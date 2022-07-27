Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania for 2024

Based on our research, USAA, Allstate, Erie, Farmers and Pennsylvania National Mutual write some of the best homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania
Updated Oct 26, 2023
What to know about insuring your Pennsylvania home

Data from Redfin indicates that housing prices in Pennsylvania have risen more than 22 percent from August 2020 to August 2023. With prices soaring ever higher, it becomes more imperative for Pennsylvania homeowners to protect their financial investment with an insurance policy.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Pennsylvania homeowners insurance companies

Check out Bankrate’s picks for the best Pennsylvania home insurance companies.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest Pennsylvania home insurance companies

Bankrate’s picks of the more affordable Pennsylvania home insurance providers.

Loan Home Improvement

Pennsylvania homeowners insurance cost

Compare your home insurance cost to rates in Pennsylvania most and least expensive cities.

Insurance Home

What to know about insuring your Pennsylvania home

Learn more about what extra home coverages Pennsylvania homeowners should consider.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Pennsylvania

To see how the largest home insurance companies by market share in Pennsylvania stack up, we obtained current premium information from Quadrant Information Services. We also analyzed each provider’s J.D. Power score, AM Best financial strength rating, available coverage, discounts and policy features.

Based on our findings, USAA, Allstate, Erie, Farmers and Pennsylvania National Mutual offer some of the best homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Score Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
884
/1,000
$58
$700
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$53
$637
Erie
A+
827
/1,000
$53
$641
Farmers
A
792
/1,000
$98
$1,181
Penn National
Not rated
Not rated
$58
$696
*Average rates are for annual policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage
*USAA not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

**Average rates are for annual policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Pennsylvania

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 700 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA scored the highest in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, although it is technically not eligible for ranking due to its membership-based policies. Only active or former military members and their families have access to USAA’s insurance policies and exclusive benefits. The company's average Pennsylvania rates are well below the state average, and policyholders may save even more with potential discounts for protective devices and insuring your home with the carrier for three continuous years. USAA has the highest rating possible from AM Best and includes replacement cost coverage in all policies. These factors and more contributed to USAA's tie for Best Home Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who USAA may be good for: Active-duty military members and eligible families stationed at Carlisle Barracks, Tobyhanna, or any of the other Army or Navy bases in Pennsylvania may qualify for USAA coverage and appreciate the carrier's military-focused coverage options, like uniform coverage.

Allstate

Best for unique endorsements

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 637 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate tied with USAA in the 2023 Bankrate Awards for Best Home Insurance Company Overall. Its average rates are some of the lowest of any company on our list, and it has a superior financial strength rating with AM Best. Allstate may appeal to homeowners looking for unique coverage options, as many of the carrier's endorsements are not found with other companies. These include yard and garden coverage, electronic data recovery, musical instrument coverage, sports equipment coverage and green improvement reimbursement, which allows you to replace damaged or destroyed items with more energy-efficient options. The company does, however, score slightly below average for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a great company for homeowners who want to build a robust policy without breaking the bank.

Erie

Best for local offices

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 856/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 641 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Erie made our list: Because Erie is a Pennsylvania-based regional insurer, its agents may be more familiar with the needs of homeowners in the state than larger carriers. Founded in 1925, Erie currently has offices in eight Pennsylvania cities, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Allentown and Harrisburg. The company maintains an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, indicating its sound financial position. However, Erie did score below average in the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study “service” category, which could be due to customer complaints regarding the company’s mobile app, but it did earn the top spot in the 2023 Home Insurance Study.

Who Erie might be good for: If you would rather do your insurance business with a live agent than a mobile app or website, you may want to get a quote from Erie. The company's agents may have extensive feet-on-the-ground knowledge of the needs of Pennsylvania residents.

Farmers

Best for prepackaged coverage options

3.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,181 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Farmers made our list: If you’re looking to bypass the guesswork and choose a pre-packaged policy, Farmers could be a good choice for your home. With the Farmers Smart Plan, homeowners can choose from three different tiers of coverage. The Standard package may be a good choice for young homeowners looking for inexpensive, basic coverage, while Enhanced and Premier packages offer more policy options to those who want additional coverage and aren't as concerned with saving money. The Farmers Flex Personal Home program offers additional optional coverage types, such as extended replacement cost and emergency mortgage assistance.

Who Farmers may be good for: Farmers' packaged coverage options may be appealing to shoppers who are new to the insurance world or are looking for a simplified shopping experience.

Penn National

Best for regional coverage options

JD Power: Not rated AM Best:

Average annual premium

$ 696 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Pennsylvania National Mutual made our list: Penn National is a regional company based in Harrisburg that sells policies in 11 states through a network of more than 1,200 independent agents. As a Pennsylvania-based company, their coverage options are geared toward the state's homeowners. For a smaller carrier, Penn National still has a fairly robust list of endorsements, including water backup and sump pump overflow, identity theft and valuable articles coverage. As a regional carrier with a smaller market share, Penn National is not scored by J.D. Power, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience. 

