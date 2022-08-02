Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Pennsylvania for 2024
Geico, Nationwide, Progressive and Allstate are some of the best Pennsylvania car insurance companies, according to Bankrate’s analysis.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania
Bankrate’s research found that Geico, Progressive, Erie, Nationwide and Allstate are among the top auto insurance companies in Pennsylvania. In choosing the best companies, we analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services and other metrics, including customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $2,790 per year for full coverage and $521 per year for minimum coverage. The providers we selected offer below-average rates along with ample potential discounts, various add-on coverage options and helpful digital tools. If you’re shopping for car insurance in Pennsylvania, you may want to get quotes from these carriers.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,393
|
$368
|
4.2
|
$2,236
|
$485
|
3.8
|
$1,635
|
$317
|
3.9
|
$1,434
|
$396
|
3.8
|
$3,857
|
$659
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$116/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,393/yr
Customer satisfaction
818/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico’s robust digital presence is a draw to those who are tech-savvy and value on-the-go convenience. The company offers a full-service online policy portal and a mobile app that is highly-rated, enabling you to handle your policy and manage claims straight from your phone or computer. On the mobile app — which has over 3 million reviews on the App Store and still has a rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 — you can call for roadside assistance, make policy changes, file a claim and pay a bill. The Geico app is also well-rated on Google Play, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 rating.
Who Geico may be good for: Since Geico does the bulk of its business online and over the phone, it could be an excellent choice for tech-savvy drivers who prefer to handle their policies from the convenience of their homes. Geico’s add-on options are somewhat limited, but drivers looking for a standard policy may find just what they are looking for.
Read full Geico review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$186/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,236/yr
Customer satisfaction
814/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive’s Name Your Price tool can make buying car insurance in Pennsylvania a breeze. On Progressive’s website, shoppers can key in their max budget, and the company will present a coverage package based on their desired payment amount. Drivers can also include several coverage options to tailor their policy to their needs, like ridesharing coverage, which may be a good option for those working for Uber or Lyft. Gap insurance and three types of accident forgiveness are also available. However, Progressive has a below-average score on both the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Read full Progressive review
-
-
Erie
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$136/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,635/yr
Customer satisfaction
863/1,000
-
Why Erie made our list: With Erie, drivers can choose from a number of optional endorsements to expand their vehicle-related protection, such as new and better car replacement coverage, first accident forgiveness and pet coverage if a pet is injured in an accident. Additionally, Erie earned first place for the Mid-Atlantic region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. This means that Erie pairs top-notch customer service with low average rates in Pennsylvania.
Read full Erie review
-
-
Nationwide
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$120/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,434/yr
Customer satisfaction
820/1,000
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide’s average full coverage premiums are lower than the Pennsylvania average (by a whopping 47 percent), and you might save even more by qualifying for the company’s many discount opportunities like the good student, automatic payments and paperless discounts. Additionally, Nationwide offers not one but two telematics programs, SmartRide and SmartMiles.
Read full Nationwide review
-
-
Allstate
3.9
3.9
Avg. full coverage premium
$321/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,857/yr
Customer satisfaction
825/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers Pennsylvania drivers flexible options when it comes to managing claims and purchasing a policy. With the company’s various online resources, including an online quoting tool, policy portal and mobile app, you can purchase and manage your policy easily online. On the other hand, if you’d prefer to speak with an agent, Allstate also offers a network of local agents throughout Pennsylvania. If you need after-hours assistance, Allstate’s 24/7 contact center may be able to help. No matter how you prefer to handle your policy, Allstate offers options. However, Allstate’s average rate is higher than the state average, so it may not be the best choice if you are on a tight budget.
Read full Allstate review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania
As we searched for the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania, we looked at several aspects of each company. First, we analyzed average auto insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services. We also factored in third-party scores from J.D. Power, AM Best, Standard & Poor’s and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Finally, we researched each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and digital tools. We chose these metrics to help give you a well-rounded view of each carrier.
