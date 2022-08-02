Best car insurance in Tennessee for 2024

According to Bankrate research, Geico, State Farm and Travelers offer some of the best auto insurance in Tennessee.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Tennessee

Using data gathered by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate's team determined that the average policyholder in Tennessee pays $371 for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,429 for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive. However, we know that rates alone do not necessarily mean a company offers the best insurance. In addition to average rates, we also analyzed scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, AM Best ratings for financial strength, coverage options, discounts and digital tools to pick the best car insurance carriers in Tennessee.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,035
$208
State Farm
4.2
$901
$204
Travelers
4.1
$1,166
$311
Nationwide
4.0
$1,453
$503
Erie
4.1
$1,375
$330
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

Best for digital tools

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,035 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers one of the lowest average full coverage premiums on our list, as well as a long list of potential discounts that may help policyholders save even more. These include potential discounts for being a military member, federal employee or good student. Geico did earn a below-average score in the Southeast region of the J.D. Power Study, but its extensive digital tools may help make up for this for policyholders who value virtual policy management.

Who Geico may be good for: With a robust set of online tools and a highly-rated smartphone app, Geico may be a good choice for those who like to conduct their insurance business online. Since the company has fewer local agents than other large insurers, its digital experience may be especially relevant for policyholders.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for low rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 847/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 901 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: Not only is State Farm the largest U.S. auto insurer based on market share, but it also has some of the lowest average annual costs for full coverage and minimum coverage car insurance in Tennessee. State Farm has a lot to offer its customers, with a wide range of coverage options and discounts. Tennessee drivers could save by insuring more than one car, bundling home and auto insurance and participating in one of its two telematics programs.

Who State Farm may be good for: Tennessee drivers on a tight budget may appreciate State Farm's low average rates. Drivers under 25 may also benefit from the carrier's Steer Clear telematics program which may reward young drivers for safe habits behind the wheel.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for customized coverage

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 818/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,166 for full coverage
Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers average annual full and minimum coverage rates that are competitive for Tennessee drivers. Customers may have the option to customize their policy with add-on features such as roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, new car replacement and gap insurance. It also has a long list of discounts, which may keep rates low, like continuous insurance, paid-in-full, and hybrid or electric car. However, this carrier falls below the regional average for customer satisfaction, so potential policyholders may want to speak with existing customers for more feedback on the level of service.

Who Travelers may be good for: Those who wish to personalize their policy with endorsements might consider Travelers. Customers who drive a hybrid or electric vehicle may also appreciate the green vehicle discount, which is not very common in the industry.

Read full Travelers Insurance review

Best for safe driving programs

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,453 for full coverage
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide doesn't have the cheapest average rates on this list, but drivers may be able to get lower rates with discounts like anti-theft, safe driver, autopay and good student. Nationwide also has total loss deductible waiver and a vanishing deductible feature, which may keep costs low if you have to file a claim. The carrier comes in just above average in the Southeast region for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power, but coverage is not available in all states, which may be relevant for drivers who move frequently.

Who Nationwide may be good for: If you are a safe driver with a clean driving record, Nationwide might be a good pick for you. You may earn an instant 10 percent discount just by signing up for the company's telematics program, SmartRide.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review

Best for customer satisfaction

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 859/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,375 for full coverage
Why Erie made our list: As a regional insurer, Erie is a smaller company than the other carriers on our list, but it earned one of the highest 2023 ratings in the Southeast region for customer satisfaction. Erie policyholders may be able to customize their auto insurance in Tennessee with pet injury coverage, windshield repair, travel expense insurance and first accident forgiveness coverage. Erie also offers a rate lock feature that may help stabilize rates over time.

Who Erie may be good for: If excellent customer service and premium stability are top of mine for you, Erie may be a good option to explore. Potential customers may want to note that Erie only writes policies in 12 states, so if you move frequently, you may need to find a new carrier.

Read full Erie Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Tennessee

Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Tennessee by evaluating key criteria and rating each carrier. Factors used to determine the best auto insurance in Tennessee include average annual quoted premiums, coverage options, available discounts, customer satisfaction scores, third-party rankings, financial strength ratings and mobile and online accessibility. These criteria also help to make up the Bankrate Score, which is a five-point scale rating that shoppers could use to help them decide which company may excel in the categories that matter the most to them.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Tennessee drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Tennessee

For many drivers, finding the best auto insurance in Tennessee is about more than just price. When considering possible insurers, you may want to think about these factors:

How much is car insurance in Tennessee?

The average annual premium in Tennessee for minimum auto coverage is $371, compared to $1,429 for full coverage. This is well below the national annual averages of $622 for minimum coverage and $2,104 for full coverage. This is likely due in part to the state’s lack of heavy traffic, which may reduce the risk of claims. Tennessee drivers pay less on average than drivers in several neighboring states as well. For example, Kentucky and Missouri have average full coverage rates of $2,124 and $1,943 per year, respectively.

Auto insurance premiums differ depending on what state you live in. This is because companies have their own specific rating algorithms that take into account regional risk factors. The factors influencing premiums in Tennessee include the amount of minimum required insurance, the likelihood of being in an accident, how severe accidents tend to be, and the likelihood of non-accident related claims like hail damage or theft. Your own personal rating factors, like age, vehicle type, credit history and claims history, will also influence your premium.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Tennessee

Insurance can add a significant amount to your annual car-related spending, so having an idea of how much it will cost can help you plan your budget. Use this calculator to estimate the cost of coverage in Tennessee.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Savings

Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute