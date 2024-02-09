How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Pennsylvania
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Even if you are a careful driver, you may find yourself with a speeding ticket at some point. That’s why it’s important to understand how speeding tickets in Pennsylvania affect your car insurance. In addition to civil fines and other penalties, you may see an increase in your insurance rate. The average annual full coverage premium for a 40-year-old driver in Pennsylvania, for example, increases from $2,790 to $3,025 after a single ticket. Bankrate took a careful look at what happens in Pennsylvania when a driver is given a speeding ticket, to help provide insights for you and possibly save you money.
How much is a speeding ticket in Pennsylvania?
How much is a speeding ticket in PA? The answer varies depending on how fast a driver was going. The state has a fine scale for speeding based on the posted speed. Pennsylvania’s speed limit on highways may be 65 or 70, and driving six miles per hour faster or more on the highway could cost you between $44.50 and $102.50. Pennsylvania speeding ticket fines for other speed zones fall into a similar range, between $45 and $95. Pennsylvania speeding ticket costs can also vary based on a driver’s history:
- First offense: $75 additional fee
- Second offense: $150 additional fee
- Third offense: $300 additional fee
- Fourth offense: $450 additional fee
There are also court costs of $10 and additional surcharges of $45 to $75, depending on how much over the speed limit you were cited. As you can probably imagine, the faster you go over the speed limit, the higher your surcharge will likely be.
Extra caution may be warranted in school and work zones. Fines are doubled, and there are no speed tolerances in work zones, meaning going over the limit by just one mile can be enough to get you pulled over for speeding.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Pennsylvania?
Getting cited for speeding may raise your cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania. Before issuing or renewing a car insurance policy, carriers are likely to check each driver’s Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) for any new infractions. Incidents like speeding tickets or other moving violations typically result in a surcharged rate for three to five years, depending on the severity of the infraction and the carrier.
Your age and gender also impact your car insurance rates in most states, as statistics show how men typically engage in riskier driving behavior than women. Younger drivers with less experience behind the wheel may also be riskier to insure. However, Pennsylvania is one of several states that does not allow gender to be used when calculating car insurance premiums. As a result, men and women can expect comparable insurance rates with all other factors being equal. Refer to the following chart to see how speeding affects average premiums.
Average annual full coverage premium
|Age
|Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|40-year-old male
|$2,790
|$3,026
|8%
|40-year-old female
|$2,791
|$3,026
|8%
|Total average
|$2,790
|$3,026
|8%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Pennsylvania
Even if you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may be able to offset a rate hike by shopping around and taking advantage of car insurance discounts. Let’s explore how.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Some Pennsylvania car insurance carriers may weigh speeding tickets less heavily than others when calculating rates. If your premiums are going up, you may want to shop around to see if you could get a lower rate by switching to a different carrier. You will likely be asked about any recent tickets or accidents during the quoting process. Being honest about these infractions may show you which carrier offers the lowest rates for your circumstances.
Average annual full coverage premium by car insurance company in Pennsylvania
|Car insurance company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Avg. annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|Percentage increase
|Geico
|$1,393
|$1,900
|36%
|Nationwide
|$1,434
|$1,646
|15%
|Erie
|$1,635
|$1,716
|5%
|Progressive
|$2,236
|$2,246
|0%
|Allstate
|$3,857
|$4,435
|15%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
Look for discounts
Whether you’re switching carriers or sticking with the same insurer, taking advantage of discounts may help you get the lowest rate possible. Precisely which car insurance discounts your provider offers will vary, but these are some popular ones that may be available to Pennsylvania drivers with speeding ticket convictions:
- Anti-theft discounts: Many vehicles already come with anti-theft devices like a steering wheel lock and a remote disabling system. Your insurer may offer you a discount for features that prevent theft and vandalism.
- Safety features discounts: If your vehicle is equipped with safety features such as anti-lock brakes or daytime running lights, your insurer may offer you a discount.
- Payment-based discounts: This kind of discount pertains to how you pay your premium. Opting for paperless billing or paying your premium in full may help bring down your rate.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
Although there’s no single company that is always the best option for all drivers, any of the companies we mentioned above may be a good pick for you if you have a speeding ticket conviction on your license. Erie and Progressive offer the lowest average rate increase, so may be good choices if you are looking for the cheapest possible coverage. Drivers with speeding tickets on their records may also want to take a look at a policy from Progressive, which won the 2024 Bankrate Award for the Best Company for High-Risk Drivers.
-
You do not usually have to disclose a speeding ticket right away to your insurance provider. However, when it comes time to renew your policy, chances are they will see it on your MVR and adjust your rate accordingly.
-
Pennsylvania car insurance laws require all drivers to have a minimum of liability coverage of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury/death and $5,000 for property damage, as well as PIP coverage, which requires a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits.
-
The state does not penalize you with points if the moving violation happened in another state. However, you will still have to pay the ticket and may see an increase in your car insurance rates.
-
Finding the cheapest company for your needs isn’t difficult. One good strategy is to begin by looking at a range of insurers that are known for writing affordable coverage. Ask for quotes from several of these companies, though be sure to ask for the same type and level of coverage from each, so you can do an apples-to-apples comparison. Although many carriers allow you to receive quotes online, it may be worth talking to a live agent so that you can ask questions and make sure your quote includes all possible discounts for which you are eligible. Once you have several quotes at hand, it’s easy to see which company is able to offer you the lowest possible premium rate.
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Up next
Auto insurance after a DUI in PennsylvaniaCar Insurance