To make understanding our research easier, we combined all this information into a proprietary Bankrate Score. The Scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the more highly that company scored in the underlying categories. Using the Bankrate Score as a guideline helps you quickly identify how the companies stack up.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Pennsylvania drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Pennsylvania
The best car insurance company will be the one that offers you financial protection at a price you can afford. Different drivers have different budgets and insurance needs, so the best company for you will likely be different from the best for someone else. Bankrate’s tips can help point you in the right direction and help you identify the best insurer for you.
Related content:
Ready for your quote?
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Pennsylvania
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?
Similar to the national average of $2,542, the average cost of auto insurance in Pennsylvania is $2,790 per year for full coverage. Minimum coverage is a bit cheaper in Pennsylvania, though, at an average of $521 per year versus $740 per year nationally. Full coverage car insurance in Pennsylvania is more expensive than New Jersey, which is $2,547 per year, but is significantly cheaper than New York’s average, which is $3,833 per year.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Pricedale
|$2,651
|-5%
|Hibbs
|$2,701
|-3%
|Sylvania
|$2,927
|+5%
|Pittsburgh
|$2,760
|-1%
|Farmington
|$2,714
|-3%
|Mount Braddock
|$2,678
|-4%
|Elverson
|$2,616
|-6%
|Atglen
|$2,660
|-5%
|Kimberton
|$2,849
|+2%
|Philadelphia
|$4,762
|+52%
|Reading
|$2,690
|-4%
|Norristown
|$3,037
|+8%
|Sadsburyville
|$2,772
|-1%
|Valley Forge
|$3,136
|+12%
|Glen Mills
|$3,093
|+10%
|Honey Brook
|$2,620
|-6%
|Avella
|$2,662
|-5%
|La Belle
|$2,726
|-2%
|Snydersburg
|$2,641
|-6%
|Erie
|$2,619
|-6%
|Gillett
|$2,782
|-0%
|Lewisville
|$2,859
|+2%
|Creamery
|$3,016
|+8%
|Devon
|$3,169
|+13%
|Landenberg
|$2,741
|-2%
|Oaks
|$2,998
|+7%
|Uledi
|$2,813
|+1%
|Glassport
|$2,656
|-5%
|Wilmerding
|$2,666
|-5%
|Lederach
|$2,971
|+6%
|Lincoln University
|$2,607
|-7%
|West Grove
|$2,718
|-3%
|West Chester
|$2,754
|-1%
|Collegeville
|$2,835
|+2%
|Canton
|$2,798
|+0%
|Lawrenceville
|$2,782
|-0%
|Blue Bell
|$3,046
|+9%
|Southeastern
|$3,326
|+18%
|Gwynedd Valley
|$3,041
|+9%
|Modena
|$2,804
|+0%
|Herman
