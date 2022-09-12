Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Delaware in 2024
Delaware residents pay an average of $801 for minimum coverage car insurance per year and $2,103 for full coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Delaware?
The average cost of car insurance in Delaware for minimum coverage is $801 annually, nearly $200 more than the national average of $622, based on Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services. For full coverage, however, Delaware residents pay just $2,103 per year, slightly more than the national average of $2,014. Your own rate is likely to vary, however, as it is based on factors unique to you, such as your age, gender and driving history, as well as your car's age, make and model.
Key takeaways
- The average cost of car insurance in Delaware is $801 per year for the state's required minimum coverage. Full coverage, which typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance, costs an average of $2,103 per year.
- Dover has some of the cheapest insurance in the state, with an average rate of $1,840 per year for full coverage — 13 percent below the state average.
- Car insurance for young male drivers is on the high end, with 18-year-olds paying an annual average of $8,301 for full coverage.
- Having a DUI conviction will cost you: average rates are 85 percent higher than the state average.
- If you have excellent credit, you can expect to pay an average of 16 percent less than the state average for car insurance.
What would you like to do today?
Delaware car insurance rates by city
One factor that plays a primary role in determining Delaware car insurance rates is where you live. Cities with a high crime rate, for example, or areas where accidents are more likely to happen, may see higher rates than rural areas with less traffic or crime. The following chart shows the average rates in 10 of Delaware's most populated cities. As you can see, average rates differ to account for these factors.
|Delaware city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from DE avg. annual full coverage premium
|Dover
|$153
|$1,840
|-13%
|Middletown
|$163
|$1,958
|-7%
|Smyrna
|$169
|$2,024
|-4%
|Hockessin
|$175
|$2,099
|0%
|Newark
|$181
|$2,169
|3%
|Bear
|$182
|$2,186
|3.95%
|Wilmington
|$183
|$2,194
|4%
|Claymont
|$186
|$2,226
|6%
|Townsend
|$189
|$2,263
|8%
|Saint Georges
|$190
|$2,278
|8%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Delaware
In most states in the U.S., your age and your gender play a role in determining your premium. As you might imagine, rates are generally higher for young drivers who do not have a lot of experience behind the wheel. As they age, their premiums typically decrease as long — as they maintain a clean driving record — until about age 70, when the likelihood that they will be in an accident begins to increase again. Gender impacts your rate, too, since male drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents, leading to slightly higher rates for men than for women.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Delaware
|Average minimum coverage premium in DE
|Age 16*
|$4,421
|$368
|Age 18
|$8,301
|$692
|Age 20
|$5,764
|$480
|Age 25
|$2,642
|$220
|Age 30
|$2,169
|$181
|Age 40
|$2,094
|$175
|Age 50
|$1,943
|$162
|Age 60
|$1,880
|$157
|Age 70
|$2,078
|$173
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Delaware
|Average minimum coverage premium in Delaware
|Age 16*
|$4,058
|$338
|Age 18
|$6,578
|$548
|Age 20
|$4,634
|$386
|Age 25
|$2,419
|$202
|Age 30
|$2,173
|$181
|Age 40
|$2,112
|$176
|Age 50
|$1,949
|$162
|Age 60
|$1,872
|$156
|Age 70
|$2,032
|$169
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Understanding the variation in car insurance rates between genders is essential for consumers. This differentiation is driven by empirical data and risk evaluation, not by preconceived notions. Insurance providers use extensive historical data to determine the likelihood of certain demographic groups filing a claim. Historical trends indicate that male drivers, particularly the younger ones, have exhibited driving behaviors that result in a slightly elevated risk of accidents. This observation isn't a commentary on individual capability but a reflection of broader patterns. As drivers age and accumulate experience, these gender-based rate differences tend to diminish.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Delaware
Drivers under the age of 20 often pay the highest car insurance premiums of any age group, and the same holds true in Delaware. However, younger drivers may be able to save some money on their premiums by staying on their parents’ policies as long as they live in the same household. Note that drivers under the age of 18 cannot get their own insurance policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in DE
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in DE
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,239
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,972
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,742
|$7,439
|99%
|Age 19
|$3,440
|$5,700
|66%
|Age 20
|$3,198
|$5,199
|63%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Delaware?
