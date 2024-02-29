At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Most states require their drivers to maintain a certain level of liability coverage on their car insurance policies to drive legally, and the Bluegrass State is no exception. In fact, driving without insurance in Kentucky can come with serious penalties, including registration suspensions, fines and jail time. To help you avoid a costly mistake, Bankrate’s editorial team simplified the car insurance laws in Kentucky so you can ensure to remain compliant with state requirements.

Car insurance laws in Kentucky

Kentucky drivers must adhere to several state insurance laws. These laws are designed to keep drivers safe and limit their liability. Here are some of the most important Kentucky car insurance laws to be aware of:

Drivers must carry minimum coverage insurance: Car insurance is required for all drivers who have a registered vehicle in Kentucky. Drivers must meet the minimum coverage requirements regardless of how often they drive. Insurance policies must be written by an insurance company that is licensed to do business in the state of Kentucky.

Car insurance is required for all drivers who have a registered vehicle in Kentucky. Drivers must meet the minimum coverage requirements regardless of how often they drive. Insurance policies must be written by an insurance company that is licensed to do business in the state of Kentucky. Drivers must carry proof of insurance: Kentucky insurance law requires drivers to always have proof of insurance in their vehicle at all times. This is because drivers must be able to produce that proof of insurance immediately when it is requested by a law enforcement officer.

Kentucky insurance law requires drivers to always have proof of insurance in their vehicle at all times. This is because drivers must be able to produce that proof of insurance immediately when it is requested by a law enforcement officer. Single limit policies are allowed: As an alternative to the more typical split limit format for insurance policies, drivers in Kentucky are allowed to purchase a single limit policy, which includes at least $60,000 in liability coverage.

As an alternative to the more typical split limit format for insurance policies, drivers in Kentucky are allowed to purchase a single limit policy, which includes at least $60,000 in liability coverage. Active duty military can use out-of-state insurance: Active duty military members who are currently living in Kentucky are allowed to maintain car insurance coverage that is issued in another state, as long as their vehicle is registered in Kentucky.

Active duty military members who are currently living in Kentucky are allowed to maintain car insurance coverage that is issued in another state, as long as their vehicle is registered in Kentucky. College students may keep insurance policies from other states: If a student is attending college in Kentucky but is originally from another state, they can keep the insurance policy from their home state while attending school. Out-of-state college students will also not be required to register their vehicles in Kentucky.

Liability insurance in Kentucky

Kentucky car insurance laws require drivers to carry the following amounts of liability coverage:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 property damage liability per accident

As an alternative, drivers can opt for a single limit policy that covers up to $60,000.

Liability insurance offers you financial protection from the damages you cause if you are found at-fault for an accident. To illustrate how liability insurance works, consider this scenario: You accidentally rear-end another vehicle at a stoplight, causing damage to their car and injuring the driver. Your liability coverage would kick in to cover the costs of the other driver’s car repairs and medical expenses up to your policy’s limits. If the costs exceed your coverage limits, you would be responsible for paying the remainder out of pocket.

Is Kentucky a no-fault state?

Yes, Kentucky is a no-fault state. This means that in the event of an accident, each driver’s personal injury protection (PIP) insurance covers their own injuries and damages up to their policy limits, regardless of who was at fault. This system is designed to expedite the claims process, since it eliminates the need to determine fault before payout.

One unique aspect of Kentucky’s no-fault system is that drivers can choose to opt-out. By doing so, they retain their rights to sue or be sued for damages after an accident. However, they must express this in writing to their insurance company. For drivers that do not opt-out, they must carry a minimum of $10,000 of personal injury protection.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Kentucky

Driving without insurance in Kentucky is a risky move that can result in hefty penalties. A first-time offense can lead to fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, a jail sentence of up to 90 days, and a one-year suspension of your driver’s license. You will also have to pay a $40 fee to reinstate your license once the suspension period is over.

If you’re caught driving uninsured a second time, the penalties escalate. Fines can reach up to $2,500, the jail sentence can extend to six months, and your driver’s license could be suspended for an additional year. Repeat offenders may even face a license suspension period of two years.

These penalties underscore the importance of maintaining the required car insurance in Kentucky. Not only does insurance protect you financially in the event of an accident, but it also keeps you on the right side of the law.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in Kentucky

Liability-only insurance offers limited coverage. For added protection, many Kentucky drivers purchase endorsement insurance policies. Here are some optional coverages that can be beneficial for drivers in Kentucky:

Collision coverage: Collision coverage can help with the cost of repairing your vehicle after you were found at-fault for an accident.

Collision coverage can help with the cost of repairing your vehicle after you were found at-fault for an accident. Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive coverage can help repair your vehicle’s damages after non-accident incidents, like fire, water damage or vandalism. When purchased with collision coverage, this is usually referred to as a full coverage car insurance policy.

Comprehensive coverage can help repair your vehicle’s damages after non-accident incidents, like fire, water damage or vandalism. When purchased with collision coverage, this is usually referred to as a full coverage car insurance policy. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage provide financial protection if you end up getting into an accident with someone who does not have insurance at all or who does not have enough insurance to pay for your losses.

Uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage provide financial protection if you end up getting into an accident with someone who does not have insurance at all or who does not have enough insurance to pay for your losses. Gap insurance: If you lease or finance your vehicle and it gets totaled in a covered accident or is stolen and unrecoverable, gap insurance can pay the difference between the new car’s value and the remaining loan balance.

If you lease or finance your vehicle and it gets totaled in a covered accident or is stolen and unrecoverable, gap insurance can pay the difference between the new car’s value and the remaining loan balance. Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance coverage usually includes basic roadside vehicle repairs, towing, extrication, fuel delivery, battery replacement and lockout services. Most insurance providers offer this coverage for an added fee.

Frequently asked questions