|$2,637
|-6%
|Liberty
|$2,794
|+0%
|Devault
|$2,862
|+3%
|Sassamansville
|$2,884
|+3%
|West Point
|$2,999
|+7%
|Woodlyn
|$3,257
|+15%
|Royersford
|$2,856
|+2%
|Bridgeport
|$3,170
|+13%
|Morris Run
|$2,783
|-0%
|Grover
|$2,917
|+4%
|Barto
|$2,768
|-1%
|Plymouth Meeting
|$3,144
|+12%
|North Wales
|$2,882
|+3%
|Unionville
|$2,901
|+4%
|Cedars
|$3,007
|+7%
|Elrama
|$2,769
|-1%
|Mammoth
|$2,657
|-5%
|Duquesne
|$2,670
|-4%
|Taylorstown
|$2,808
|+1%
|Fayette City
|$2,695
|-3%
|Forestville
|$2,699
|-3%
|Delaware Water Gap
|$3,003
|+7%
|Wysox
|$2,801
|+0%
|Drexel Hill
|$3,258
|+15%
|Feasterville Trevose
|$2,988
|+7%
|Starrucca
|$2,997
|+7%
|Scranton
|$2,941
|+5%
|Perkasie
|$2,679
|-4%
|Kelton
|$2,879
|+3%
|Pottstown
|$2,840
|+2%
|Thornton
|$2,923
|+5%
|Hatfield
|$2,866
|+3%
|Wynnewood
|$3,246
|+15%
|Frederick
|$2,883
|+3%
|Mount Pleasant
|$2,709
|-3%
|Vicksburg
|$2,518
|-10%
|Widnoon
|$2,708
|-3%
|Mill Village
|$2,587
|-8%
|Smithfield
|$2,683
|-4%
|Sheakleyville
|$2,751
|-1%
|Wellsboro
|$2,779
|-0%
|Downingtown
|$2,727
|-2%
|Coatesville
|$2,756
|-1%
|Holmes
|$3,256
|+15%
|Conshohocken
|$3,168
|+13%
|Mainland
|$2,975
|+6%
|Lansdale
|$2,862
|+3%
|Glenmoore
|$2,749
|-1%
|Brandamore
|$2,789
|-0%
|King Of Prussia
|$3,099
|+10%
|Dawson
|$2,674
|-4%
|Joffre
|$2,652
|-5%
|Adah
|$2,706
|-3%
|Paoli
|$3,132
|+12%
|Saint Peters
|$2,821
|+1%
|Concordville
|$3,308
|+17%
|Chester Springs
|$2,719
|-3%
|Cochranville
|$2,613
|-7%
|Kemblesville
|$2,875
|+3%
|Toughkenamon
|$2,774
|-1%
|Spring House
|$2,946
|+5%
|Malvern
|$2,971
|+6%
|Lyndell
|$2,844
|+2%
|Columbia Cross Roads
|$2,803
|+0%
|Denbo
|$2,655
|-5%
|Mckeesport
|$2,689
|-4%
|Grindstone
|$2,704
|-3%
|Forbes Road
|$2,659
|-5%
|Fairview Village
|$3,038
|+8%
|Chadds Ford
|$3,065
|+9%
|Harleysville
|$2,821
|+1%
|Birchrunville
|$2,847
|+2%
|Berwyn
|$3,140
|+12%
|Thorndale
|$2,729
|-2%
|Salina
|$2,686
|-4%
|Vestaburg
|$2,669
|-4%
|Cokeburg
|$2,670
|-4%
|Allison
|$2,705
|-3%
|Gibbon Glade
|$2,715
|-3%
|New Salem
|$2,697
|-3%
|Star Junction
|$2,693
|-4%
|Oak Ridge
|$2,941
|+5%
|Donora
|$2,648
|-5%
|Isabella
|$2,717
|-3%
|Melcroft
|$2,713
|-3%
|Hostetter
|$2,653
|-5%
|Martin
|$2,685
|-4%
|Crown
|$2,644
|-5%
|Riceville
|$2,535
|-10%
|Parker Ford
|$2,849
|+2%
|Bovard
|$2,655
|-5%
|Blossburg
|$2,782
|-0%
|Knoxville
|$2,800
|+0%
|Morris
|$2,782
|-0%
|Nicholson
|$2,781
|-0%
|Garnet Valley
|$3,219
|+14%
|Newfoundland
|$2,983
|+7%
|Camptown
|$2,935
|+5%
|Jessup
|$2,927
|+5%
|Taylor
|$2,924
|+5%
|Chalfont
|$2,732
