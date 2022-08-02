Best car insurance in Kentucky for 2024

Best for discount variety4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,572 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers relatively low average rates for both full and minimum coverage. The company also received the highest financial strength rating that AM Best gives. Geico offers a standard array of auto insurance coverage options and many discounts. Potential savings are available for military membership, good drivers, good students, bundling and more.
Who Geico may be good for: Kentucky drivers who are interested in low average rates and extensive discount possibilities may find that Geico meets their insurance needs.
