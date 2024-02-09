Finding car insurance in Kentucky after a DUI
According to Bankrate’s analysis of quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, Kentucky drivers with a DUI conviction pay an average of 80 percent more for a full coverage car insurance policy than those with clean driving records. In contrast, the national average for a post-DUI rate increase is 88 percent. Understanding how violating Kentucky DUI laws in 2024 affects your car insurance rates can help set more realistic expectations for what you’ll actually pay for coverage. While finding car insurance with a DUI can be tricky, Bankrate can help. Our insurance editorial team has put together this guide on what Kentucky drivers with a DUI conviction should be aware of when it comes to their car insurance coverage.
DUI laws in Kentucky
Drinking and driving kills around 37 people a day across the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Drinking and driving is a serious offense in most states, and Kentucky is no different. DUI laws in Kentucky state that drivers over the age of 21 with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher are considered to be driving under the influence (DUI) in Kentucky. Kentucky DUI laws also allow underage drivers to be charged with a DUI or DWI if they have a BAC of 0.02.
If you are convicted of a DUI in Kentucky, you will likely be fined between $200 and $1,000, depending on your age and if it is your first offense. You could also face jail time, license suspension, community service and alcohol or substance abuse treatment. If it is your fourth DUI offense within a five-year period, you could be convicted of a Class D felony.
There are certain “aggravating circumstances” that could add additional penalties to your conviction. Some of the circumstances include:
- Driving over 30 mph or more above the speed limit
- Having a BAC of 0.15 or more within two hours of operating a vehicle
- Refusing to submit to a sobriety test
- Driving the wrong way on certain roads
- Driving with children under the age of 12 in the vehicle
- Causing a crash that leads to serious injury or death
The penalties for violating DUI laws in Kentucky may depend on the individual circumstances of your offense. Staying sober behind the wheel is the best way to avoid these penalties.
How a DUI affects your car insurance in Kentucky
Car insurance companies determine premiums based on numerous factors, one of which is the likelihood that a driver will file a claim in the future. If you have a DUI on your record, you are likely considered a high-risk driver. To make up for the added risk, insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums. In Kentucky, car insurance premiums increase by an average of 80 percent after a DUI. Some companies will not extend coverage to drivers with DUI convictions, but with some research, you may be able to find the best auto insurance that suits your situation and needs.
If you already have an insurance policy, your company may choose to cancel or nonrenew your coverage after a DUI conviction. Not all insurance companies insure high-risk drivers, and even if your company maintains your policy, you will likely be facing a steep premium increase. The table below shows the average annual full coverage premiums nationally and in Kentucky before and after a DUI.
|Pre-DUI
|Post DUI
|Percent increase
|Kentucky
|$2,540
|$4,583
|80%
|National average
|$2,542
|$4,790
|88%
Finding car insurance after a DUI in Kentucky
Acquiring car insurance after a DUI conviction can be challenging in all states, Kentucky included. A DUI is one of the most serious driving offenses, and not all insurers will agree to write a policy for a driver with one on their record. It’s best to be upfront and honest about a DUI conviction when you are collecting and comparing auto insurance quotes. That way, you’ll know from the get-go if an insurer is willing to write you a policy, and your quote will be a more accurate estimation of your final rate.
The table below shows the average annual full coverage premium after a DUI from several major providers.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium after a DUI
|Geico
|$3,788
|Nationwide
|$3,716
|Progressive
|$3,296
|Allstate
|$4,889
|USAA
|$3,399
Bankrate knows that, for most people shopping for insurance, price is usually front of mind. While getting a good rate on your car insurance is important, it is not the only thing to consider; just because you have a DUI conviction on your record does not mean you need to choose the first provider that offers you an affordable rate. You can still take the extra effort to compare coverage types and inquire about potential discounts from insurers you’re interested in. It might be helpful to speak with a licensed agent or company representative to help you choose the best policy for your insurance needs and budget.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
DUIs are considered criminal offenses in Kentucky. If convicted, you will likely face fines, license suspension, mandatory community service, alcohol abuse or substance abuse treatment and potentially jail time.
-
Being charged with a DUI or DWI is likely to see you labeled as a high-risk driver by auto insurance companies. That means the insurers expect you to be notably more expensive to insure than your average driver. According to our research, a DUI in Kentucky will see your rates for full coverage increase by around 80 percent, on average. While this can be a lot, it’s less than the national average for DUI-related rate increases, which is closer to a 90 percent increase.
-
Car insurance rates and policies can be highly individualized. While knowing which auto insurance companies tend to offer cheap average rates in Kentucky is helpful, it isn’t the whole picture. For instance, minimum coverage will generally save you money up front, but can put you at greater financial risk over time. That’s why experts often recommend purchasing more than the minimum requirements for car insurance. Another complication is whether you’re a high-risk driver. Auto coverage for high-risk drivers tends to cost significantly more but can sometimes be found more affordably from providers specializing in high-risk driver car insurance. Consider requesting free quotes from several such companies and comparing their estimates to see which will offer you the most affordable coverage.
-
Kentucky is one of the six states in the country that does not require SR-22 insurance. In most other states, drivers with a DUI conviction or license suspension are required to obtain coverage from a car insurance company that will file either an SR-22 or FR-44 certificate on their behalf with the state’s department of motor vehicles. These filings prove that you actively carry a car insurance policy that meets the state’s minimum car insurance requirements. Drivers in Kentucky, Delaware, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania do not have SR-22 filing requirements.
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and a single DUI conviction.