|-2%
|East Greenville
|$2,860
|+2%
|Wyalusing
|$2,815
|+1%
|Gradyville
|$3,062
|+9%
|Levittown
|$2,923
|+5%
|Wayne
|$3,170
|+13%
|Southview
|$2,767
|-1%
|Scenery Hill
|$2,672
|-4%
|North Apollo
|$2,679
|-4%
|Turkey City
|$2,905
|+4%
|Bentleyville
|$2,647
|-5%
|Vanderbilt
|$2,679
|-4%
|Brownfield
|$2,683
|-4%
|United
|$2,664
|-5%
|Callery
|$2,630
|-6%
|Sagamore
|$2,689
|-4%
|Rouseville
|$2,642
|-5%
|Fredericktown
|$2,672
|-4%
|North Versailles
|$2,666
|-5%
|Point Marion
|$2,714
|-3%
|Keisterville
|$2,687
|-4%
|Jenkintown
|$3,247
|+15%
|Stroudsburg
|$2,990
|+7%
|Tylersport
|$2,990
|+7%
|Springtown
|$2,808
|+1%
|Susquehanna
|$2,868
|+3%
|Lehigh Valley
|$2,803
|+0%
|Hawley
|$3,001
|+7%
|Newtown Square
|$3,154
|+12%
|Ransom
|$2,843
|+2%
|Pipersville
|$2,788
|-0%
|East Texas
|$2,562
|-9%
|Minisink Hills
|$3,159
|+12%
|Poyntelle
|$3,124
|+11%
|Blakeslee
|$3,047
|+9%
|Norwood
|$3,299
|+17%
|Chestnut Ridge
|$2,697
|-3%
|Dravosburg
|$2,638
|-6%
|Merrittstown
|$2,706
|-3%
|North Washington
|$2,716
|-3%
|Mill Run
|$2,707
|-3%
|Cardale
|$2,702
|-3%
|Southwest
|$2,661
|-5%
|Sandy Lake
|$2,639
|-6%
|Leisenring
|$2,680
|-4%
|Osceola
|$2,797
|+0%
|Lemont Furnace
|$2,671
|-4%
|Kennett Square
|$2,813
|+1%
|Schwenksville
|$2,870
|+3%
|Lafayette Hill
|$3,184
|+13%
|Mont Clare
|$2,876
|+3%
|Phoenixville
|$2,790
|-0%
|Normalville
|$2,713
|-3%
|Spring City
|$2,716
|-3%
|Immaculata
|$2,908
|+4%
|Wagontown
|$2,806
|+1%
|East Vandergrift
|$2,695
|-3%
|Lake Lynn
|$2,706
|-3%
|Newell
|$2,682
|-4%
|Wickhaven
|$2,676
|-4%
|Luxor
|$2,662
|-5%
|Le Raysville
|$2,845
|+2%
|Rushland
|$2,747
|-2%
|Honesdale
|$2,963
|+6%
|Furlong
|$2,764
|-1%
|Bensalem
|$3,104
|+11%
|Media
|$3,188
|+13%
|Allentown
|$2,608
|-7%
|Olyphant
|$2,915
|+4%
|Holicong
|$2,887
|+3%
|Broomall
|$3,213
|+14%
|Brier Hill
|$2,701
|-3%
|Saint Petersburg
|$2,676
|-4%
|Mainesburg
|$2,787
|-0%
|Red Hill
|$2,854
|+2%
|Scotrun
|$3,036
|+8%
|Thompson
|$2,904
|+4%
|Masontown
|$2,690
|-4%
|Crabtree
|$2,659
|-5%
|West Alexander
|$2,674
|-4%
|Yatesboro
|$2,690
|-4%
|Amity
|$2,674
|-4%
|Whitney
|$2,653
|-5%
|Charleroi
|$2,652
|-5%
|Lackawaxen
|$3,027
|+8%
|Old Forge
|$2,929
|+5%
|Salfordville
|$2,957
|+6%
|Fountainville
|$2,742
|-2%
|Ambler
|$3,091
|+10%
|White Mills
|$2,961
|+6%
|Sugar Run
|$2,813
|+1%
|Prospect Park
|$3,248
|+15%
|Damascus
|$3,002
|+7%
|Shohola
|$3,024
|+8%
|Oreland
|$3,173
|+13%
|Mc Clellandtown
|$2,705
|-3%
|Ohiopyle
|$2,705
|-3%
|Dunbar
|$2,669
|-4%
|Tioga
|$2,789
|-0%
|Prosperity
