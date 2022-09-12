Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Kentucky in 2024
According to our proprietary data, the average annual cost for a full coverage car insurance policy in Kentucky is $2,124, with minimum coverage averaging $678.
How much is car insurance in Kentucky?
Understanding average Kentucky car insurance rates can help you know whether or not you’re getting a good deal. Bankrate analyzed rate data from Quadrant Information Services and found that, on average, car insurance in Kentucky costs $2,124 per year for a full coverage policy and $678 for minimum coverage. Car insurance in the Bluegrass State is slightly more expensive than the national average, which currently sits at $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum. That said, car insurance costs vary widely from driver to driver: your age, gender, vehicle, ZIP code, driving history and other personal rating factors all influence what you pay for your policy.
Finding the right policy can feel overwhelming, but Bankrate can help. Below, we’ve put together some information to help Kentucky drivers find the coverage they need. We’ll take an in-depth look at insurance costs for different driving profiles and give you our best tips on how to save on your premium.
Key takeaways
- The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $177 per month for full coverage and $56 per month for minimum coverage.
- According to our average rate data research, Kentucky car insurance is the most expensive for 18-year-old males. On average, 18-year-old male drivers insured on their own policies pay $7,152 per year for full coverage.
- Average rates indicate that Louisville is one of the priciest cities for car insurance, with drivers paying an annual average of $2,168 for full coverage and $782 for minimum.
- In Kentucky, 40-year-old men pay an average of $28 more per year than 40-year-old women for a full coverage policy.
Kentucky car insurance rates by city
Insurance providers often look at your ZIP code to help determine your rate. A higher population density usually leads to heavier traffic, and heavier traffic usually leads to more claims. Additionally, theft and vandalism may occur more often in large cities than in rural areas. Although these risks don't necessarily mean that car insurance is always more expensive in bigger cities, it does illustrate how where you live within a state can impact how much you pay for coverage.
The table below shows how rates may differ between various cities in Kentucky:
|Kentucky city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from KY avg. annual full coverage premium
|Bardstown
|$174
|$2,086
|-2%
|Fort Knox
|$185
|$2,217
|4%
|Kenton
|$169
|$2,032
|-4%
|Lebanon
|$178
|$2,141
|1%
|Louisville
|$181
|$2,168
|2%
|London
|$198
|$2,379
|12%
|Mount Washington
|$169
|$2,033
|-4%
|Prospect
|$168
|$2,023
|-5%
|Shepherdsville
|$166
|$1,988
|-6%
|Somerset
|$178
|$2,132
|0%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Kentucky
Car insurance rates in Kentucky can vary depending on factors like your age and gender. Teens and young adults tend to take risks while on the road, leading to a higher rate of severe crashes. In fact, 16- to 19-year-old drivers get into almost four times as many fatal accidents per mile compared to any other age group. To compensate for this added risk, insurers charge this segment of drivers some of the highest average rates.
The tables below show full coverage breakdowns for drivers by age and gender. You may notice that 18-year-old drivers pay more than 16-year-olds, but this is because our 16-year-old premium data is based on the teen listed on their parents’ policy. 18-year-old driving data, on the other hand, is based on the driver listed on their own policy.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Kentucky
|Average minimum coverage premium in KY
|Age 16*
|$409
|$4,909
|Age 18
|$596
|$7,152
|Age 20
|$453
|$5,437
|Age 25
|$236
|$2,837
|Age 30
|$191
|$2,296
|Age 40
|$178
|$2,138
|Age 50
|$160
|$1,920
|Age 60
|$154
|$1,846
|Age 70
|$172
|$2,067
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Kentucky
|Average minimum coverage premium in Kentucky
|Age 16*
|$358
|$4,295
|Age 18
|$492
|$5,907
|Age 20
|$371
|$4,446
|Age 25
|$214
|$2,564
|Age 30
|$186
|$2,236
|Age 40
|$176
|$2,110
|Age 50
|$158
|$1,901
|Age 60
|$152
|$1,827
|Age 70
|$169
|$2,024
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: If you take a look at the rates listed above, you’ll notice that men almost always pay more for their car insurance compared to women. This is because men are statistically more likely to engage in dangerous driving behavior like driving while intoxicated, speeding and driving without a seatbelt. To compensate for the added risk, insurers tend to charge men higher rates than women.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Kentucky
Younger drivers usually pay cheaper rates when listed on their parents’ policy than when listed on their own. However, it’s important to mention that whether you can list your young adult child on your policy depends on several factors. For example, your insurance company may require that your young adult child lives with you. Still, exploring this option might bring some financial relief if you have fewer years of experience behind the wheel.
