How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Kentucky

Speeding tickets are fairly common, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take a toll on your budget. In addition to fines, a Kentucky speeding ticket may also impact your insurance rates, since your insurance company will likely consider you a higher risk to insure. Based on Bankrate’s research, the average premium for full coverage car insurance in the Bluegrass State increases from $2,747 to $3,306 after a ticket. We reviewed Kentucky insurance companies to help you understand the consequences of your ticket and find the best — and most affordable — insurance coverage.

How much is a speeding ticket in Kentucky?

The cost of a speeding ticket in Kentucky varies based on how much someone’s speeding and where they are driving. Drivers who speed may be fined, incur points on their license or have their license suspended. The largest fines and penalties come for speeding 26 mph or more over the posted limit in Kentucky.

If convicted of speeding in Kentucky, the following points may be added to your license:

10 mph or less over the speed limit: 0 points

0 points 11-15 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

3 points 16-25 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

6 points 26 mph or more: Points to be determined by a hearing, with the possibility of license suspension

Beyond the points system, there are specific costs associated with speeding in Kentucky:

Miles per hour over the speed limit Fine amount 1 mph $1 2 mph $2 3 mph $3 4 mph $4 5 mph $5 6 mph $16 7 mph $17 8 mph $18 9 mph $19 10 mph $20 11 mph $22 12 mph $24 13 mph $26 14 mph $28 15 mph $30 16 mph $32 17 mph $34 18 mph $36 19 mph $38 20 mph $40 21 mph $43 22 mph $46 23 mph $49 24 mph $52 25 mph $55 26+ mph $60 but no greater than $100

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Are you a homeowner? ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Are you a homeowner? ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The cheapest car insurance for Kentucky drivers with a speeding ticket

When looking for the cheapest car insurance in Kentucky after a ticket, it can be helpful to remember that insurers base your rate on a number of factors, from your driving record, age and location to your car’s age, make and model. Each company weighs these factors differently, so don’t be discouraged if one carrier gives you a high quote. You are likely to get a range of potential premiums when you shop around. You may want to start your search with the companies listed below, which offer low average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket conviction.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket USAA $1,609 $2,046 27% Geico $2,572 $3,072 19% State Farm $2,776 $3,092 11% Grange $3,306 $3,332 1%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Kentucky

After you get a speeding ticket in Kentucky, your insurance premium is very likely to increase. The good news is that there are still ways to save.

Avoid future tickets and accidents

While shopping around with different car insurance companies can help you find more affordable rates, this generally gets more difficult the more infractions you have on your driving record. Drivers with multiple tickets or accidents generally see some of the highest rates, and some carriers may even deny to write you coverage. Taking extra care to avoid future tickets and accidents can help you avoid additional surcharges, and the surcharge from your original ticket will likely be dropped after three to five years.

Look for discounts

Car insurance companies typically have an array of discounts that could significantly decrease your premium. By examining the offerings, you might find several for which you qualify. Here are some potential discounts you can explore:

Bundling discounts: You could qualify for a discount by bundling your auto policy with another insurance product from the same company, like homeowners or renters insurance.

You could qualify for a discount by bundling your auto policy with another insurance product from the same company, like homeowners or renters insurance. Paperless billing: Choosing electronic billing could potentially reduce your premium, as some insurers offer a discount as an incentive.

Choosing electronic billing could potentially reduce your premium, as some insurers offer a discount as an incentive. Automatic payments: Insurance providers may offer discounts for enrolling in autopay.

Insurance providers may offer discounts for enrolling in autopay. Multi-car discounts: Insuring more than one vehicle could lead to additional savings.

Insuring more than one vehicle could lead to additional savings. Safe driver discount: You may get a reduced premium for maintaining a clean driving record without accidents or traffic violations.

You may get a reduced premium for maintaining a clean driving record without accidents or traffic violations. Low mileage discount: Drive less than the average annual mileage and you may be eligible for reduced premiums from your provider.

Drive less than the average annual mileage and you may be eligible for reduced premiums from your provider. Usage-based insurance discount: Allow your insurer to monitor your driving habits using telematics devices for potential discounts based on safe driving behavior.

Remember, you can ask about these and other discounts when discussing your policy with an agent. They might be able to provide insights into the best ways to optimize savings based on your unique circumstances.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon Finding the best coverage after a speeding ticket can take a little work. First, consider your priorities and what you are looking for in your coverage. For example, the company with the lowest rates may not have robust digital tools or the widest range of coverage options. Once you’ve narrowed down your priorities, shopping around will help you find the best rate for your budget and coverage needs. If you’re having trouble finding affordable coverage, working with an independent agent may be helpful as they can point you in the right direction and compare quotes on your behalf.

How long will a speeding ticket increase my insurance? Caret Down Icon Most companies look at the tickets you’ve received in the last three to five years, but the time period varies by company. After that, a speeding conviction shouldn’t affect your premium. Changing companies could help you secure a lower premium in the wake of a ticket, but not always. Insurers check your driving record when determining your eligibility for coverage and pricing your policy, so you won’t start with a blank slate.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon While it might seem necessary to inform your insurer immediately after receiving a speeding ticket in Kentucky, it’s generally not mandated for you to report it right away. That being said, insurance companies often discover these infractions independently during policy renewals or periodic checks. So, even if you don’t relay the information, they’ll eventually become aware of any changes to your driving record. Nonetheless, be mindful that such tickets can potentially influence your premiums in the long run.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Icon When seeking cost-effective insurance solutions, Auto-Owners, USAA and Geico often emerge as top contenders, according to Bankrate’s analysis. It’s worth noting that the cheapest car insurance company can vary based on individual circumstances, such as driving history and coverage needs. Therefore, while these companies offer competitive rates, you may want to consider comparing car insurance quotes to find the best fit for your situation.

What is the fine for a 26 miles over speeding ticket in Kentucky? Caret Down Icon If you have been caught speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, you are likely to face the stiffest penalties that the commonwealth gives out. The fine for a 26 miles over speeding ticket in Kentucky is between $60 and $100. However, it’s also likely that you will need to attend a court hearing on your infraction, which could result in license suspension in some cases.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze January 2025 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2023 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.