|$2,678
|-4%
|Nelson
|$2,790
|-0%
|Reno
|$2,680
|-4%
|North Springfield
|$2,586
|-8%
|Hendersonville
|$2,753
|-1%
|Avondale
|$2,759
|-1%
|Suplee
|$2,771
|-1%
|Mansfield
|$2,780
|-0%
|Beach Lake
|$2,978
|+7%
|Lahaska
|$2,758
|-1%
|Athens
|$2,753
|-1%
|Hop Bottom
|$2,838
|+2%
|Moscow
|$2,744
|-2%
|Rowland
|$3,147
|+12%
|Narberth
|$3,267
|+16%
|Pocono Pines
|$3,053
|+9%
|Waymart
|$2,946
|+5%
|Richlandtown
|$2,684
|-4%
|Warminster
|$2,772
|-1%
|Starlight
|$2,979
|+7%
|Friendsville
|$2,864
|+3%
|Milan
|$2,768
|-1%
|Fort Washington
|$3,165
|+13%
|Ebervale
|$2,565
|-8%
|Shawnee On Delaware
|$3,159
|+12%
|Union Dale
|$2,861
|+3%
|Haverford
|$3,213
|+14%
|Forest City
|$2,836
|+2%
|Lake Como
|$2,992
|+7%
|Wycombe
|$2,769
|-1%
|Villanova
|$3,186
|+13%
|Montgomeryville
|$2,866
|+3%
|Edgemont
|$3,083
|+10%
|Millrift
|$3,017
|+8%
|Carbondale
|$2,967
|+6%
|Greeley
|$3,031
|+8%
|Moosic
|$2,914
|+4%
|Glenside
|$3,214
|+14%
|Marshalls Creek
|$3,165
|+13%
|Bryn Athyn
|$3,235
|+15%
|Everson
|$2,690
|-4%
|East Pittsburgh
|$2,755
|-1%
|Beallsville
|$2,663
|-5%
|Prompton
|$2,965
|+6%
|Kunkletown
|$2,976
|+6%
|Tatamy
|$2,557
|-9%
|Dublin
|$2,718
|-3%
|Dresher
|$3,171
|+13%
|Southampton
|$2,828
|+1%
|Morton
|$3,226
|+14%
|Mount Pocono
|$3,055
|+9%
|Trumbauersville
|$2,810
|+1%
|Preston Park
|$2,986
|+7%
|Forest Grove
|$2,886
|+3%
|Quakertown
|$2,680
|-4%
|Erwinna
|$2,781
|-0%
|Morrisville
|$2,827
|+1%
|Havertown
|$3,216
|+14%
|Monroeton
|$2,787
|-0%
|Ulster
|$2,775
|-1%
|Gladwyne
|$3,224
|+14%
|Pocono Lake
|$3,038
|+8%
|South Canaan
|$3,080
|+10%
|Slatedale
|$2,572
|-8%
|Kresgeville
|$2,985
|+7%
|Tamiment
|$3,047
|+9%
|Marcus Hook
|$3,220
|+14%
|Croydon
|$3,083
|+10%
|Riegelsville
|$2,697
|-3%
|Laceyville
|$2,769
|-1%
|Buck Hill Falls
|$3,163
|+13%
|Paupack
|$3,018
|+8%
|Sterling
|$2,949
|+6%
|Silverdale
|$2,839
|+2%
|Bunola
|$2,691
|-4%
|Pitcairn
|$2,627
|-6%
|White
|$2,702
|-3%
|Perkiomenville
|$2,861
|+2%
|Point Pleasant
|$2,904
|+4%
|Springville
|$2,844
|+2%
|Cheyney
|$2,937
|+5%
|Connellsville
|$2,677
|-4%
|Jamestown
|$2,659
|-5%
|Granville Summit
|$2,797
|+0%
|Exton
|$2,797
|+0%
|Gwynedd
|$2,887
|+3%
|Gilbertsville
|$2,857
|+2%
|Zieglerville
|$2,861
|+3%
|Uwchland
|$2,850
|+2%
|Youngstown
|$2,653
|-5%
|Lamartine
|$2,648
|-5%
|Wendel
|$2,648
|-5%
|Arnot
|$2,905
|+4%
|Gipsy
|$2,740
|-2%
|Nu Mine
|$2,707
|-3%
|Van Voorhis
|$2,798
|+0%
|West Finley
|$2,688
|-4%
|New Geneva
|$2,685
|-4%
|Hopwood
|$2,668
|-4%
|Distant
|$2,699
|-3%
|Milanville
