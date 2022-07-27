Best homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 700 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA scored the highest in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, although it is technically not eligible for ranking due to its membership-based policies. Only active or former military members and their families have access to USAA’s insurance policies and exclusive benefits. The company's average Pennsylvania rates are well below the state average, and policyholders may save even more with potential discounts for protective devices and insuring your home with the carrier for three continuous years. USAA has the highest rating possible from AM Best and includes replacement cost coverage in all policies. These factors and more contributed to USAA's tie for Best Home Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who USAA may be good for: Active-duty military members and eligible families stationed at Carlisle Barracks, Tobyhanna, or any of the other Army or Navy bases in Pennsylvania may qualify for USAA coverage and appreciate the carrier's military-focused coverage options, like uniform coverage.