The tables below show average premiums for young drivers listed on their parents’ policy:
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in KY
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in KY
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,602
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$4,385
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,996
|$6,530
|63%
|Age 19
|$3,462
|$5,339
|54%
|Age 20
|$3,261
|$4,942
|32%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Kentucky?
Having just one speeding ticket, accident or drunk driving conviction in Kentucky may raise your annual insurance premiums by hundreds of dollars. However, your average car insurance cost in Kentucky depends on the type of violation you received. Every insurance company weighs accidents and convictions differently, so shopping around may be even more important for drivers with imperfect driving records. Keep in mind that some insurance companies won’t cover you if you’ve had a DUI conviction, and you may need to seek out an insurer that specializes in high-risk policies.
Below, you’ll find average full coverage premiums in Kentucky after various types of driving activity:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in KY
|Percentage increase from KY avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$2,124
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,627
|24%
|At-fault accident
|$3,111
|46%
|DUI conviction
|$3,797
|79%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Kentucky by credit score
Almost every state allows car insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score as a rating factor, Kentucky included. Car insurance rates are based on statistics, and statistically speaking, those with lower credit scores tend to file more claims than those with higher credit scores. To compensate for this additional risk, insurers typically charge higher rates for drivers with bad credit.
Below, we’ve illustrated how your credit score can impact your average full coverage premium in Kentucky. Please note that we use data from drivers with a good credit score to calculate our base average premiums, which is why no difference in average annual premium is shown.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in KY
|Percentage change from KY average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,911
|84%
|Average
|$2,349
|11%
|Good
|$2,124
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,807
|-15%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Kentucky car insurance rates by vehicle type
Your vehicle’s make and model also have a significant impact on your car insurance rates. Usually, higher-end luxury vehicles and sports cars cost more to insure due to expensive parts and specialized labor needs. However, like with almost every insurance rating factor, there are exceptions to this rule. For instance, popular, mid-priced sedans may have higher rates because they’re more likely to be stolen (simply because there are more of that make and model on the road). If you’re in the market for a new vehicle and have more than one type in mind, you may want to get quotes for each make and model you’re considering — rates can vary significantly, as shown in the table below.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in KY
|Toyota Camry
|$2,124
|Ford F-150
|$1,855
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,853
|BMW 330i
|$2,593
|Toyota Prius
|$2,195
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Kentucky
If you're looking for more precise rate estimates, check out our calculator tool below. It’s not an exact quote, but estimating your insurance premium may help you better budget for coverage.
How to save on car insurance in Kentucky
Although Kentucky car insurance rates might be slightly higher than average, there are several ways you may be able save on your car insurance premium, including:
- Accident forgiveness: Considering that your Kentucky car insurance is likely to cost at least 46 percent more after an accident claim, signing up with a carrier that will not raise your rates after one accident might save you considerable money over several years.
- Defensive driving course: Investing in an approved safety driving course could lower your premium over three years. Most courses can be completed online in a matter of hours or over a weekend. Do note that some carriers require you to be 50 or over to qualify for this discount, so you may want to contact your agent for more information.
- Multi-vehicle: Young adults typically face the highest rates and may want to consider insuring their car through a parent’s car insurance, if possible. In doing so, parents might also be able to take advantage of a multi-vehicle discount for having more than one car on their policy.
- Safe driver: Embracing safe driving habits to avoid accident claims and speeding tickets may qualify you for larger discounts over time. Safe drivers are usually awarded the lowest base rates, too, since their risk of getting into a car accident is lower than that of a risky driver. Most insurance companies offer telematics programs that track your driving and allow you to earn discounts on your premium if you exhibit safe driving behaviors.
Frequently asked questions