Who Pennsylvania National Mutual may be good for: Pennsylvania homeowners who want to work with a smaller company may find Penn National appealing. The company's average rates were also some of the lowest of the companies we analyzed.

Additional Pennsylvania home insurance companies to consider

Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Cumberland Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want ultra-cheap policies

Cumberland review

Our rate data from Quadrant Information Services shows that, on average, home insurance policies from Cumberland Mutual cost $404 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Along with low rates, Cumberland Mutual boasts an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best and a low complaint index from the NAIC. However, Cumberland Mutual does not offer much room for customization, and it may be better suited for homeowners looking for cheap, no-frills policies. 

Donegal

Donegal

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for straightforward policies

Donegal review

Donegal’s policies fall on the simpler end of the spectrum. Homeowners looking for straightforward policies may be attracted to Donegal’s short list of endorsements, which include extended coverage limits, replacement cost coverage, identity fraud coverage and scheduled personal property coverage. Donegal exclusively writes policies for homes in the mid-Atlantic region, and its team of licensed local agents may be able to offer state-specific insurance insights.

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners wanting to bundle

Encompass review

With the EncompassOne plan, customers can bundle their home and auto policies together and pay a single premium and deductible. EncompassOne is available in three tiers, elite, deluxe and special, all of which offer varying coverage levels and features. That said, Encompass policies tend to be on the pricey side, averaging at $1,032 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Pennsylvania

Finding cheap home insurance in Pennsylvania

Although home insurance in Pennsylvania is already pretty affordable, some homeowners may be on the hunt for the lowest possible price. Thankfully, you've got options when it comes to cheap home insurance companies in Pennsylvania. Budget-conscious shoppers may want to consider the companies we've highlighted below and compare quotes from each.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Pennsylvania

Some of our picks for the best home insurance in Pennsylvania are also some of the cheapest. Depending on the company you choose and the discounts you are eligible for, you may find major savings with some of the following Pennsylvania home insurance companies:

Insurance company Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Cumberland Mutual Fire
$34
$404
- $532
American Select
$46
$557
- $379
Allstate
$53
$637
- $299
Penn National
$58
$696
- $240
Erie
$53
$641
- $295
*Average rates are for annual policies with $250,000 in dwelling coverage
How to get cheap home insurance in Pennsylvania

Finding the best Pennsylvania homeowners insurance likely depends on your unique circumstances, budget and coverage needs. Here are a few tactics you might use to find the best Pennsylvania home insurance:

  1. Shop around: The first quote you get may not be a competitive rate for your coverage selections. You may be surprised at the range of prices you could have if you compare multiple quotes. Shopping around may help you not only find the lowest rate but also may help you identify companies with other factors you are looking for, like great customer service or a specific endorsement. 
  2. Maintain your roof: Older or poorly-maintained roofs can be easily damaged during storms and may be an indicator of the general level of upkeep around your home. Many insurers give you a better price if your roof is newer and in good repair.
  3. Address your credit score: Pennsylvania home insurance companies can consider your credit history when determining your rates and typically offer lower rates to homeowners with strong credit histories. Carriers typically see a high credit-based insurance score as a sign you pay bills on time. It may also indicate that you are less likely to file a claim for small damages. 
  4. Consider bundling: If you are happy with the company that carries your car insurance policy, you might consider going with the same carrier for home insurance. Most Pennsylvania homeowners insurance carriers will give you a discount if you carry more than one policy with the company. 

Best home insurance discounts in Pennsylvania

In addition to bundling your home and auto insurance, there are other common discounts that may be available for further policy savings. Here are a few you may see in Pennsylvania:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Pennsylvania

Thankfully, your home insurance rate isn’t written in stone. Home policies generally last for one year, and in that time, there are a couple of steps you can take to help lower your rate before your policy renewal date: 

  • Improve your credit score: It doesn’t happen overnight, but taking measures to boost your credit score can earn you a more favorable home insurance rate. In all states except California, Maryland and Massachusetts, insurers are allowed to take your credit score into account when calculating your rate. Homeowners with good or excellent credit scores are seen as lower risk by insurers and generally get lower rates.
  • Only file claims when necessary: Although Pennsylvania laws prohibit insurers from canceling your home insurance policy because you’ve filed too many claims, homeowners should still be intentional about when to file and when to pay out of pocket. Naturally, for major damage, it makes more sense to rely on your insurance policy, but for smaller losses, it may actually be cheaper in the long run to pay out of pocket. Home insurance providers typically raise rates following a claim, and policyholders may need to shoulder the added insurance cost for years to come. If the repair estimate is close to your deductible, it may make more sense to pay out of pocket and avoid a premium surcharge.
  • Fortify your home: Many Pennsylvania home insurance providers reward homeowners who take measures to mitigate damage. Although discounts will vary across providers, installing storm shutters or adding hurricane clips may help you earn a discount. 
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Pennsylvania

Understanding home insurance costs in Pennsylvania

The average home insurance cost in Pennsylvania is $760 per year, but what you pay could be different. Insurance rates change based on location, risk factors, policy limits and other factors.

