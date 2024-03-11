At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Pennsylvania is a “choice no-fault” state that requires drivers to carry first-party benefits coverage, otherwise known as personal injury protection (PIP).

Pennsylvania drivers are legally required to carry a minimum of $5,000 of medical benefits coverage to comply with the state's minimum car insurance coverage laws.

Adding optional PIP coverage in Pennsylvania can provide payments towards medical-related expenses — including lost wages, disability and rehab costs — and death benefits.

PIP coverage does not pay for any damage to a vehicle or property.

Personal injury protection in Pennsylvania is a standard type of medical coverage offered on car insurance policies in no-fault states.To meet the state’s auto insurance requirement, Pennsylvania drivers must carry at least $5,000 in First Party Benefits (FPB) coverage, which is commonly known as personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, however there are several options for more enhanced coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team explains the nuances of coverage selection on your Pennsylvania auto insurance policy, whom PIP covers and how it works to help you determine which option best meets your financial needs.

What is PIP insurance?

Depending on your coverage selection, PIP coverage in Pennsylvania can help cover medical payments, lost wages and funeral expenses should you be involved in an accident, regardless of fault. Since Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, PIP also provides coverage to your passengers and resident family members injured in someone else’s vehicle or as a pedestrian.

Pennsylvania policyholders won’t see the term “personal injury protection” in their policy paperwork. Instead, they will see the terms First Party Benefits, Optional First Party Benefits and medical expense benefits to describe what is traditionally called PIP coverage.

How does Pennsylvania PIP work?

The state of Pennsylvania requires insurers to offer medical expense benefit insurance up to at least $100,000. However, policyholders can choose the minimum $5,000 option by completing a coverage selection form. If you carry the minimum requirement and are involved in an accident, you can only claim up to $5,000 for medical payments coverage on your policy. The $5,000 minimum of medical payments does not include lost wages coverage.

Medical expense coverage may be available at a limit above $100,000 depending on your insurance provider. In addition, you could add one or a combination of the following Optional First Party Benefits in varying limits:

Income loss benefit: This option will help cover lost salary if you are unable to work following an approved claim. In most cases, you will be covered for 80 percent of your gross income, up to the limits of your policy.

This option will help cover lost salary if you are unable to work following an approved claim. In most cases, you will be covered for 80 percent of your gross income, up to the limits of your policy. Funeral expense benefit: Provides payment toward reasonable and necessary expenses for funeral or cremation costs.

Provides payment toward reasonable and necessary expenses for funeral or cremation costs. Accidental death benefit: With this benefit, if a person who is involved in an accident dies within 24 months of the accident due to injuries sustained, their beneficiary will receive a payment.

With this benefit, if a person who is involved in an accident dies within 24 months of the accident due to injuries sustained, their beneficiary will receive a payment. Extraordinary medical benefits coverage limits option: This option provides more robust coverage, by offering an amount above the maximum that is usually paid out in a claim, which is $100,000. Typically this coverage has a lifetime limit of $1 million.

Is PIP required in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania requires some form of medical benefits coverage for you and your passengers up to $5,000. This pays towards medical bills for you, your passengers or any others covered by your policy — regardless of who is at fault for the accident — up to the $5,000 limit. Many people consider Pennsylvania a PIP insurance state due to this requirement.

Pennsylvania requires other minimum coverage types for drivers, in addition to the medical benefits. This includes:

$15,000 bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$5,000 property damage liability per accident

Whether carrying PIP coverage or the liability minimums, it is important to remember only purchasing the minimum coverage is more likely to result in a higher risk of out-of-pocket expenses. For instance, if you purchase the $5,000 in medical benefits coverage, this may not be enough to cover expenses for multiple injuries for you and your passengers. Additionally, purchasing the minimum would not provide any additional financial protection if you are out of work due to the injuries sustained.

While drivers looking for cheap Pennsylvania car insurance may want to select limited tort since it tends to reduce the premium drastically, it may be beneficial to speak with a licensed agent before doing so.

How much does PIP cost in Pennsylvania?

The 2024 average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $521 annually for minimum coverage and $2,790 per year for full coverage car insurance. Like any other coverage you select for an auto insurance policy, the amount PIP costs is dependent on how much you purchase. While $5,000 of medical payments is the minimum required, you can increase this amount.

Auto insurance rates, including the coverage options, are determined by a number of factors. These factors include your age, ZIP code, vehicle, driving history and several other personal factors. If you are interested in adding higher PIP coverage amounts to your policy, you can work with a licensed insurance agent to understand the options and rates.

Frequently asked questions