For car insurance in Delaware, your rate will likely be lower if you have a clean driving record. Insurers assume less risk in insuring drivers who do not have infractions on their licenses because they are statistically shown to file fewer claims. A single speeding ticket, for example, can increase your rate by an average of 16 percent in Delaware. A serious incident, such as a DUI conviction, usually means a significant increase, averaging 85 percent more. Multiple infractions will typically amount to even steeper increases.
Here are the average premiums you will pay if you have dings on your license in Delaware:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in DE
|Percentage increase from DE avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$2,103
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,441
|16%
|At-fault accident
|$2,717
|29%
|DUI conviction
|$3,886
|85%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Delaware by credit score
Your credit history plays a pivotal role in the determination of your car insurance premiums in Delaware. A credit-based insurance score, closely mirroring your actual credit rating, is an essential metric for insurance providers. Why? Data indicate a pattern wherein individuals with lower credit scores generally file more claims, presenting a higher risk profile. In light of this, insurers often offer more competitive rates to those with higher credit scores, recognizing their lower likelihood to file claims.
In Delaware, specifically, possessing an excellent credit score could reduce your rates by approximately 16 percent. Conversely, a poor credit score might see your rates surge by as much as 38 percent.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in DE
|Percentage change from DE average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,085
|38%
|Average
|$2,293
|9%
|Good
|$2,103
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,773
|-16%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Delaware car insurance rates by vehicle type
You've seen that there are multiple factors related to you that matter when determining rates: your age, gender, credit rating and more. But your car matters, too. The age of your car as well as its make and model will impact the amount you pay for insurance. Cars that are more expensive may lead to higher rates because they are also more expensive to fix, while more reasonably-priced vehicles made in the U.S. may earn cheaper rates because they do not require expensive parts. This is not always the case, however, as some less expensive cars may also have high rates of theft, which could lead to higher full coverage insurance rates.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in DE
|Toyota Camry
|$2,103
|Ford F-150
|$1,748
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,749
|BMW 330i
|$2,546
|Toyota Prius
|$2,210
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Delaware
Navigating the myriad factors that influence car insurance premiums can be a challenge. To simplify this process for our readers, Bankrate offers a calculator tool. Entering some basic personal details should provide you with an approximate monthly premium based on your unique profile. It’s important to understand that this isn't a precise quote, but it can be useful in terms of financial planning.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Delaware
It’s possible to find lower car insurance rates in Delaware with the right strategies. Here are some tips that might help:
- Shop around: If you’re looking to save money, you will likely be able to lower what you pay by simply shopping around and getting quotes from multiple providers for the same coverage types and policy limits. Different companies weigh the factors that go into calculating premiums differently, so it’s usually worth it to shop around a bit before committing.
- Compare discounts: Most insurance companies offer customers multiple ways to save on their premiums. However, even though two companies may have the same discounts, one company will likely give you more savings than the other. To figure out just how much you’ll save, speak with an agent to get the bottom line.
- Increase your deductible: A high deductible equates to a lower monthly premium. Just make sure you choose a deductible option that you’re comfortable paying in the event you have to file a claim.
- Drive an older car: Older cars typically cost less to insure because they don’t cost as much to repair or replace. You may want to do a little research into the insurance costs for different types and ages of vehicles before you buy or lease your next one to see which car gives you the most bang for your buck.
- Increase your credit score: It’s legal for car insurance companies in Delaware to charge a higher premium for drivers who have a low credit-based insurance score. If you take a little time to work on your credit rating, you may be able to secure lower rates.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.