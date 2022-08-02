Best car insurance in Pennsylvania for 2024

Geico, Nationwide, Progressive and Allstate are some of the best Pennsylvania car insurance companies, according to Bankrate’s analysis.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 09, 2024
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania

Bankrate’s research found that Geico, Progressive, Erie, Nationwide and Allstate are among the top auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania. In choosing the best companies, we analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services and other metrics, including customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $2,790 per year for full coverage and $521 per year for minimum coverage. The providers we selected offer below-average rates along with ample potential discounts, various add-on coverage options and helpful digital tools. If you’re shopping for car insurance in Pennsylvania, you may want to get quotes from these carriers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,393
$368
Progressive
4.2
$2,236
$485
Erie
3.8
$1,635
$317
Nationwide
3.9
$1,434
$396
Allstate
3.8
$3,857
$659
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$116/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,393/yr

Customer satisfaction

818/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$186/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,236/yr

Customer satisfaction

814/1,000

Erie

4
Avg. full coverage premium

$136/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,635/yr

Customer satisfaction

863/1,000

Nationwide

4
Avg. full coverage premium

$120/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,434/yr

Customer satisfaction

820/1,000

Allstate

3.9
Avg. full coverage premium

$321/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,857/yr

Customer satisfaction

825/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania

As we searched for the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania, we looked at several aspects of each company. First, we analyzed average auto insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services. We also factored in third-party scores from J.D. Power, AM Best, Standard & Poor’s and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Finally, we researched each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools. We chose these metrics to help give you a well-rounded view of each carrier.

To make understanding our research easier, we combined all this information into a proprietary Bankrate Score. The Scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the more highly that company scored in the underlying categories. Using the Bankrate Score as a guideline helps you quickly identify how the companies stack up.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Pennsylvania drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Pennsylvania

The best car insurance company will be the one that offers you financial protection at a price you can afford. Different drivers have different budgets and insurance needs, so the best company for you will likely be different from the best for someone else. Bankrate’s tips can help point you in the right direction and help you identify the best insurer for you.

How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?

Similar to the national average of $2,542, the average cost of auto insurance in Pennsylvania is $2,790 per year for full coverage. Minimum coverage is a bit cheaper in Pennsylvania, though, at an average of $521 per year versus $740 per year nationally. Full coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania is more expensive than New Jersey, which is $2,547 per year, but is significantly cheaper than New York’s average, which is $3,833 per year.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in Pennsylvania

There are multiple factors that go into car insurance rates, which can make it difficult to accurately estimate how much you can expect to pay on your own. Banrkate created the calculator tool below to help. After you enter some basic information, you will be presented with a rough estimate of your Pennsylvania car insurance costs.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Savings

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute