Cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania in 2024
Atlantic States, Auto-Owners and Erie offer some of the lowest-priced insurance coverage for Pennsylvania drivers.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania drivers pay an average cost of $521 for minimum coverage and $2,790 for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance. These averages aren't far from the national averages, which are $740 for minimum and $2,542 for full coverage. If you live in the Keystone State, you're probably looking for the cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania. Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes three licensed agents with real-world experience, did the legwork to find the companies offering the most affordable rates, so you can make a good decision for your own policy.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Atlantic States
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Geico
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Atlantic States and Donegal
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Donegal
Cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania for minimum coverage
Like most states, Pennsylvania has certain requirements for minimum coverage, and your policy needs to meet these requirements for you to drive legally in the state. Pennsylvania's requirements include liability coverage, along with personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Bankrate's research showed that Atlantic States offers some of the lowest average rates for minimum coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
Atlantic States
|
$26
|
$313
|
- $208
|
$26
|
$313
|
- $208
|
$26
|
$317
|
- $204
|
Donegal
|
$27
|
$327
|
- $194
|
$29
|
$349
|
- $172
Minimum coverage requirements for Pennsylvania drivers
Pennsylvania requires that all drivers maintain at least the following minimum liability coverage:
- $15,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $30,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $5,000 property damage liability per accident
- $5,000 personal injury protection (PIP, called “First-Party Benefits” or “FPB” in Pennsylvania)
Your Pennsylvania insurance company must also offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to all drivers, although these options can be declined in writing. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, but drivers can choose between two “tort” options. Limited tort gives drivers the right to sue an at-fault party for medical expenses, but not pain, suffering or any nonmedical expenses. Full tort means that drivers can sue for both medical and nonmedical costs associated with injuries in an accident.
Although purchasing the minimum amount of required car insurance will allow you to legally drive, you may want to purchase higher liability limits to better protect your finances if you cause an accident. You could also consider collision and comprehensive coverage to provide coverage for damage to your own vehicle. This is called “full coverage car insurance” and is generally a requirement if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania for full coverage
Full coverage car insurance consists of liability insurance and PIP along with collision and comprehensive coverage, which will pay for repairs to your own car following an at-fault accident or other vehicle mishap. To find cheap car insurance in Pennsylvania for full coverage, we gathered average rates for the insurers writing policies in the state. Geico stood out as the company with the most affordable rates for full coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$116
|
$1,393
|
- $1,397
|
$120
|
$1,434
|
- $1,356
|
$120
|
$1,437
|
- $1,353
|
$123
|
$1,481
|
- $1,309
|
$136
|
$1,635
|
- $1,155
Cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania for drivers with prior incidents
Generally, individuals with a clean driving record will earn the lowest rates for car insurance. Insurers reason that those who have had infractions are more likely to file claims — making them a higher risk to insure. But if you have a ticket or other infraction on your record, you may still be able to find cheap auto insurance in Pennsylvania. If this is the case for you, it can be a good idea to take your time and shop around before settling on a policy — asking for quotes from several companies may lead you to a bargain price.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Atlantic States
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Atlantic States
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Erie
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Pennsylvania with a speeding ticket: Atlantic States
Speeding ticket convictions are common, but they still increase the cost of car insurance. Getting a speeding ticket in Pennsylvania takes the average full coverage premium up to $3,018 per year and the average minimum coverage premium to $572 per year. Each company listed below, though, has far lower-than-average premiums for both minimum and full coverage, even when a speeding ticket is factored in. Atlantic States's average rates were the lowest of any company on our list.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Atlantic States
|
$313
|
$2,290
|
Donegal
|
$327
|
$2,318
|
$329
|
$1,559
|
$338
|
$1,716
|
$413
|
$2,214
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Pennsylvania with an at-fault accident: Atlantic States
Car insurance rates increase after even a single at-fault accident. If you’ve caused one accident, insurers view you as more likely to cause more in the future, which may result in claims. Your rate will depend on the severity of your accident, the rest of your driving history and your other personal rating factors, but below are the five cheapest car insurance companies in Pennsylvania with a single at-fault accident factored into the rates. Based on our research, Atlantic States offered the cheapest average rate for minimum coverage, while Erie came in on top with its average rate for full coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Atlantic States
|
$313
|
$2,290
|
$383
|
$1,894
|
$471
|
$1,961
|
$484
|
$2,246
|
Donegal
|
$496
|
$3,564
Cheapest rates in Pennsylvania for high-risk drivers: USAA
There are a lot of ways to be deemed a high-risk driver in Pennsylvania, including having numerous moving violations, at-fault accidents or a combination of the two. A single major violation, like a DUI or reckless driving conviction, is also likely to peg you as a high-risk driver. To find cheap insurance, Pennsylvania drivers with high-risk profiles may want to shop around. Keep in mind that not all companies will write high-risk coverage, though, so be sure to talk to a representative to discuss your eligibility. Below are five companies that offer cheap auto insurance in Pennsylvania for drivers with a single DUI conviction. USAA's rates were the lowest.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$532
|
$3,530
|
$542
|
$2,659
|
$559
|
$2,583
|
$614
|
$3,176
|
$754
|
$3,111
Bankrate’s take: Perhaps the most serious infraction a driver can earn is a DUI. Pennsylvania takes a very serious view on DUIs, and there are multiple penalties you may face if you are convicted of one. Multiple infractions lead to even harsher consequences. One consequence is that your car insurance company may no longer be willing to underwrite your policy. Some carriers will not write policies for those with a DUI on their record. This is because of the possibility that you may have future infractions, which could lead to costly claims — something that insurers want to avoid. In that case, you may need to shop around, and may even need to consider a high-risk insurer.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Pennsylvania
Age is one of the factors that impacts your premium rate in Pennsylvania. Generally, your rate will start out fairly high when you are young, and will gradually decrease as you age and gain more experience behind the wheel. Your rate, in most cases, will continue to decline until you reach about the age of 70, when it may start to increase slightly again to reflect the higher rate of accidents among senior citizens. Pennsylvania does not allow insurance providers to take gender into account when calculating insurance premiums, so you should not experience a difference in insurance rates based on your gender.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Donegal
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Atlantic States and Erie
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Erie
Cheapest Pennsylvania car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Donegal
Teen drivers have less experience on the road, which leads to a greater likelihood of accidents. Because of this, car insurance companies tend to charge higher rates for younger drivers. When looking for cheap car insurance, Pennsylvania drivers with teens on their policy may want to request quotes from several companies. Student discounts and other discounts for young drivers can help lower your rate. Shopping around may help you find the company that charges the lowest rates for your family, and you may want to start with these cheap carriers:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
Donegal
|
$618
|
$4,163
|
$627
|
$2,237
|
$647
|
$3,315
|
Atlantic States
|
$670
|
$4,663
|
$686
|
$3,852
Bankrate’s take: Our rating methodology looks at rates for a 16-year-old driver on their parents' policy. Young people at this age generally have a minimum amount of experience, and statistics show that they are more likely to engage in unsafe behavior such as not wearing a seatbelt or allowing themselves to become distracted. The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens aged 16-19 than any other age group, and because of that, they pay a high price for their car insurance.
Cheapest Pennsylvania car insurance for teens with a ticket: Erie
Even teens with a clean driving record pay a premium price for their car insurance. When you add a speeding ticket to the mix, their rates are likely to be even higher. Erie topped our list of insurers offering affordable insurance for teens with a speeding conviction on their license.
Cheapest Pennsylvania car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Atlantic States and Erie
Once you've been deemed at fault in an accident, insurers are likely to look very seriously at the rate you're paying for car insurance. Although teens who have been convicted of an at-fault accident are probably going to pay high rates, we found good options for savings with insurers such as Atlantic States if you are looking for minimum coverage, while Erie had the best average rate for full coverage.
Bankrate’s take: Pennsylvania is a no-fault state for car insurance. Like a handful of other no-fault states, it has somewhat different procedures for paying out on claims. In a no-fault state, your own insurance company will initially pay for your medical bills or lost wages after a covered accident, even if you are at fault in the accident. It does this through personal injury protection insurance, or PIP, which you are required to carry along with basic liability. This format is designed to keep smaller claims out of the courts and handled more efficiently and quickly.
Cheapest Pennsylvania car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Erie
No matter what your age, a DUI may be the most serious infraction you can earn in Pennsylvania. Penalties can include license suspension, prison time and fines, it will almost certainly result in higher insurance rates and may place you in the high-risk driver category. Erie gave us the lowest average rate for young drivers with a DUI in Pennsylvania.
Cheapest cities in Pennsylvania for car insurance
When shopping for affordable car insurance, Pennsylvania drivers may want to keep in mind that car insurance rates vary by city and even ZIP code. Different statistical rates for accidents, as well as higher or lower costs of living, can affect car insurance rates in a given area. Below are the five cheapest cities in Pennsylvania for both minimum and full coverage, as well as the cheapest car insurance company in each city.
Cheapest cities overall for car insurance Pennsylvania
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Laceyville
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$368
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Erie
|
Company average annual premium
$177
|
Meshoppen
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$373
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Erie
|
Company average annual premium
$177
|
Morris
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$388
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Erie
|
Company average annual premium
$177
|
Westfield
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$389
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Erie
|
Company average annual premium
$177
|
Sabinsville
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$389
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Erie
|
Company average annual premium
$177
Cheapest car insurance in larger cities in Pennsylvania
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Reading
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$481
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$279
|
Pittsburgh
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$488
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Atlantic States
|
Company average annual premium
$266
|
Allentown
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$506
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$304
|
Scranton
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$530
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Erie
|
Company average annual premium
$292
|
Erie
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$534
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$287
Car insurance discounts in Pennsylvania
If you’ve spent time researching how to save on car insurance in Pennsylvania, you’ve likely run across the advice to take advantage of car insurance discounts. Discounts are one of the best ways to get Pennsylvania car insurance savings, and most companies offer at least a few ways to save. Some common discounts in Pennsylvania include:
- Young driver discounts: Young drivers might qualify for good student discounts, driver training discounts or student-at-school discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for teens and young drivers, to help combat the high average premiums these age groups face.
- Safe driver discounts: If you don’t have any accidents or tickets on your driving record, you might qualify for a claims-free or safe driver discount. You could opt into a telematics program, too, and allow your company to track your driving habits in exchange for a personalized discount.
- Other discounts: Other common ways to save on car insurance include bundling your auto and home insurance with the same company, signing up for paperless statements, enrolling in automatic payments and having a vehicle with certain safety features.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.