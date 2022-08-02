Best car insurance in Kentucky for 2024

Based on a variety of factors, Geico, USAA, State Farm and Allstate are some of the best Kentucky auto insurance providers.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Kentucky

The average annual cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $2,124 for full coverage and $678 for minimum coverage. To find the best car insurance companies in Kentucky, we started by analyzing average quoted premiums from the largest insurance carriers by market share using Quadrant Information Services to compile all data. We also took J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores into consideration, as well as financial strength ratings from AM Best and Standard & Poor’s (S&P). We consolidated this information into our proprietary Bankrate Score. The Scores range from 0.0 to 5.0. The higher a company’s Bankrate Score, the higher that carrier ranked in each scoring category.

Concluding our research, we found that Geico, USAA, State Farm, Allstate, and Kentucky Farm Bureau were the top car insurance carriers in the state, as shown in the below table.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,572
$480
USAA
4.2
$1,610
$361
State Farm
4.2
$1,455
$432
Allstate
3.9
$3,431
$662
Kentucky Farm Bureau
3.8
$1,805
$389
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for discount variety

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,572 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers relatively low average rates for both full and minimum coverage. The company also received the highest financial strength rating that AM Best gives. Geico offers a standard array of auto insurance coverage options and many discounts. Potential savings are available for military membership, good drivers, good students, bundling and more.

Who Geico may be good for: Kentucky drivers who are interested in low average rates and extensive discount possibilities may find that Geico meets their insurance needs.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 876/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,610 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA has consistently scored well with J.D. Power in terms of customer satisfaction. The company's low average rates, high Bankrate score and functional digital tools secure its place as one of the best car insurance companies in Kentucky. However, eligibility is restricted to military members and their families.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be a good choice for shoppers interested in military-focused coverage options and excellent customer service.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for policy management options

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 847/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,455 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. by market share. The carrier has a high rating from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and has average rates that fall well below the state average. The company also received high marks from J.D. Power in the 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, and boasts an impressive national network of agents over 19,000 strong.

Who State Farm may be good for: Drivers who prefer multiple policy management options may appreciate State Farm’s highly rated digital tools and vast network of in-person agents.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for digital tools

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 832/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 3,431 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s wide range of digital tools and robust options for rewards and discounts may help to offset its higher-than-average rates. Potential discounts are available for new cars, early signing and good students. Allstate also has a superior financial strength rating from AM Best. Drivers who value customer service may want to note that the company came in below-average in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study and holds more complaints than expected with the NAIC.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a good company for drivers looking for auto insurance with a strong focus on digital tools.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Best for Kentucky-specific coverage options

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 857/1,000 AM Best: N/A

Average annual premium

$ 1,805 for full coverage
Why the Kentucky Farm Bureau made our list: The Kentucky Farm Bureau offers relatively low average rates compared to the state and nation. On top of this, the company scored well on the J.D. Power report for customer satisfaction and received an excellent financial strength rating from AM Best. Out of the companies we reviewed, the Kentucky Farm Bureau is the best for Kentucky-specific coverage options. However, the carrier does not meet the robust digital tool quality of some other insurers on this list.

Who the Kentucky Farm Bureau may be good for: Kentucky Farm Bureau may be a good option for drivers looking for relatively low-cost coverage that has coverage tailored to the Kentucky area.

Read full Farm Bureau Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Kentucky

To come up with our rankings of the best auto insurers in Kentucky, we analyzed a number of factors to influence our final five-point Bankrate Score for each provider. We used third-party ratings to gauge the financial strength and customer satisfaction of each company. We assessed average rates data from Quadrant Information Services and also considered variables like digital tools and product availability in the state to help Kentucky drivers find the best carriers in the state.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Kentucky drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Caret DownCaret Up
Caret Left Back
How to find the best car insurance in Kentucky

There are dozens of Kentucky car insurance companies. Doing your research can help you discover which providers offer the best value, and have a good reputation in the industry and with customers. It can be challenging to do all the research on your own, so you may want to start with these steps:

How much is car insurance in Kentucky?

The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is slightly more than the national average, at $2,124 for full coverage and $678 for minimum coverage annually, compared to the national average cost of car insurance of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Kentucky drivers also pay more on average than those in neighboring states like Tennessee, where policies cost $1,429 for full coverage and $371 for minimum coverage annually.

Some of the variations in policy pricing may come from the higher instances of extreme weather in Kentucky, like tornadoes. However, drivers may pay more or less than the average based on their age, driving history, vehicle type and ZIP code.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Kentucky

Request personalized quotes to see how your personal rating factors affect your premium. You can use our tool below.

Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

