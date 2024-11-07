How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Delaware

Nobody looks forward to earning a speeding ticket, but it can happen even to the best drivers. A speeding ticket in Delaware comes with civil fines and other penalties, although these may vary depending on how many past infractions you have on your driving record. Delaware speeding ticket fines may also be coupled with higher insurance rates. The average increase in your premium after a speeding ticket in the Diamond State is 21 percent. In this guide to Delaware speeding tickets, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviews what you need to find the cheapest coverage after your ticket.

How much is a speeding ticket in Delaware?

Delaware speeding ticket fines vary depending on how many infractions are on your record. When considering civil fines and potential insurance increases, a single offense is likely less costly than multiple speeding tickets.

A driver in Delaware with a single speeding ticket will pay, on average, 21 percent more for their car insurance than a person with a clean driving record. The average cost for insurance in Delaware before a ticket is $953 for minimum coverage, while full coverage averages $2,628.

After a speeding ticket, the averages increase to $1,143 for minimum and $3,175 for full coverage insurance.

In addition, you may face the following state fines for a total of $110.50:

Fine: $29

Court costs: $20

Victims Compensation Fund: $10

DELJIS (Delaware Justice Information System) Fund: $1

Videophone Fund: $1

Transportation Trust Fund Assessment: $14.50

Court Security Fund: $10

Ambulance Fund: $10

Fund to Combat Violent Crime: $15

You may also earn points on your license, depending on the number of violations you have accrued and the speed you were going. A single ticket may earn you two points, while more serious infractions, such as reckless driving, can earn you as many as six. If you accumulate 14 points, you may be given a four-month license suspension.

The cheapest car insurance for Delaware drivers with a speeding ticket

No single company always has the cheapest rates for every Delaware driver since premiums are based on factors unique to you and your vehicle and will vary from insurer to insurer. When looking for the cheapest Delaware insurance after a ticket, it can be useful to ask for quotes from a range of likely carriers to see who offers you the lowest price. You may want to start with Bankrate’s list of the cheapest car insurance companies in Delaware.

Based on average rates sourced in October 2024 from Quadrant Information Systems, Bankrate determined that the following companies were writing the cheapest policies for individuals with a speeding ticket in Delaware:

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket USAA $1,508 $1,945 29% Geico $1,970 $2,295 16% Main Street America $2,276 $2,480 9% Encompass $2,189 $2,494 14% State Farm $2,679 $3,233 21%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Delaware

Fortunately, there are strategies you may want to consider if you earn a speeding ticket. Delaware drivers who make the effort may be able to save money on their insurance costs by trying the following:

Take a defensive driving course

One tactic that may help to reduce your premium is to take an approved defensive driving course. Many insurers offer a discount for individuals who do so. These courses are available in most states, including Delaware, and are usually not expensive. Some may even be taken online, making them an easy way to save.

Consider your insurer’s telematics program

Another tactic that can save you money is to sign up for your insurer’s telematics program if it has one. These programs use a small device installed in your car or a mobile app to monitor your driving in real time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, they can save you up to 40 percent off your premium.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Obtaining quotes from multiple carriers is another method for finding a lower-priced policy. You may be surprised by the range of potential prices you receive for exactly the same coverage when you ask for quotes from several insurers. Just make sure you are asking for the same types and levels of coverage from each company so you can make a true comparison of costs.

Look for discounts

Whether you choose a new carrier or stay with your current one, be sure to review all available car insurance discounts for your policy. You may qualify for new ones since your last renewal, including savings if you purchased a new vehicle or took a defensive driving course. Discounts are an easy way to potentially save and can make a big impact on your overall costs. Many are easy to earn, such as a bundling discount for buying your home/renters coverage from the same company as your car insurance.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon One way to find the best car insurance in Delaware following a speeding ticket is to ask for quotes from various potential insurance companies. Shopping around may lead you to a lower rate. There are other factors you may want to consider as well as cost, though. You might review the types of coverage a company offers, the range of discounts available and how well they score for customer satisfaction. Considering all these factors may help you determine the best company for your needs.

Is it hard to find insurance with a speeding ticket in Delaware? Caret Down Icon If you have a single ticket on your record you may not have a hard time finding a policy in Delaware. You could pay a higher price for your policy than a similar individual with a clean driving record, but most insurers will write you a policy. If you have multiple tickets, however, or more serious infractions such a DUI, you may find that some insurers consider you a high-risk driver , making them reluctant to work with you.

How long will a speeding ticket stay on my record? Caret Down Icon Generally, a speeding ticket stays on your driving record in Delaware for two years. However, your insurance company may have different rules and continue to consider your ticket for a longer period. Many insurers take speeding tickets into account for about three years from the time they are received.

How can I lower my car insurance after a speeding ticket in Delaware? Caret Down Icon You can use several strategies to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket — we have highlighted some of them above. Possibly one of the most important steps you can take, however, is to maintain a clean driving record after your ticket. Insurers generally place a high level of importance on your history behind the wheel. If you struggle to maintain good driving skills, a defensive driving course could help you improve and qualify for a lower car insurance rate.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze October 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.