|$2,988
|+7%
|South Montrose
|$2,982
|+7%
|Archbald
|$2,912
|+4%
|Hallstead
|$2,835
|+2%
|Greentown
|$3,045
|+9%
|Blooming Glen
|$2,818
|+1%
|Hatboro
|$2,967
|+6%
|Souderton
|$2,842
|+2%
|Danboro
|$2,859
|+2%
|Jamison
|$2,765
|-1%
|Washington Crossing
|$2,782
|-0%
|Turtle Creek
|$2,738
|-2%
|Leckrone
|$2,702
|-3%
|Coulters
|$2,696
|-3%
|Dickerson Run
|$2,674
|-4%
|Schenley
|$2,668
|-4%
|Tylersburg
|$2,657
|-5%
|Hiller
|$2,689
|-4%
|Markleysburg
|$2,742
|-2%
|Elgin
|$2,600
|-7%
|Covington
|$2,777
|-0%
|Claysville
|$2,677
|-4%
|Ford Cliff
|$2,670
|-4%
|Mc Kees Rocks
|$2,687
|-4%
|Perryopolis
|$2,687
|-4%
|West Pittsburg
|$2,679
|-4%
|Kingsley
|$2,840
|+2%
|Telford
|$2,668
|-4%
|Matamoras
|$3,010
|+8%
|Warren Center
|$2,824
|+1%
|Milford
|$3,030
|+8%
|Peckville
|$2,719
|-3%
|Tafton
|$3,012
|+8%
|Burgettstown
|$2,651
|-5%
|Willow Grove
|$3,127
|+11%
|Pocono Lake Preserve
|$3,148
|+12%
|South Sterling
|$2,989
|+7%
|East Smithfield
|$2,769
|-1%
|Ottsville
|$2,749
|-1%
|Bristol
|$3,042
|+9%
|Pocono Manor
|$3,162
|+12%
|Parker
|$2,603
|-7%
|Sabinsville
|$2,777
|-0%
|East Stroudsburg
|$3,044
|+9%
|Henryville
|$3,044
|+9%
|Jermyn
|$2,930
|+5%
|Flourtown
|$3,205
|+14%
|Langhorne
|$2,915
|+4%
|Ridley Park
|$3,252
|+15%
|Alba
|$2,924
|+5%
|Westland
|$2,788
|-0%
|Fairbank
|$2,695
|-3%
|Bushkill
|$3,055
|+9%
|Clarks Summit
|$2,939
|+5%
|Jackson
|$2,857
|+2%
|South Gibson
|$2,865
|+3%
|Wallingford
|$3,199
|+14%
|Canadensis
|$3,060
|+9%
|Harford
|$2,843
|+2%
|Brownsville
|$2,702
|-3%
|Oliver
|$2,670
|-4%
|Hannastown
|$2,659
|-5%
|Meadow Lands
|$2,776
|-1%
|Marianna
|$2,687
|-4%
|Seminole
|$2,700
|-3%
|Elkland
|$2,795
|+0%
|Pleasant Unity
|$2,652
|-5%
|Carversville
|$2,785
|-0%
|Newtown
|$2,802
|+0%
|Huntingdon Valley
|$3,232
|+15%
|Stevensville
|$2,824
|+1%
|Little Meadows
|$2,856
|+2%
|Colmar
|$2,857
|+2%
|Portland
|$2,576
|-8%
|Great Bend
|$2,834
|+2%
|Kintnersville
|$2,721
|-3%
|Swarthmore
|$3,210
|+14%
|Reeders
|$3,003
|+7%
|Lakeville
|$2,977
|+6%
|Earlington
|$2,969
|+6%
|Doylestown
|$2,730
|-2%
|Skytop
|$3,165
|+13%
|Herrick Center
|$2,865
|+3%
|Lanesboro
|$2,979
|+7%
|Richboro
|$2,799
|+0%
|Ardmore
|$3,221
|+14%
|Lenoxville
|$2,841
|+2%
|Lakewood
|$2,999
|+7%
|Line Lexington
|$2,706
|-3%
|Lumberville
|$2,774
|-1%
|Neffs
|$2,562
|-9%
|Fairless Hills
|$2,918
|+4%
|Mechanicsville
|$2,742
|-2%
|Pennsburg
|$2,869
|+3%
|Montrose
|$2,848
|+2%
|Zionhill
|$2,839
|+2%
|Palm
|$2,860
|+2%
|Sumneytown
|$3,009
|+8%
|Crum Lynne
|$3,273
|+16%