How much is home insurance in Pennsylvania?

The average homeowners insurance policy in Pennsylvania costs $936 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is significantly lower than the national average annual premium of $1,687. Pennsylvania homeowners also pay less than homeowners in neighboring states. In New York, the average premium for $250K in dwelling coverage is $1,680 per year. In Maryland, this coverage costs $1,334 per year. Low insurance premiums in Pennsylvania could be partially the result of the state’s lower average cost of living and comparatively low risk for natural disasters like hurricanes.

Pennsylvania homeowners insurance rates by city 

Your ZIP code can sway how much you pay for your home insurance coverage. Much of Pennsylvania’s population is concentrated in the southeast area of the state around the broader Philadelphia area.

Your location plays a primary role in determining what you will pay for homeowners insurance. For example, if you live in a neighborhood with low crime rates and few potential natural disasters, you are likely to pay less than someone who lives in a region where vandalism is common and winter storms frequently cause damage. The local cost for rebuilding after a claim may also impact your rate. Here are some of the cheapest cities for homeowners insurance in Pennsylvania.

  • Locust Gap: $862 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Dornsife: $864 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Sunbury: $865 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Dushore: $866 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Herndon: $866 per year — 8 percent below state average

The list below shows the range of premium costs you can find even in a single state. Insurers take many factors into account when calculating premiums, but homes in areas with higher costs of living, higher crime rates and more frequent claims typically see higher average rates. Residents of these Pennsylvania cities may pay an above-average rate for their policies.

  • Bristol: $1,108 per year — 18 percent above state average
  • Croydon: $1,107 per year — 18 percent above state average
  • Levittown: $1,105 per year — 18 percent above state average
  • Bensalem: $1,105 per year — 18 percent above state average
  • Fairless Hills: $1,099 per year — 17 percent above state average
House Icon

Insuring your Pennsylvania home

Insuring your Pennsylvania home

Baseline home insurance policies in Pennsylvania may come cheap, but depending on your home's location, you may need to shore up coverage with some policy extras. Below, we'll take a better look at the ins and outs of insuring your Pennsylvania home.

What does home insurance cover in Pennsylvania?

Understanding which disasters are covered by your home insurance policy is the first step in identifying any potential coverage gaps. If you have an HO-3 home insurance policy, which is largely considered standard, here’s what you can expect to be covered for: 

  • Tornadoes: Since 1950, tornadoes in Pennsylvania have caused nearly $2 billion dollars in estimated property damage. Your home insurance policy can cover your dwelling, other structures and personal property if they sustain tornado damage. Depending on your insurance company, you might need to pay a separate disaster deductible before your coverage kicks in.
  • Fire: Unless a fire is set intentionally, your home insurance coverage should cover your dwelling and personal property up to your policy limits.
  • Freezing temperatures: Average snowfalls vary widely across the state. Northwestern PA sees between 75 and 100 inches per year, which can weigh heavily on your home’s roof. Home insurance can help in that instance. However, damage caused by melting ground snow would need to be covered by a flood policy. 

Additional home insurance coverage types in Pennsylvania

Residents of the Keystone State may want to consider home insurance add-ons that protect their property and belongings against the state’s unique perils. Some add-on coverage types that Pennsylvania homeowners might consider include:

  • Flood insurance: Flood insurance is not included in a standard home policy. Flood coverage is offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance (NFIP) program and through some private insurers. If you live in a high-risk flood zone, a flood policy may be required by your mortgage lender.
  • Replacement cost coverage: Opting for replacement cost coverage may provide you with enough coverage to purchase a new version of damaged or destroyed personal property at today’s cost. Additionally, you might be eligible for replacement cost coverage for the structure of your home, which could help to fully cover rebuilding costs if your house is destroyed.
  • Sinkhole insurance: Pennsylvania is amongst the six states most vulnerable to sinkhole damage. However, the damage is not covered through a standard home insurance policy. Pennsylvania offers state maps that indicate whether or not your home is at risk for sinkhole or mine subsidence damage
  • Water backup coverage: Some water damage is automatically covered by home insurance policies. But if water backs up in a sewer or drain line and damages your home, you'll likely need this endorsement to have coverage.

Related content:

truck and car stuck in flood

Pennsylvania flood insurance

Footage of a home damaged by a sinkhole with graphical overlays and highlights

Sinkhole Insurance

a vacuum on a floor covered in water

Water backup coverage

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
 
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. 
 
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
 
  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
