, rental car reimbursement coverage will help pay for the cost of a rental.

Frequently asked questions