|Springfield
|$3,212
|+14%
|Rural Ridge
|$2,642
|-5%
|Troy
|$2,806
|+1%
|Brookhaven
|$3,215
|+14%
|Brodheadsville
|$2,985
|+7%
|Unity House
|$3,157
|+12%
|Atlasburg
|$3,031
|+8%
|Long Pond
|$3,040
|+9%
|Bryn Mawr
|$3,193
|+13%
|Glenolden
|$3,334
|+18%
|Glen Riddle Lima
|$3,307
|+17%
|Tobyhanna
|$3,071
|+10%
|Aston
|$3,198
|+14%
|Effort
|$3,018
|+8%
|Tyler Hill
|$2,987
|+7%
|Brackney
|$2,848
|+2%
|Limeport
|$2,830
|+1%
|Pleasant Mount
|$2,992
|+7%
|Fleetville
|$2,599
|-7%
|Sellersville
|$2,686
|-4%
|Richeyville
|$2,657
|-5%
|Champion
|$2,712
|-3%
|Uniontown
|$2,674
|-4%
|Fairchance
|$2,692
|-4%
|Gilbert
|$2,993
|+7%
|Pocono Summit
|$3,045
|+9%
|New Hope
|$2,778
|-0%
|Horsham
|$2,909
|+4%
|Old Zionsville
|$2,579
|-8%
|Bartonsville
|$2,998
|+7%
|Penns Park
|$2,902
|+4%
|Warrington
|$2,772
|-1%
|Milford Square
|$2,833
|+2%
|Meshoppen
|$2,783
|-0%
|Woxall
|$2,981
|+7%
|New Milford
|$2,839
|+2%
|Cresco
|$3,053
|+9%
|Sciota
|$2,999
|+7%
|Sayre
|$2,746
|-2%
|Abington
|$3,173
|+13%
|Saylorsburg
|$2,993
|+7%
|Rome
|$2,829
|+1%
|West Leisenring
|$2,680
|-4%
|Torrance
|$2,667
|-5%
|Mc Grann
|$2,677
|-4%
|Gaines
|$2,798
|+0%
|Ellsworth
|$2,658
|-5%
|East Millsboro
|$2,723
|-2%
|Hydetown
|$2,541
|-9%
|Roaring Branch
|$2,785
|-0%
|Indian Head
|$2,712
|-3%
|West Middletown
|$2,807
|+1%
|Republic
|$2,705
|-3%
|Elderton
|$2,683
|-4%
|Westfield
|$2,793
|+0%
|Blanchard
|$2,532
|-10%
|Swiftwater
|$3,028
|+8%
|Upper Black Eddy
|$2,716
|-3%
|Lawton
|$2,846
|+2%
|Analomink
|$3,166
|+13%
|Equinunk
|$2,996
|+7%
|Hilltown
|$2,722
|-2%
|Tannersville
|$3,009
|+8%
|Towanda
|$2,781
|-0%
|Dingmans Ferry
|$3,032
|+8%
|Revere
|$2,873
|+3%
|New Albany
|$2,800
|+0%
|Pineville
|$2,765
|-1%
|Chalk Hill
|$2,685
|-4%
|Millerton
|$2,802
|+0%
|Middlebury Center
|$2,785
|-0%
|Monongahela
|$2,655
|-5%
|Green Lane
|$2,839
|+2%
|Folsom
|$3,241
|+15%
|Waltersburg
|$2,691
|-4%
|Curllsville
|$2,887
|+3%
|Ronco
|$2,690
|-4%
|Clark
|$2,718
|-3%
|Mendenhall
|$2,942
|+5%
|Braddock
|$2,753
|-1%
|Daisytown
|$2,652
|-5%
|Smock
|$2,689
|-4%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Pennsylvania
There are multiple factors that go into car insurance rates, which can make it difficult to accurately estimate how much you can expect to pay on your own. Banrkate created the calculator tool below to help. After you enter some basic information, you will be presented with a rough estimate of your Pennsylvania car insurance costs.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.